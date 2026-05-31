The APC accused the Labour Party of financial schemes to destabilise the opposition before the 2027 elections

The opposition party alleged government mismanagement and failure to address key issues affecting Abia citizens since the Labour Party assumed power in May 2023

APC vowed to strengthen its political base and expand its influence ahead of the upcoming general elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Umuahia, Abia state - The All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia chapter, has alleged what it described as desperate attempts by the ruling Labour Party (LP) administration in the state to use some former aspirants within its ranks to manufacture an imaginary crisis.

In a statement signed by Uche Aguoru, the party’s spokesperson in Abia, and made exclusively available to Legit.ng on Sunday, May 31, 2026, the APC accused the LP-led government of attempting to destabilise the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Abia APC alleges Labour Party is using former aspirants to destabilise the opposition and create an internal crisis ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Uche Aguoru, Alex C. Otti

Source: Facebook

The APC said:

"Credible intelligence available to our party indicates that a well-known businessman, a former member of our party and a close associate of Governor Alex Otti, was allegedly used as a conduit to release the sum of N5 billion to certain individuals at the APC national headquarters."

APC alleges plot to infiltrate opposition

In the same vein, the party alleged that part of the alleged funds was reportedly directed to a frontline aspirant within its ranks with the aim of creating confusion, sowing division, and undermining internal unity.

The APC continued:

"We are equally aware of the failed efforts by the Labour Party government to sponsor aspirants for positions in the House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly during the recently concluded APC primary elections. However, despite the heavy financial inducements and enormous pressure exerted, the APC remained vigilant and resolute.

"We successfully outsmarted those plots and denied such individuals the tickets they desperately sought to secure through backdoor arrangements."

Accusing the Labour Party administration of panic and propaganda ahead of the 2027 elections, the APC questioned the government’s intentions, arguing that a confident administration would not need to interfere in opposition affairs.

"Why the frantic attempts to infiltrate and compromise the opposition? Why deploy taxpayers' money on political misadventures instead of addressing the genuine needs of the people? Why seek to induce political opponents if you are certain of victory at the polls?" the APC queried.

APC accuses Otti of non-accountability

Listing what it suggested were the 'sins' of the current administration, the APC accused the Otti government of non-accountability and failure to sincerely address pensions, gratuities, and other entitlements.

The statement said:

"Through their votes, Abians will demand accountability for the 51 smart schools your administration claimed to have built with N54 billion. They will seek answers regarding the N6.7 billion recreational facility budgeted for by your government and the funds already deducted for that purpose. They will ask questions about the N4.3 billion taken from the state treasury for the construction of an ICT Centre.

"Retirees will demand justice over their pensions and gratuities, while civil servants will seek explanations regarding the minimum wage and other entitlements that were unjustly denied."

Abia APC intensifies preparations for the 2027 elections, pledging to strengthen its structure and expand its political base across the state. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

APC vows stronger 2027 elections preparation

The APC also said it has intensified preparations for the 2027 general elections, vowing to strengthen its structure and expand its political base across the state.

The statement added:

"Every attempt to weaken our party has only made us stronger, more united, and more determined to rescue Abia state from the grip of deception, manipulation, and propaganda.

"The APC, under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, remains the fastest-growing political movement in Abia state and will continue to expand across every ward, local government area, and senatorial district."

Furthermore, the party expressed confidence in its electoral prospects, insisting it would secure convincing victories across all levels of government in Abia, including the governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, and state assembly seats.

Abia APC celebrates Kalu on birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Abia state chapter of the APC joyfully celebrated Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker, on his 55th birthday.

The APC commended Kalu for his 'continued demonstration of exceptional leadership, dedication, and commitment to the growth of the party and the development of the nation'.

Source: Legit.ng