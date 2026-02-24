How much does Christina Ricci get paid for Yellowjackets? The Emmy-nominated actress reportedly earns $125,000 per episode, portraying Misty Quigley. She ranks among the highest-paid stars on the Showtime series, though the cast's exact salaries have not been officially confirmed.

Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, Jason Ritter, Tawny Cypress, and Melanie Lynskey. Photo: Gilbert Flores, Bruce Glikas, Michael Kovac, Emma McIntyre, Buckner/Getty Images (modified by author)

How much does Christina Ricci get paid for Yellowjackets? Full cast salaries and net worths

In compiling and ranking the Yellowjackets cast's salaries and net worths, we used reported estimates, noting that these figures may change over time due to contracts, projects, and other factors. The salary and net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reputable sources, including Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes.

Cast member Salary (per episode) Estimated net worth Christina Ricci $125,000 $9 million Lauren Ambrose $120,000 $6 million Jason Ritter $20,000–$30,000 $6 million Tawny Cypress $120,000–$125,000 $5 million Melanie Lynskey $120,000–$125,000 $5 million Juliette Lewis $120,000–$125,000 $5 million Sophie Nélisse $50,000–$60,000 $5 million Sammi Hanratty $50,000–$60,000 $3 million Sophie Thatcher $50,000–$60,000 $3 million Ella Purnell $50,000–$60,000 $3 million Jasmin Savoy Brown $50,000–$60,000 $2 million

11. Jasmin Savoy Brown

Jasmin Savoy Brown attend ELLE's 2024 Women in Hollywood Celebration. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jasmin Savoy Brown

: Jasmin Savoy Brown Date of birth : 21 March 1994

: 21 March 1994 Age: 31 years old (as of February 2026)

31 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth : Alameda, California, United States

: Alameda, California, United States Profession: Actress, producer

Jasmin Savoy Brown is an American actress best known for her role as the determined teenager Taissa Turner on Yellowjackets. In 2022, she gained significant recognition for portraying Mindy Meeks‑Martin in Scream. Jasmin has also appeared in several films and TV series, including Missing, Grande Envie, and Love.

On Yellowjackets, she reportedly earns between $50,000 and $60,000 per episode, with an estimated net worth of around $2 million.

10. Ella Purnell

Ella Purnell attends the "Fallout" Season Two Photocall. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ella Summer Purnell

: Ella Summer Purnell Date of birth : 17 September 1996

: 17 September 1996 Age: 29 years old (as of February 2026)

29 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth : Whitechapel, London, United Kingdom

: Whitechapel, London, United Kingdom Profession: Actress, voice actor, producer

British actress Ella Purnell is best known for her role as Jackie, a prominent student on Yellowjackets. She previously gained global acclaim for her roles in Sweetpea, Star Trek: Prodigy, Sweetbitter, and UFO.

While exact salaries for Yellowjackets aren’t publicly known, rising young actors on high-profile TV dramas often earn around $50,000 to $60,000 per episode. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is estimated at $3 million.

9. Sophie Thatcher

Sophie Thatcher arrives at the 2024 ELLE Women in Hollywood. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sophie Bathsheba Thatcher

: Sophie Bathsheba Thatcher Date of birth : 18 October 2000

: 18 October 2000 Age: 25 years old (as of February 2026)

25 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, United States

: Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: Actress, musician

Sophie Thatcher stands out on Yellowjackets as Natalie "Nat" Scatorccio, a rebellious teen who ignores what others think. She grew up performing in stage productions like The Diary of Anne Frank, Oliver!, and The Secret Garden.

In addition to acting, Sophie has pursued a music career, releasing hit songs such as Pivot & Scrape, Go to Sleep, and Rattle Trap. On Yellowjackets, her salary reportedly ranges from $50,000 to $60,000 per episode, and her estimated net worth is around $3 million.

8. Sammi Hanratty

Samantha Hanratty attends Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Samantha Lynn Hanratty

: Samantha Lynn Hanratty Date of birth : 20 September 1995

: 20 September 1995 Age: 30 years old (as of February 2026)

30 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth : Scottsdale, Arizona, United States

: Scottsdale, Arizona, United States Profession: Actress

Sammi Hanratty plays the teen Misty Quigley on Yellowjackets, bringing depth to the character's strange, obsessive nature. Acting since childhood, she has starred in TV shows and films such as Brilliant Minds, Another Girl, Shameless, and 2 Broke Girls.

The actress is said to earn roughly $50,000 to $60,000 per episode for Yellowjackets, and her net worth is estimated at $3 million.

7. Sophie Nelisse

Sophie Nelisse visits the IMDb Portrait Studio. Photo: Mat Hayward

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Marie-Sophie Nélisse

: Marie-Sophie Nélisse Date of birth : 27 March 2000

: 27 March 2000 Age: 25 years old (as of February 2026)

25 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth : Windsor, Canada

: Windsor, Canada Profession: Actress

Sophie Nélisse is a Canadian actress best known for playing Shauna Shipman on Yellowjackets. She previously appeared in several French and English films, most notably portraying Liesel Meminger in The Book Thief.

In addition to Yellowjackets, she has upcoming projects including Stranger in Town, The Pact, and Alice. Her estimated salary on Yellowjackets is between $50,000 and $60,000 per episode, and her net worth is around $5 million.

