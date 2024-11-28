BabySantana's biography: his background and career timeline so far

Steven Dale Lewis II, known as tana or BabySantana, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He rose to fame in 2021 through his hit songs Antisocial, 14, No Hook, and Patricia and is regarded as one of the emerging young talents in hip-hop. The Chicago trap scene heavily inspires his rap style, and he is currently signed to Galactic Records.

BabySantana’s musical journey began in 2020 when he started sharing his music on different platforms, including SoundCloud and YouTube. He was part of the music collective 1500 before going solo and having his career breakthrough. The Galactic Records rapper boasts two studio albums, three mix tapes, four EPs, and several singles.

Profile summary

Full name Steven Dale Lewis II Nickname BabySantana, tana Gender Male Date of birth 14 November 2006 Age 18 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Columbus, Georgia, United States Current residence Columbus, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’8” Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Shettina Lewis Father Steven Lewis Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Rap artist, singer, songwriter, producer Net worth $500 thousand – $1 million Instagram @tana X (Twitter) @tanatana

Who is BabySantana?

BabySantana was born Steven Dale Lewis II in Columbus, Georgia, United States. His parents are Shettina and Steven Lewis, who reportedly divorced shortly after his birth. He was raised by his stepdad and mother, who instrumentally supported his career at the formative stages.

His mother, Shettina, reportedly works at AFLEC Insurance, and his biological father is a truck driver.

Are BabySantana and tana the same person?

The American rapper came up with the name BabySantana by picking Baby from BabyTron and Santana from Fredo Santana. He later changed his name to tana and spoke about the name change in a YouTube video by Galactic in July 2022.

I changed my name to tana because I felt like it was me branding myself. It was like a way to take the Baby out of my name, and like with dropping music, I want all my music to grow with me as a man so I had to drop the Baby. Way before, people were already calling me tana because my name was Santana. I was a nickname type of thing, so I just always went by it.

How old is BabySantana?

Rapper tana was born on 14 November 2006 and is 18 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Does BabySantana have siblings?

After his parents’ divorce, his mother remarried, and as a result, BabySantana has several stepsiblings and half-siblings. He worked with his older brother at a bread factory to save money to purchase song recording equipment.

Educational background

BabySantana studied at Pinehurst Elementary before moving to Diamond Elementary. He later enrolled at Ford Middle School, where he played various sports, including football and basketball. He also enjoyed engineering music on YouTube, learning to craft beats, performing a capella, and playing the piano.

BabySantana’s career

BabySantana’s music career took off in 2020, but he was not a mainstream artist. He mostly shared his music on platforms such as YouTube and SoundCloud. tana also learnt music production and later formed the music group 1500 alongside Slump6s. The group's tenure was short-lived, as it wrapped up in 2020.

He started gaining the attention of hip-hop lovers in 2020 after he released his single Prada, which went viral on social media. Later, his fame peaked in 2021 when he released his single Antisocial, followed by several other hit singles.

The Georgian rapper has worked with contemporary artists such as Ka$hdami, Midwxst, and Yvngxchris. In late 2021, tana signed to Galactic Records. He has so far released two studio albums: Gaultier (2023) and Bana (2024). Some of the artist’s notable hits are:

Antisocial

Never Sober

Designer Thangs

Fear No Man

Jesus Piece

Feng Shui

Because Of Me

Cut Ties

Good Things

Blow Dis Strain

During an interview with Our Generation Music, he spoke about his musical influences since childhood. He relieved:

When I was young, I listened to 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne a lot. My stepdad would always play Spanish music. He would play rappers like Pitbull and all of them. I grew up listening to them, and now, I guess I usually listen to myself to see how I can improve. I also like Ka$hdami, SoFaygo, Ssgkobe, Ken Car$on, and Lil Tecca.

BabySantana’s net worth

According to The City Celeb and Jetson App, the rapper’s net worth is alleged to be between $500 thousand and $1 million. Earnings from his rising music career are believed to be his primary income source.

BabySantana’s height and weight

The Never Sober rapper is approximately 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall and weighs about 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Fast facts about BabySantana

What is Babysantana’s real name? His real name is Steven Dale Lewis II. What is Babysantana’s age? He was born on 14 November 2006 and is 18 as of 2024. Where is Babysantana from? His hometown is Columbus, Georgia, United States. What is BabySantana famous for? He is best known as a hip-hop artist with hits such as Prada, Antisocial, Never Sober, and Jesus Piece. What genre does tana sing? He sings hip-hop, SoundCloud rap, and rage. Who signed BabySantana? The rapper is signed to Galactic Records since 2021. How much is rapper tana worth? His net worth is alleged to range between $500 thousand and $1 million. How tall is BabySantana? He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall.

BabySantana, also known as tana, is an outstanding talent in the hip-hop world. He rose to prominence at a young age by sharing his music on SoundCloud and YouTube. Currently signed to Galactic Records, the rapper boasts two studio albums with many singles and has worked with several contemporary hip-hop artists.

