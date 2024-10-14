Who are Juliette Lewis' siblings? Meet her 8 brothers and sisters

Juliette Lewis is an American actress and musician. From her breakthrough in Cape Fear to her edgy portrayal in Natural Born Killers, the actress has captivated audiences with her fearless performances. The actress's popularity has made her family's details a subject of public scrutiny. Meet Juliette Lewis’ siblings and learn more about them, including their whereabouts.

Juliette Lewis attends Showtimes's "Yellowjackets" FYC event in 2022 (L). The musician performing on stage at Sala Apolo on November 27, 2009. Photo, David Livingston, Jordi Vidal (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Juliette Lewis started acting at age 14 after making her film debut in My Stepmother Is an Alien (1988). Since her debut, she has received numerous accolades, including nominations for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and two Primetime Emmy Awards. Her fame has made many curious about her personal life, especially her siblings.

Profile summary

Full name Juliette Lake Lewis Gender Female Date of birth 21 June 1973 Age 51 years old (as of October 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6” Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Geoffrey Lewis Mother Glenis Batley Siblings 8 Marital status Divorced Profession Actress, musician Instagram @juliettelewis Facebook @JulietteLewis

Juliette Lewis’ siblings

The American actress has eight siblings: Lightfield, Brandy, Matthew, Dierdre, Miles, Emily Colombier (formerly Emily Lewis), Hannah, and Peter Lewis. All of them are half-siblings except for Lightfield and Brandy.

Juliette Lewis’ father was married twice in his lifetime— he tied the knot with Glenis Batley, Tracy Darroll, and Paula Hochhalter.

1. Lightfield Lewis

Lightfield Lewis, born on 8 September 1970 in Hollywood, California, is Juliette's older brother. Like his sister, Lightfield followed a path into the entertainment industry. Per his IMDb profile, he is an actor and director known for his roles in films like Jerry Maguire (1996) and The Underground Comedy Movie (1999).

He also made guest appearances on television shows such as CSI: NY (2010) and Good Advice (1993-1994). Lightfield has dabbled in various creative fields, including photography and film directing. Though not as famous as Juliette, Lightfield has maintained a steady presence in Hollywood.

2. Matthew Lewis

Matthew, another of Juliette’s siblings, has largely stayed out of the limelight compared to his more famous brothers and sisters. Matthew became well-known in 1990 for his Law and Order roles.

3. Brandy Lewis

Brandy was born on 13 December 1975 in Los Angeles, California. She is one of Juliette’s younger sisters. While she is not directly in the spotlight like Juliette, Brandy plays an essential role behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. She works as a producer, notably producing the critically acclaimed documentary Gone in 60 Seconds (2000).

Brandy also has experience as a personal assistant, having worked with well-known personalities in Hollywood films like The Evening Star (1996) and The Other Sister (1999)

Brandy is married to actor Ethan Suplee, Juliette Lewis’ brother-in-law, who is known for his roles in Remember the Titans and My Name is Earl. The couple has built a beautiful family together, raising four daughters.

Brandy’s elder daughters, Lily and Bella, were from a previous relationship, and she and Suplee welcomed daughters Frances Clementine and Billie Grace in 2005 and 2007.

4. Emily Colombier (Emily Lewis)

Emily, who now goes by the name Emily Colombier, is another sibling of the prominent musician Juliette. Born in Los Angeles, California, Emily is one of the more private members of the Lewis family.

5. Dierdre Lewis

Dierdre Lewis is at a beach during twilight, wearing a bright red dress (L). The actress smiles as she holds her daughter (R). Photo: @deirdlewis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dierdre “Dee” Lewis, born in Los Angeles, is another sister who has stayed out of the public eye. She is also an actress and the youngest of the Lewis siblings. The actress has starred in Delivery (2012), Little Sister (2013) and Girl Knight (2016).

6. Miles Lewis

Miles is one of Juliette’s younger brothers. Born in Los Angeles, California, Miles has also chosen a more private life away from the public eye.

7. Hannah Lewis

Hannah is another of Juliette’s lesser-known siblings. Similar to Emily, Hannah has chosen to lead a private life. She was born in Los Angeles and grew up in the same creative environment as her siblings, but she did not pursue a career in acting or music.

8. Peter Lewis

Peter was born in the United States. Like several of his other siblings, Peter has kept a low profile and stayed away from the entertainment industry. Limited information is available about Peter’s career or personal life.

FAQs

Who is Juliette Lewis? She is an American actress and musician famous for her bold, intense performances in the film industry. How old is Juliette Lewis? She is 51 years old as of October 2024. Who are Juliette Lewis’ siblings? The actress has eight siblings: Lightfield, Brandy, Matthew, Dierdre, Miles, Emily Colombier (formerly Emily Lewis), Hannah, and Peter Lewis. Who are Juliette Lewis’ parents? Her father was Geoffrey Lewis, a well-known actor; her mother was Glenis Batley, a graphic designer. When did Juliette Lewis start acting? She started at the age of 14 after she was featured in My Stepmother Is an Alien (1988). Who is Juliette Lewis' ex-husband? Her ex-husband is the American professional skateboarder and director Steve Berra. Does Juliette Lewis have a brother? Juliette Lewis has several brothers, including Lightfield Lewis, Matthew Lewis, Miles Lewis, and Peter Lewis. Are Brandy Lewis and Juliette Lewis related? Brandy Lewis is Juliette Lewis' younger sister. Brandy works in the entertainment industry behind the scenes, primarily as a producer, and is married to actor Ethan Suplee.

Juliette Lewis' siblings are an essential part of her life. She comes from a large and creative family of nine children. While some, like Lightfield and Brandy, have ventured into the entertainment industry, others have chosen quieter, more private lives.

Legit.ng published rapper Eminem's siblings. The rapper is widely recognised for his unique style, profound lyrics, and ability to express deep emotions through his music. His top albums include The Slim Shady LP (1999) and his follow-up solo album, The Marshall Mathers LP.

Fans have been interested in the rapper's personal life. He has three siblings: Michael Mathers, Nathan Kane Samara-Mathers, and Sarah Mathers. Read on to uncover everything about Eminem's siblings.

Source: Legit.ng