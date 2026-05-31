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Bolaji Ogunmola Reacts to Cinema Sabotage Allegations Amid Faithia Balogun’s Outburst
Celebrities

Bolaji Ogunmola Reacts to Cinema Sabotage Allegations Amid Faithia Balogun’s Outburst

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
3 min read
  • Nollywood actress Bolaji Ogunmola has addressed claims that her movie Ajosepo is affecting the performance of other films in cinemas
  • She revealed that she has not recorded a sold-out show this year, despite intense promotion and limited screening slots
  • The actress also expressed concern over alleged attempts to misinform audiences about her film and said she fears possible sabotage

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Nollywood actress Bolaji Ogunmola has reacted to claims suggesting that her new film Ajosepo may be responsible for the poor performance of other movies currently showing in cinemas.

This followed a recent outcry from actress Fathia Williams, who alleged that cinemas were not fairly distributing screening times among films.

In a video shared online, Bolaji Ogunmola dismissed any suggestion that her movie is negatively affecting others at the box office.

Bolaji Ogunmola, Faithia Balogun, Ajosepo, cinema movie
Bolaji Ogunmola dismisses any suggestion that her movie Ajosepo is negatively affecting others at the box office. Photos: Bolaji Ogunmola.
Source: Instagram

According to her, she has also been struggling to get a strong cinema performance despite her efforts.

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The actress revealed that, contrary to public assumptions, she has not recorded a single sold-out screening this year.

She explained that in many locations, her film is only given one showtime, sometimes scheduled very early in the morning or very late at night, such as 10 a.m. or 10 p.m.

According to her, cinema scheduling is largely influenced by a film’s performance, making it difficult for underperforming slots to be improved.

She stressed that her movie is not being prioritised and is simply operating within the available structure.

“I have not had a sold-out show this year,” she said in the video.

The actress also raised concerns over what she described as misleading information being circulated about her movie.

According to Bolaji, some individuals promoting competing films have allegedly been telling audiences that Ajosepo is split into Part 1 and Part 2, a claim she insists is false.

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She said such narratives discourage viewers from attending screenings, further affecting box office performance.

Visibly concerned, Bolaji said she is beginning to worry about the direction the situation is taking.

She noted that as a young filmmaker, her primary goal is to recover her investment and continue growing in the industry.

The actress added that she fears her own project could become a target in ongoing cinema controversies if the situation continues.

Watch Bolaji Ogunmola's video below:

Reactions trail Bolaji Ogunmola's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@AyeshaLiq stated:

"Las las everybody will be fine. When I saw how some people were comparing her showtime with Iyaloja own I just laughed cos like she said, if her film doesn’t do well this week, they will collect all the showtimes back n she will be able to do nothing about it too. You think we are begging n promoting the film back to back for nothing? No. cinema business is very harsh. They don’t care about your investment as a producer o"

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@Debby36742958 shared:

"The thing is people need to understand that cinema are there for business .. they want to make money , they need to make money …. If your film Is not selling .. they will pritoize films that are bringing in the money .. everyone is there for business .. it is well"
Bolaji Ogunmola, Ajosep. Faithia Balogun, cinema movie
Bolaji Ogunmola says she has not recorded a sold-out show this year, despite intense promotion and limited screening slots. Photos: Bolaji Ogunmola.
Source: UGC

Bolaji Ogunmola sends touching message to Kiekie

Legit.ng reported that Bolaji Ogunmola stirred online reactions with her birthday message to her friend, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, aka KieKie.

The Nollywood thespian shared KieKie's outfit, which sparked a discourse on social media, while celebrating her in a lengthy caption.

Bolaji described the award-winning content creator as one of the most genuine people she has met in recent times. She acknowledged her kindness towards her even in undeserving moments.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

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