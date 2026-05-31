Armed men raided schools in Oriire Local Government Area, Oyo State, abducting dozens of pupils and teachers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a powerful delegation to Ogbomoso to coordinate rescue efforts and restore security

Governor Seyi Makinde has also visited the community, pledging lawful measures to secure the victims’ release

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dispatched a high-level delegation to Oyo State following the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

The team, led by National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, arrived in Ogbomoso before heading to the villages of Esiele and Yawota, where armed men raided three schools.

Tinubu delegation visits Oyo State as security chiefs arrive in Ogbomoso after school abductions. Photo credit: NuhuRibadu/FemiGbajamiala/x

Source: Twitter

The delegation includes Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, Defence Minister Christopher Musa, Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe, Inspector General of Police Tunji Disu, and Presidential media aide Sunday Dare.

Oyo state school attack

The attack took place between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. at Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele, and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School. Reports indicate that over 45 students, six teachers, and the principal were abducted.

A video circulating online showed a campaign vehicle as the delegation arrived in the community, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Tinubu’s response to kidnappings

Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, confirmed on his X page that President Tinubu has initiated coordinated efforts to secure the release of the victims and apprehend the attackers. He wrote:

"A powerful Presidential Delegation just arrived Ogbomoso enroute to the villages of Esiele and Yawota where armed men simultaneously raided Baptist Nursery and Primary schools seizing about 46 pupils and teachers... President Tinubu since set in motion series of coordinated efforts to free the victims and arrest the kidnappers."

Security response intensifies as Ribadu and Gbajabiamila lead federal team to Oriire LGA. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

Governor Makinde’s visit

Hours before the presidential delegation’s arrival, Governor Seyi Makinde visited the affected community. He met with families of the victims and assured them that his administration would take all lawful steps to secure their release.

The coordinated visits highlight the urgency of tackling insecurity in Oyo State and across Nigeria. The presence of top government officials signals a strong federal commitment to addressing the crisis and ensuring the safe return of the abducted pupils and teachers.

See the X post below:

Husband of abducted Oyo principal pleads with Makinde

Legit.ng earlier reported that the husband of abducted Oyo school principal, Mrs. Rachael Alamu, broke down in tears on Saturday, May 30, 2026, as he begged Governor Seyi Makinde to intensify rescue efforts. His emotional plea came during Makinde’s visit to Oriire Local Government Area, where families of kidnapped victims gathered to demand urgent government intervention.

According to Oyo Affairs, Mrs. Alamu, also known as Alamu Folawe, is the principal of Community Grammar School, Esiele. She was abducted alongside others in the Ogbomoso axis of Oyo State in recent days. “My wife is the one being used to make the videos that are being circulated. It is very disheartening and depressing,” her husband said in Yoruba before breaking down in tears.

According to her husband, the family’s suffering has worsened because Mrs. Alamu is allegedly being used in distress videos circulated by the abductors. He commended Governor Makinde for visiting the affected community but pleaded with him not to allow rescue efforts to slow down.

Source: Legit.ng