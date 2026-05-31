A Nigerian man has accused influencer Papaya Ex of owing his sister, who allegedly works as her personal assistant

He claimed his sister has continued working for three months without receiving her N120k monthly salary

The allegations surfaced weeks after Papaya Ex made headlines over her missing iPhone

A man has accused Influencer Papaya Ex of failing to pay his sister, who he claimed works as her personal assistant.

According to the man, his sister has allegedly remained in Papaya Ex’s employment for the last three months without receiving her agreed salary.

He claimed she earns N120,000 monthly.

Papaya Ex is accused of owing her personal assistant. Photos: Papaya Ex.

Source: Instagram

Narrating his side of the story in a now viral video, the man alleged that things changed after the influencer misplaced her iPhone 16 Pro Max at an event.

He claimed his sister continued carrying out her duties despite not receiving payment.

According to him, repeated efforts to settle the matter did not lead anywhere.

The man alleged that when he personally went to plead with Papaya Ex over his sister’s unpaid salary, the socialite reportedly seized his phone.

He explained that he is a mobile videographer and said losing access to his device affected him badly.

As of the time of filing this report, Papaya Ex has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Legit.ng recalls that Papaya Ex recently appealed to the public after losing her iPhone 16 Pro Max at a movie premiere.

At the time, she offered a reward of N700,000 to anyone who could help recover the expensive device.

The incident drew attention online, with fans hoping the phone would be found.

Now, the fresh accusations surfacing around that same period have added another layer to public conversations.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail video on Papaya Ex

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@mubiscool2024 stated:

"Keep tagging her till this get to her …she didn’t do well at all ….with all the Mecca and money wey she get ….this celebrity are always acting nice but deep down they are heartless ….what if na her sister lost the phone Shey she go de deprive giving her money …."

@Bosun_xuser noted:

"For those wondering, she probably conditioned him to strip down to his boxers so he doesn’t pocket anything. You know how drug barons make money counters work naked or semi naked. She oppressed them!!"

@BeautyUdi shared:

"A friend of mine works for a big hair vendor with a large social media presence but this woman treats her workers so bad. I wonder why lots of them are like that. Their pay doesn’t get to 180k sef. Selfish lots"

Papaya Ex recently lost her iPhone 16 Pro Max at a movie premiere. Photo: Papaya Ex.

Source: Instagram

Papaya Ex blasts video editor for making fun of her pronunciation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Papaya Ex called out a video editor over a clip from Veekee James’s 30th birthday party.

She accused the editor of deliberately magnifying her pronunciation during a game to mock her.

The influencer said the act was unprofessional and an attempt to use her as clickbait. She backed her pronunciation with Google evidence to defend herself. Papaya Ex also slammed the editor for trying to make her look bad despite attending the event in good faith.

Source: Legit.ng