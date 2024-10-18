Ella Purnell's relationship history and current boyfriend, Max Bennett Kelly

Ella Purnell is an English actress best known for her roles in Fallout, Sweetpea, Yellow Jackets, and Invincible. Her success, seen through awards won in performance, direction, and production, endears her to fans at home and abroad. But how much do you know about her romantic life? Learn more about Ella Purnell's relationship history and her current flame, Max Bennett Kelly.

Ella Purnell attends the Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Womenswear fashion show (L) and the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (R). Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Prada, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Ella's success in Hollywood continues to capture audiences, turning her into a household name. However, beneath the glitz and glamour, she has remained protective of her personal life, opting to reveal little to the public. Her unusual openness about her current boyfriend, Max Bennett Kelly, has sparked curiosity about Ella Purnell's dating history.

Profile summary

Full name Ella Summer Purnell Gender Female Date of birth 17 September 1996 Age 28 years as of 2024 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Bethnal Green, Whitechapel, London, United Kingdom Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality English Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in centimetres 165 Height in feet 5'5" Weight in kilograms 115 Weight in pounds 52 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Father Simon Reid Mother Suzy Purnell Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Max Bennett Kelly Profession Actress, producer and director Education Sylvia Young Theatre School, City of London School for Girls, The Young Actors Theatre Islington, Forest School Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram, Threads

Who is Ella Purnell?

Ella Summer Purnell was born on 17 September 1996 in Whitechapel, London, United Kingdom, to Suzy Purnell and Simon Reid. Following her parents' separation, she was raised in East London by her mother. She is 28 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Her mother, Suzy Purnell, is a yoga instructor, while her father, Simon Reid, is an entrepreneur. She has three half-siblings, Noa, Enzo and Leon, her father and her stepmother, Isabelle Peterson Reid's children.

Top five facts about Ella Purnell. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images (modified by author)

She made her acting debut at twelve, performing in the musical Olivier! The multi-talented actress has 33 performing credits, three as a producer and one as a director and writer. She won the 2004 IFS award for the best short film for directing Junk Male.

Ella Purnell's relationship history

Is Ella Purnell in a relationship? The English film star has been romantically linked with some high-profile individuals in the entertainment industry. Here is a deep dive into her dating history, including her current relationship with Max Bennett Kelly.

1. Max Bennett Kelly (2022–Present)

Ella Purnell and Max Bennett Kelly attend the premiere of Fallout at TCL Chinese Theatre on 9 April 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/GA/The Hollywood Reporter

According to Elle magazine, Ella Purnell and Max Bennett Kelly are currently dating. Kelly is a singer, songwriter and actor best known for his roles in Junk Male and Space Cowboy. He is credited as the co-writer, co-director and co-producer of the award-winning short film Junk Male.

At the time of the film's release, the couple publicly praised each other for their efforts in creating it. In Ella's Instagram post, she referenced Kelly, saying;

This short film was the first thing I ever directed, and what an incredible experience to be able to do that with all my friends and my amazing partner.

The couple seem to have started dating in 2022. On 13 June 2022, she updated fans on her moving progress. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the famous actress expressed her feelings for the Happy, Healthy, Well-Adjusted singer. She said:

This man has been my rock this past week. There is just no way I could have gotten through this without him. I have never seen anything like it. I had to write this post because of how overwhelming this gratitude feels.

How overwhelming his love is. It is emotional being loved like this, being in the light of someone so kind and generous and gentle. Max, I adore you.

Rob Raco (2019–2020)

Ella Purnell and Rob Raco attend the screening of A Million Little Pieces at The London Hotel on 4 December 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Purnell was in a romantic relationship with Canadian TV and film actor Rob Raco between 2019 and 2020. According to Who Dated Who, the relationship lasted ten months and six days.

2. Asa Butterfield (2015–2016)

Ella Purnell poses with co-actor Asa Butterfield during a photocall for Miss Peregrines Home For Peculiar Children on 21 September 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby

Ella Purnell and Asa Butterfield co-starred in Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children in 2016. According to , their relationship lasted for about a year before they split. Neither of the Hollywood actors has spoken publicly about the relationship.

FAQs

What is Ella Purnell known for? She is an English actress best known for her roles in Fallout, Invincible, Yellowjackets, Sweetbitter, Maleficent, Belgravia and Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova. How old is Ella Purnell? She is 28 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. How old was Ella Purnell when she started acting? The former child actor was cast in her first theatre musical at the age of 12. What is Ella Purnell doing now? She recently completed a TV miniseries, Sweetpea, and is part of the cast of Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, a TV series in production. Who is Ella Purnell dating? She is dating alt-rock singer Max Bennett Kelly. What happened between Ella Purnell and Brad Pitt? In 2017, Ella Purnell was falsely rumoured to be dating Brad Pitt. Are Asa Butterfield and Ella Purnell dating? No. They broke up in 2016 How long was Asa Butterfield and Ella Purnell's relationship? The couple dated for a year between 2015 and 2016.

Fans are intrigued by the details of Ella Purnell's relationship history. She has been romantically linked with Max Bennett Kelly, Rob Raco, and Asa Butterfield. Aside from her romantic life, the Fallout star thrives in the entertainment industry as a performer, director and producer.