6. Juliette Lewis

Juliette Lewis attends the A24's "Opus" Los Angeles Premiere event. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Juliette Lake Lewis

: Juliette Lake Lewis Date of birth : 21 June 1973

: 21 June 1973 Age: 52 years old (as of February 2026)

52 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress, singer, producer

Juliette Lewis is an American actress, singer, and producer. She began her career as a child actor in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. In the 1990s, Lewis rose to fame with roles in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape and The Basketball Diaries.

Actress Juliette Lewis is also widely known for her role as Natalie on Yellowjackets, a tough and resourceful recovering alcoholic. She reportedly earns between $120,000 and $125,000 per episode and has an estimated net worth of around $5 million.

5. Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents Melanie Lynskey Career Retrospective event. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Melanie Jayne Lynskey

: Melanie Jayne Lynskey Date of birth : 16 May 1977

: 16 May 1977 Age: 48 years old (as of February 2026)

48 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth : New Plymouth, New Zealand

: New Plymouth, New Zealand Profession: Actress

Melanie Lyns is a New Zealand-born actress known for her role as Shauna Shipman on Yellowjackets. She has appeared in numerous films and TV series, including Griffin in Summer, Don’t Look Up, Mrs. America, and Togetherness.

Celebrated for portraying complex women, Lynskey is a natural fit for Shauna, a character defined by secrets and struggles. She reportedly earns between $120,000 and $125,000 per episode on Yellowjackets. Her net worth is estimated at around $5 million.

4. Tawny Cypress

Tawny Cypress attends the red carpet at SeriesFest 11. Photo: Tom Cooper (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Tawny Cypress

: Tawny Cypress Date of birth : 8 August 1976

: 8 August 1976 Age: 49 years old (as of February 2026)

49 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth : Point Pleasant, New Jersey, United States

: Point Pleasant, New Jersey, United States Profession: Actress

Tawny Cypress is an American actress with over 20 years of experience in film and television. She is best known for her role as Taissa Turner on Yellowjackets, bringing determination and intensity to the character. Cypress frequently appears in crime, drama, and thriller projects.

The actress also teaches acting at the William Esper Studio. She is believed to make between $120,000 and $125,000 per episode for her role on Yellowjackets. Her net worth is estimated at about $5 million.

3. Jason Ritter

Jason Ritter attends The Actors Night hosted by The Actor Awards and ELLE. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jason Morgan Ritter

: Jason Morgan Ritter Date of birth : 17 February 1980

: 17 February 1980 Age: 46 years old (as of 2026)

46 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actor, voice artist

Jason Ritter is an American actor and voice artist with over 100 acting credits. He is recognised for his roles in television series such as Joan of Arcadia, Gravity Falls, Another Period, Kevin Saves the World, Raising Dion, and Matlock.

Ritter joined Yellowjackets as a guest star, reuniting on-screen with his wife, Melanie Lynskey. While exact guest star salaries aren't public, recurring or guest actors on high-profile TV dramas typically earn $20,000 to $30,000 per episode. Ritter's net worth is estimated at $6 million.

2. Lauren Ambrose

Lauren Ambrose attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Lauren Ambrose

: Lauren Ambrose Date of birth : 20 February 1978

: 20 February 1978 Age: 47 years old (as of February 2026)

47 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth : New Haven, Connecticut, United States

: New Haven, Connecticut, United States Profession: Actress, singer

Lauren Ambrose is an American singer and actress. She is best known for her award-winning role as Claire Fisher on Six Feet Under, which earned her two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Lauren also appeared in the Apple TV+ series Servant, produced by M. Night Shyamalan.

The actress joined Yellowjackets in Season 2 as Van, opposite her teenage counterpart, Liv Hewson. She reportedly earns around $120,000 per episode and has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

1. Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci attends the “Yellowjackets” Panel at Newport TV Fest. Photo: Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Christina Ricci

: Christina Ricci Date of birth : 12 February 1980

: 12 February 1980 Age: 45 years old (as of 2026)

45 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Santa Monica, California, United States

: Santa Monica, California, United States Profession: Actress

Christina Ricci, an American actress, is widely known as the queen of ’90s cult classics. She rose to fame with roles such as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, Cat in Casper, and Kate Flax in Mermaids. Ricci recently starred as Dr. Dresden Corliss in The Dresden Sun.

On Yellowjackets, Ricci plays Misty Quigley, a hyper-vigilant, sneaky, and nerdy character who has saved lives and formed unexpected bonds with the other survivors. She stars opposite her teen counterpart, Sammi Hanratty.

The actress reportedly earns about $125,000 per episode for her role on the series. Christina Ricci's net worth is estimated to be around $9 million.

What is the Yellowjackets cast's salary per episode?

The main adult cast of Yellowjackets, Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress, earns around $120,000 to $125,000 per episode. The teen cast, including Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Ella Purnell, and Sophie Nélisse, reportedly makes between $50,000 and $60,000 per episode.

Guest stars, such as Jason Ritter, typically earn between $20,000 and $30,000 per episode.

Christina Ricci stands out as one of the highest-paid stars on Yellowjackets. She earns around $125,000 per episode, reflecting her successful career in film and television. Cast salaries vary widely: teen actors earn less than the adult leads, while guest stars typically make even less, depending on their experience and screen time.

