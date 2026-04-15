The 2027 presidential hopeful and a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, has disclosed the possibility of him dumping the ADC should the party's presidential primary be compromised.

Obi, who was the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, made the comment ahead of the ADC national convention, which was held in Abuja on Tuesday, April 14.

Peter Obi says he may leave the ADC Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Speaking in an interview on Arise TV, Obi was told that his critics have accused him of consistent defection to and from different political parties, rather than staying to fix the internal crisis in the party.

In his response, Obi said he left the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) over "discriminatory issues" with Willie Obiano, his successor as the governor of Anambra. He added that the rules were not being followed in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that its presidential primary was transactional and that he did not have the money to pay people.

He was then asked if he would leave the ADC if the same situation happened in the ADC, owing to the fact that the people he complained about are also in his new party.

The former governor of Anambra state said:

“I don’t have a long time in politics. But if I have a long time, if I have to do it 20 times, I will do it exactly – leave the ADC. I will not be part of (compromise), I cannot be talking about a change while being in the process of the same thing.”

Nigerians have started reacting to the comment of the former governor. Below are some of their comments:

Biodun Adeyanju explained what politics is all about:

"Globally, I mean, all over the world, politics is a transactional game that negotiates interest and satisfies a section through which the negotiation is made. PO is not a consistent politician. If you can't trust a man at one point, why should you trust him at every point?"

Qudus Akanbi Eleyi criticised Peter Obi:

"You will speak out again or leave, I remember how Dino showed you Shege before you left PDP. You went again to meet people doing transactional primaries, so they won't be transactional again this time. This guy is a dunce."

Abiodun Bello said Obi cannot make a good leader:

"Fickle-minded people can never make good leaders. Peter Obi is a typical example."

Jimmy Cartel described Obi as a weak politician:

"A very weak individual. Always looking for where he will get free things without a fight! What a man."

You can see the video of Obi's comment on X here:

Source: Legit.ng