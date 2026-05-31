Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed several residents, including security personnel, in Abacheke community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo state

The attackers, said to have emerged from surrounding bushes, launched a deadly assault on a security checkpoint within the community, leaving people dead

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, as the police have yet to issue an official statement on the reported invasion

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Owerri, Imo state - At least eight people were feared killed on Saturday, May 30, after yet-to-be-identified gunmen reportedly attacked the Abacheke community in Imo state.

According to Vanguard on Sunday, May 31, the assailants stormed a security checkpoint in the area and opened fire, leaving several people dead.

Gunmen kill eight, burn houses in Imo community. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

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Gunmen kill eight in Imo community

The Sun also noted the sad update.

A source disclosed that some security operatives were among the casualties recorded during the attack.

Furthermore, the gunmen were said to have set about six houses ablaze during the invasion, throwing the community into panic.

The source said:

“They killed about eight people, including a security operative. The attack was targeted at a checkpoint. It was like a war. They shot for some time and set about six houses ablaze."

He added:

“There is serious tension and fear in the community. Some residents have fled the area for fear of another attack."

As of the time of this report, it remained unclear whether the attack was linked to the sit-at-home order declared by pro-Biafra groups to mark Biafra Day or if the gunmen were carrying out a separate operation.

President Bola Tinubu faces criticism over his administration’s handling of rising insecurity in Nigeria. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

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Legit.ng reports that Nigeria is currently battling several security challenges, including a 17-year-long armed rebellion in the northeast, kidnappings for ransom and banditry in the northwest, herder-farmer violence in northern and central states, and separatist agitations in the southeast.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, an influential politician and former Lagos state governor elected as president in 2023, is under fire for his government’s inability to stem the violence.

Earlier in May, popular human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong asked President Tinubu to deal with marauding terrorists in the country or resign.

Imo police yet to react to 'attack'

Efforts to get an official reaction from the police were unsuccessful.

The Imo state police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, had yet to comment on the incident.

Read more on insecurity in Nigeria:

Plateau gunmen kill women, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than 13 persons, including three pregnant women, were killed in an attack in Ngbra Zongo in the Kwall District of Bassa LGA of Plateau state, days after several residents were killed in neighbouring Barkin Ladi.

Residents said the attackers invaded the community around midnight while people were asleep, opening fire on homes and forcing many villagers to flee into surrounding bushes.

Source: Legit.ng