A 20-year-old UNILAG student has testified in court alleging sexual assault by a senior lecturer inside his office

The student has narrated how the incident allegedly occurred after an exam at the university’s Akoka campus

The court has adjourned the case for cross-examination, as proceedings have continued in the Lagos State High Court

A 20-year-old student of the University of Lagos has told a Lagos state High Court in Ikeja how a senior lecturer allegedly subjected her to a sexual assault inside his office.

The lecturer, Samuel Obinna Ojogbo, 53, is currently standing trial on a two-count charge filed by the state government, bordering on sexual assault and related offences. The case is before Justice Oyindamola Ogala.

20-year-old UNILAG student tells court what allegedly happened in lecturer’s office during emotional testimony. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Testifying as the first prosecution witness on Wednesday, April 15, the student explained that the incident happened on August 22, 2025, inside the university’s Akoka campus.

As detailed by The Punch, she began her testimony by identifying herself in court, saying, “I am a student of the University of Lagos.”

Encounter during exams that led to office invitation

According to her, the events started a day earlier during an examination, when the lecturer allegedly spoke to her and later asked her to visit his office after the exam.

She told the court she tried twice to meet him afterwards, but he was not available.

On the day of the incident, she said she had completed another exam and was heading back to her hostel when she saw the lecturer, who signalled for her to wait. She said she followed him to his office.

Describing the office, she said,

“His office is underground. There is no window and no secretary.”

She also told the court that two other students briefly came in to see the lecturer but were asked to leave, as he said they were interrupting him.

The student said that after the visitors left, she was asked to close the door. According to her, as she moved to do so, she was allegedly pushed and sexually assaulted inside the office.

She also told the court that after the incident, the lecturer allegedly made promises about helping her academic progress and took her exam documents and phone number.

Closed office door to a report made in tears

Shaken, she said she left the office in tears and immediately informed a friend, after which they decided to report the matter.

UNILAG lecturer in court as student, 20, shares detailed account of what allegedly happened in his office. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

She explained that the matter was first reported within the department, where a lecturer contacted her uncle, who is also a staff member. They later met the Head of Department (HOD).

According to her, when the issue was raised, the HOD asked,

“Where is the evidence, and why don’t I record with my phone?”

She also said the lecturer denied the allegation when confronted.

The student added that they were advised at the time to be cautious around lecturers in private spaces, which she found distressing. Her family, however, insisted the matter should not be ignored, and the case was escalated to the school’s SERVICOM unit and medical centre.

She further told the court that she later reported the matter to the state's Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, which referred her to the police. She was also sent for medical evaluation and later transferred to the Gender Unit of the police for investigation.

The court was also informed that attempts were made by the defendant’s family and associates to arrange a private meeting after the report was filed.

Justice Ogala has, however, adjourned the case to April 27 for the cross-examination of the witness.

UNICROSS lecturer shows student's grade request letter

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a University of Cross River lecturer, Cornelius Ellah, shared a student’s letter requesting grade upgrades in News Writing and Reporting and Foreign Correspondence courses.

The 300-level student in Journalism and Media Studies cited work commitments and inability to attend 8:00 am classes and expressed confidence that his grades would be ‘sorted’ through the lecturer’s assistance.

Source: Legit.ng