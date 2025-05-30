What's new on Amazon Prime Video in June 2025? New movies and shows to watch

Wondering what's new on Amazon Prime in June 2025? Some highly anticipated new movies and TV shows include Deep Cover, Message in a Bottle, and Marry My Husband. Whether you enjoy series, sports, comedies, or docuseries, the new month's line-up has an impressive variety of genres and franchise entries.

Watch Infiltrada en el búnker (L), and We Were Liars (R) on Amazon Prime Video in June 2025. Photo: @pablodelachica, @primevideo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Amazon Prime is releasing over 70 movies in June 2025.

in June 2025. Highly anticipated movies like Me Before You , John Wick: Chapter 4 , and 13 Hours will premiere on Prime Video on 1 June 2025.

, , and will premiere on Prime Video on 1 June 2025. The documentary American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans premieres on 12 June.

premieres on 12 June. Season 1 of the Amazon Original Series We Were Liars and Countdown will be released on 18 June and 25 June, respectively.

What's new on Amazon Prime Video in June 2025?

June is a great time to find exciting new shows and movies on Prime Video. The month will see the arrival of new Amazon Original exclusive movies and TV shows. Although Amazon has yet to release a full list of what's coming to Prime Video in June, these are some titles slated to premiere throughout the month.

Best Amazon Prime new release movies

June 2025 brings an exciting lineup of movies to Amazon Prime, with fresh originals that promise action, drama, and thrills. Here's what's new on Amazon Prime Video this June.

1. Me Before You (1 June 2025)

Genres : Drama, romance

: Drama, romance Director : Thea Sharrock

: Thea Sharrock Major actors : Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin, Janet McTeer, Charles Dance

: Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin, Janet McTeer, Charles Dance Initial release: 3 June 2016

Me Before You tells the story of Louisa Clark, portrayed by Emilia Clarke, a bubbly small-town woman. She takes a job caring for Will Traynor, a rich young man paralysed after an accident.

At first, Will is unhappy and doesn't want to live, but Lou's cheerful nature slowly changes him. As they spend time together, they form a deep connection, and Lou falls in love.

2. Baywatch (1 June 2025)

Genres : Comedy, drama, action

: Comedy, drama, action Director : Seth Gordon

: Seth Gordon Major actors : Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra

: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra Initial release: 25 May 2017

The 2017 movie follows the story of Mitch Buchannon, played by Dwayne Johnson, a very serious head lifeguard who treats his team like family. Things get interesting when Matt Brody (Zac Efron), a cocky former Olympic swimmer, joins the team and constantly argues with Mitch. Their rivalry, however, takes a backseat when they uncover a dangerous drug and murder plot led by Victoria Leeds (Priyanka Chopra).

3. American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans (12 June 2025)

Genres : Documentary, sport

: Documentary, sport Director : Brad Lockhart

: Brad Lockhart Major actors : Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Chad Knaus

: Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Chad Knaus Initial release Amazon Prime: 12 June 2025

American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans is a thrilling original Amazon Prime Video documentary set to be released on 12 June 2025. It is the true story of how a NASCAR race car was transformed to compete in the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race in June 2023.

4. Deep cover (2025)

Genres : Action, comedy, crime

: Action, comedy, crime Director : Tom Kingsley

: Tom Kingsley Major actors : Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed, Paddy Considine

: Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed, Paddy Considine Initial release: 12 June 2025

Deep Cover is a fast-paced action comedy that follows Kat, an improv comedy teacher who is having a tough time, and two of her students. They get an offer from an undercover cop to play dangerous criminals to sneak into London's crime world. This special operation quickly goes wrong, landing the three of them in a risky gang war.

5. Message in a Bottle (12 June 2025)

Genres : Comedy, drama

: Comedy, drama Director : Gabriel Nesci

: Gabriel Nesci Major actors : Luisana Lopilato, Benjamín Vicuña, Benjamín Amadeo

: Luisana Lopilato, Benjamín Vicuña, Benjamín Amadeo Initial release: 12 June 2025

Message in a Bottle is a new movie coming to Prime Video this June. It follows Denise, a wine expert who finds a way to send messages to her past self using special wine bottles.

Denise tries to fix past mistakes, but every time she changes something in the past, unexpected problems pop up. Will she make things right before everything gets out of hand?

