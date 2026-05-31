Former Director of Defence Information, Rabe Abubakar, and his wife were kidnapped in Katsina State

Police launch a manhunt and deploy additional tactical units for rescue operations

The driver was injured in the attack, and police urged the public to report credible information

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Katsina State - Suspected armed bandits have kidnapped a former Director of Defence Information, Rabe Abubakar, and his wife in Katsina State.

The gunmen intercepted the couple’s vehicle and kidnapped them while travelling towards Katsina on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Matazu local government area.

Bandits strike, kidnap Rabe Abubakar and his wife in broad daylight. Photo credit: @ishaqsamaila5

Source: Twitter

The state police spokesperson, Abubakar Aliyu, said the police have already launched a manhunt to rescue the general and his wife.

As reported by The Nation, Aliyu made this known while confirming the kidnapping incident.

“The attack occurred at about 11a.m. on Saturday when the assailants, armed with dangerous weapons, intercepted a red Peugeot 406 saloon, carrying the general and his wife and traveling along the route.

“The driver, Abdullahi Sa’id, sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm during the attack; the general and his wife were abducted before security operatives arrived at the scene”.

Aliyu said the Commissioner of Police had visited the scene of the kidnapping incident for an on-the-spot assessment.

He disclosed that the CP also deployed additional tactical units and resources to support rescue efforts.

The police spokesperson said the command remains committed to tackling criminal activities.

Aliyu urged the public to continue supporting security agencies with credible information.

“Efforts to rescue the General and his wife, and apprehend the perpetrators are ongoing, and further developments will be communicated as investigations progress.”

Bandits kidnap 7 family members, 3 others

Recall that armed bandits kidnapped ten individuals in Kaduna State, including seven family members from a residential compound.

The terrorist attack occurred late at night on Friday, April 3, 2026, with residents experiencing a terrifying invasion.

A community leader expressed frustration over unresponsive security personnel during the terrorist attack.

Read more similar stories on bandit attacks:

Bandits abduct 15 women, children in Katsina

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits abducted 15 residents, mostly women and children, during a coordinated late-night raid in Bakori LGA.

The gunmen used diversion tactics, split into groups, and escaped through the Faskari route as vigilantes failed to rescue the victims.

Armed groups imposed an N10m levy on farming communities, threatening to block cultivation if payment was not made.

Source: Legit.ng