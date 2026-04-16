Peter Obi's wife recently trended on social media X following her presence at a recent high-class event in Lagos

A video captured the former Anambra state governor's wife on the dance floor, handing money to a woman

Her display at the party has, however, sparked reactions as netizens compared it with her husband's stance against monetising politics

Margaret Obi, the wife of former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, was one of the prominent figures who attended billionaire Chief Kessington Adebutu, aka Baba Ijebu's, in-laws, Alhaji Olugbenga Olusanya and Alhaja Idowu Olusanya, turned 85th and 70th birthday party and thanksgiving in Lagos.

Billionaire Razak Okoya and his wife Shade Okoye were also among the popular faces sighted at the event.

Peter Obi’s wife's presence at Lagos party sparks heated debate on social media. Credit: peterobi

Source: Instagram

Obi's wife's presence at the grand event was, however, the highlight that has gone viral on social media.

This comes as a video showed the politician's wife dressed elegantly on the dance floor as she handed money to a woman.

Her display at the party quickly sparked conversation on X, formerly Twitter, as some netizens compared it with Obi's public stance against monetising politics via his "we no dey give shishi" phrase.

Peter Obi faces criticism over his wife's action at Lagos high-class party. Credit: peterobi

Source: UGC

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Margaret Obi was among the prominent figures who attended the burial ceremony of the late Otunba Adekunle Ojora at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

The highlight from the event was a video shared by media personality Bisi Olatilo, which captured Margaret Obi dancing joyfully at the party to a live performance of Asake's song, Lonely at the Top.

The video of Peter Obi's wife at Baba Ijebu's in-laws party in Lagos is below:

A video showing the moment billionaire Okoya and his wife arrived at Baba Ijebu's in-laws' party is below:

Reactions trail Peter Obi's display at party

While some netizens criticised the politician's wife, supporters defended her, claiming she was spending money from private family wealth.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

fattylincorn_01 commented:

"While Obi was not giving shishi at ADC convention , his wife no send am . She was enjoying herself spraying bundles at a Yoruba party in Lagos yesterday . Where Margret See Money?"

EzejiOzioma commented:

"Peter Obi’s political stance has nothing to do with his wife’s private activities."

Malik61990266 said:

"Make Una take am easy on the man na. Na like this the werey plan on spending the governance expense wey he talk sey he wan cut. Awon oponu."

tchyzo reacted:

"Imagine the insult. …because she dropped two bundles of money ,you ask where she see money…a whole independent adult woman? Everyone’s reality can’t be yours . Sorry."

kingFrancees commented:

"Lols someone that’s a billionaire before he became governor?? Una too funny walai."

Esoteric_fx commented:

"Margaret get business wey she de manage? Your mama free stone rice don finish?

francharles_sw6 wrote:

"You could actually trace her husband's business you know. Same cannot be said for "who knows who."

What Peter Obi said about wife

Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Obi vowed never to divorce his wife, Margaret Brownson, regardless of any condition.

Obi stated that even if his wife were to be unfaithful, he would never consider divorce.

The former governor of Anambra state made it clear that their marriage was “sealed” and that he would never marry another woman.

Source: Legit.ng