6. Spider-Man: No Way Home (15 June 2025)

Genres : Action, Sci-Fi

: Action, Sci-Fi Director : Jon Watts

: Jon Watts Major actors : Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon

: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon Initial release: 17 December 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is about Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, whose world is thrown into chaos when his secret identity is revealed to the world. Desperate, he asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell to fix things, but it goes wrong and opens up the multiverse, bringing villains into his world.

7. Terminator: Dark Fate (15 June 2025)

Genres : Science fiction, action, thriller

: Science fiction, action, thriller Director : Tim Miller

: Tim Miller Major actors: Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger Initial release: 23 October 2019

The movie features American actors Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead. It follows the story of Sarah Connor, who is now a tough fighter, hunting Terminators. She is motivated by a traumatic past event.

Sarah's life takes a drastic turn when a highly advanced Terminator, the Rev-9, comes from the future to kill Dani Ramos. The movie takes viewers through their intense struggle to survive against the unbeatable Rev-9.

In addition to the above films, the following is a captivating lineup of movies you can stream on Prime Video in June 2025.

Table 1

Movie Initial release Prime Video release date Bad Teacher 2011 1 June 2025 CHIPs 2017 1 June 2025 Godzilla 2014 1 June 2025 The Greatest Showman 2017 1 June 2025 White Chicks 2004 1 June 2025 Oblivion 2013 1 June 2025 Pixels 2015 1 June 2025 Happy Feet 2007 1 June 2025 Earthquake Underground 2024 1 June 2025 Me Before You 2016 1 June 2025 House of Hostages 2021 1 June 2025 The return of the Seven mercenaries 1966 1 June 2025 Earthquake Underground 2020 1 June 2025 The Seven Mercenaries 2016 1 June 2025 Company Business 1991 1 June 2025 The prisoner of Alcatraz 1962 1 June 2025 Army of Darkness: Evil Dead III 1992 1 June 2025 A Hole in the Head 1959 1 June 2025 Baywatch 2017 1 June 2025 Bonds of Steel 1992 1 June 2025 12 Angry Men 1957 1 June 2025 Age of Dinosaurs 2013 1 June 2025 Stargate 1994 1 June 2025 Red Corner 1997 1 June 2025

Table 2

Movie Initial release Prime Video release date Straight to the Heart 1999 1 June 2025 Two Weeks 2006 1 June 2025 Butcher's Crossing 2022 1 June 2025 Wick Is Pain 2025 1 June 2025 Carrie at the Devil's Ball 1976 1 June 2025 Jade 1995 1 June 2025 Battlefield 2013 1 June 2025 The Alien Perspective 2019 1 June 2025 Bad Influence 1990 1 June 2025 Hair 1979 1 June 2025 The Wild Adventures of Bill and Ted 1991 1 June 2025 Catherine: 21st Century Princess 2001 1 June 2025 Shark Warning 2012 1 June 2025 Benny & Joon 1993 1 June 2025 Special Ops Revenge 2018 1 June 2025 Bill and Ted Save the Universe 2020 1 June 2025 At First Sight 1999 1 June 2025 Stargate: Ark of Truth 2008 1 June 2025 Jeepers Creepers: Devil's Song 2 2003 1 June 2025 Article 99 1992 1 June 2025 John Wick: Chapter 4 2023 1 June 2025 Stargate: Continuum 2008 1 June 2025 13 Hours 2016 1 June 2025 Blind Waters 2023 1 June 2025

Table 3

Movie Initial release Prime Video release date Babygirl 2024 3 June 2025 Dead Sea 2014 4 June 2025 The Accountant 2 2025 5 June 2025 Ghostbusters: Legacy 2021 6 June 2025 Ma France à moi 2023 6 June 2025 Abigail: The Power of the Chosen 2024 12 June 2025 Forrest Gump 1994 15 June 2025 Stop Me If You Can 2002 15 June 2025 Warfare 2025 15 June 2025 The Night Clerk 2020 15 June 2025 Hard Kill 2020 20 June 2025 Beyond After 2024 24 June 2025 Infiltrada en el búnker 2025 27 June 2025 Shadow Force 2025 27 June 2025

Bingeworthy Amazon Prime new series

In June 2025, Amazon Prime Video is filled with the latest TV series and movies you won't want to miss. There are dramas, comedies, and family-friendly series. Here's a look at the top new TV series coming to Prime Video in June.

