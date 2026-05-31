Nigeria has entered a new phase of reform with President Bola Tinubu signing ten major legislative Acts between 2024 and 2025

These laws cover critical areas such as education, justice, taxation, and regional development, reflecting a commitment to modern governance and national progress

Together, they mark a turning point in shaping Nigeria’s future, strengthening institutions, and promoting unity across the country

Between 2024 and 2025, Nigeria witnessed a wave of significant legislative reforms under President Bola Tinubu. These Acts were designed to address pressing national issues ranging from education and justice to taxation and regional development.

Each law reflects a deliberate effort to modernise governance, strengthen institutions, and improve the lives of citizens.

President Tinubu signs 10 legislative Acts strengthening Nigeria’s governance between 2024 and 2025. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

According to The Cable, yhe reforms came at a time when Nigeria faced economic challenges, social demands, and calls for greater accountability. By signing these Acts, President Tinubu sought to balance immediate needs with long-term growth, ensuring that the country’s legal framework keeps pace with global standards.

From student loans to tax administration, these laws are reshaping Nigeria’s future. They highlight the importance of inclusive policies, fair governance, and sustainable development. Below is a simple overview of the ten major Acts, explaining their background, purpose, and impact.

Student Loans Act

The Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act was introduced to make higher education more accessible to Nigerian students. It provides a structured loan system for those who cannot afford tuition fees, ensuring that financial challenges do not block academic progress.

This Act is crucial for promoting equal opportunities, reducing educational inequality, and building a skilled workforce for Nigeria’s future.

Judicial Office Holders' Salaries Act

The Judicial Office Holders' Salaries and Allowances Act focuses on improving the welfare of judges and other judicial officers. By revising salaries and allowances, the Act aims to strengthen judicial independence and reduce corruption risks. It depicts the importance of a well-supported judiciary in upholding justice and democratic governance.

National Minimum Wage Act

The National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act raised the minimum wage to reflect current economic realities. This Act is vital for protecting workers, ensuring fair pay, and reducing poverty. It also helps stabilise industrial relations by addressing long-standing demands from labour unions.

Electricity Amendment Act

The Electricity (Amendment) Act was signed to improve Nigeria’s power sector. It allows states, companies, and individuals to generate, distribute, and regulate electricity more effectively. This decentralisation is expected to boost energy supply, encourage investment, and reduce reliance on the national grid.

National Anthem Act

The National Anthem Act reinstated Nigeria’s old anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.” This move was seen as a way to reconnect with the country’s heritage and inspire patriotism. The Act highlights the symbolic power of national identity and unity through music.

Regional Development Commissions Act

The South-east and North-west Development Commission Act established commissions to drive development in these regions. It addresses historical neglect, promotes infrastructure growth, and supports social programmes. The Act is key to reducing regional inequality and fostering national cohesion.

Nigeria Tax Act

The Nigeria Tax Act modernises the country’s tax framework. It simplifies tax laws, broadens the tax base, and ensures compliance. This Act is essential for boosting government revenue and funding public services, while also making taxation more transparent and fair.

Tax Administration Act

The Tax Administration Act complements the Nigeria Tax Act by focusing on efficient tax collection and enforcement. It introduces digital systems and stricter compliance measures. This Act is important for reducing tax evasion and improving Nigeria’s fiscal stability.

Nigeria Revenue Service Act

The Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act created a central body to oversee tax and revenue collection. It strengthens institutional capacity, improves accountability, and ensures better coordination. This Act is vital for building a stronger financial system in Nigeria.

Joint Revenue Board Act

The Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act brings together federal and state tax authorities to harmonise revenue collection. It reduces duplication, improves efficiency, and fosters cooperation between different levels of government. This Act is crucial for creating a unified tax system.

Tinubu drives national progress through 10 key legislative Acts signed in 2024–2025. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

FIRS unveils strategy to achieve N25.2 trillion tax revenue

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has finally released the breakdown of its strategy to achieve the N25.2 trillion revenue target in 2025.

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance announced this revenue target of N25.2 trillion for the FIRS on January 15, 2025, after commending them for successfully surpassing last year’s target. FIRS recorded a total revenue of N21.6 trillion in 2024, surpassing the target of N19.4 trillion by an impressive 11% and setting a new record for the service.

Source: Legit.ng