Mentiras: The Series Season 1 (13 June 2025)

Genres : Drama, comedy, crime

: Drama, comedy, crime Director : Gabriel Ripstein

: Gabriel Ripstein Major actors: Belinda, Regina Blandón, Diana Bovio, Mariana Treviño, Luis Gerardo Méndez

When a man is murdered, four women at his funeral discover they all had secret relationships with him, making each of them a suspect. The series then follows these women as they investigate his life and death to figure out what happened.

The Chosen: Last Supper Season 5 (15 June 2025)

Genres : Historical drama, religious

: Historical drama, religious Director : Dallas Jenkins

: Dallas Jenkins Major actors : Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel

: Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel Initial release: 28 March 2025

The Chosen: Last Supper is a series that features famous actors like Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac, and Elizabeth Tabish. He enters Jerusalem as a king and confronts dishonest merchants in the temple.

As powerful religious leaders secretly plot against Him, Jesus shares the Last Supper with His disciples. In the background, Judas betrays Him, setting in motion events that change history forever.

We Were Liars Season 1 (18 June 2025)

Genres : Psychological thriller, drama, mystery

: Psychological thriller, drama, mystery Creators : Julie Plec, Carina Adly MacKenzie

: Julie Plec, Carina Adly MacKenzie Major actors: Emily Alyn Lind, Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor, Joseph Zada

This is a new Amazon series based on the best-selling novel by E. Lockhart, We Were Liars. The show follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman, portrayed by Emily Alyn Lind, and her rich and seemingly perfect Sinclair family.

Cadence had a strange accident during "Summer Fifteen" and now experiences severe headaches and memory loss. She tries to uncover the dark truth about the accident and her family's secrets, leading to surprising twists and revelations

Countdown Season 1 (25 June 2025)

Genres : Crime drama, action, thriller

: Crime drama, action, thriller Creators : Derek Haas

: Derek Haas Major actors: Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane, Jessica Camacho, Violett Beane, Uli Latukefu

When a Homeland Security officer is killed, LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Jensen Ackles, joins a secret team. This team includes undercover agents from different police groups, all working to find the killer.

As the team searches, they discover a much darker plan. Now, they are in a race against time to save millions of people in the city.

Marry My Husband Season 1 (27 June 2025)

Genres : Romance, Drama, Fantasy (with elements of time travel, revenge)

: Romance, Drama, Fantasy (with elements of time travel, revenge) Creator : Satomi Ôshima

: Satomi Ôshima Major actors: Fuka Koshiba, Takeru Satoh, Sei Shiraishi, Yu Yokoyama

Marry My Husband is a Japanese Amazon Prime original drama series adaptation of the 2024 Korean drama with the same name. It follows the life of Misa, a woman who experiences significant hardship. She gets cancer and then finds out her husband is cheating on her with her best friend.

After her husband murders her, Misa is surprisingly granted a second chance, taking her back in time 10 years. With this second chance, she plans to change her future and get revenge.

Besides the TV series already mentioned, Amazon Prime Video has more exciting shows you can watch this June, including:

Series Season Prime Video release date Chicago Med Season 8 1 June 2025 Chicago P.D Season 10 1 June 2025 Chicago Fire Season 11 1 June 2025 New York — Special Unit Season 24 1 June 2025 The Good Wife Seasons 1 to 7 1 June 2025 Oddbods Season 9 13 June 2025 Head Over Heels Season 1 23 June 2025

What are the free new movies on Amazon Prime?

Although Amazon Prime has many subscription movies, there are plenty of new free movies with ads coming in June. You can visit the Prime Video June list once it is released to find out which ones are free.

What's new on Prime Video free?

There are numerous free movies and TV series you can watch on the Prime Video streaming platform. However, the official June list is not yet out, but you can keep checking out what is currently streaming for free.

The new Amazon Prime Video releases for June 2025 include exciting new Amazon Originals such as Marry My Husband Season 1, Countdown Season 1, Message in a Bottle, and Deep Cover. With a mix of drama, comedy, thriller, and family-friendly content, Amazon Prime will have you glued to the screen.

Legit.ng published an article about new shows and movies on Hulu in May 2025. Hulu released a list of exciting films and TV series this May. Some binge-worthy TV shows and films include Season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

Hulu's May 2025 lineup was headlined by new films, series and returning fan-favourite TV shows. Sports fans were treated to Season 4 of Welcome to Wrexham, while comedy fans can enjoy Adults. Discover a full list of films and TV shows that premiered on Hulu in May 2025.

Source: Legit.ng