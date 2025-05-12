Hulu is dedicated to bringing exciting movies and your favourite TV series releases. So, what's new on Hulu in May 2025? Some anticipated TV shows you should not miss include Season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Also, watch the new Oscar-nominated foreign feature film The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

Hulu's mid-May 2025 series lineup is headlined by the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers , where Masha (Nicole Kidman) leads a group of guests who undergo a transformative wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps.

, where Masha (Nicole Kidman) leads a group of guests who undergo a transformative wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. A new Oscar-nominated foreign feature film titled The Seed of the Sacred Fig will debut on Hulu on 27 May 2025.

will debut on Hulu on 27 May 2025. Reality TV fans can enjoy the second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Welcome to Wrexham Season 4, while comedy fans can watch Adults.

What's new on Hulu in May 2025

May is already here, and Hulu has lined up new and returning shows to keep you entertained. Below is a list of TV series and movies you should look out for before the month wraps up.

Highly anticipated New Hulu original Series in May 2025

Hulu will be serving a thrilling line up of new original TV series as well as new seasons of returning TV shows. Below are some of the most anticipated TV series on Hulu airing from 15 May to 31 May 2025.

1. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Season 2)

Genre : Reality

: Reality Executive producers : Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Andrea Metz, Brandon Beck

: Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Andrea Metz, Brandon Beck Major actor s: Jennifer Affleck, Taylor Frankie Paul, Mayci Neeley

s: Jennifer Affleck, Taylor Frankie Paul, Mayci Neeley Initial release : 6 September 2024

: 6 September 2024 Available on Hulu: From 15 May 2025

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is one of Hulu's original TV shows that is highly anticipated. The show returns for its second season to dive deeper into the lives of Mormon mums who gained fame on TikTok, going by the name #MomTok. The bona fide hit reality series is set in Utah and follows the social media influencers as they navigate their faith, traditions, and friendships.

Season 1 revolved around the aftermath of a "soft-swinging" scandal involving Taylor Frankie Paul. The scandal, which led to her divorce, created significant drama within the #MomTok group. Watch what happens when Season 2 premieres on Hulu on 15 May 2025.

2. Undercover Billionaire (Season 2)

Genre : Reality

: Reality Executive producers : Aengus James, Carter Figueroa, Colin King Miller, Glenn Stearns

: Aengus James, Carter Figueroa, Colin King Miller, Glenn Stearns Major actor : Glenn Stearns

: Glenn Stearns Initial release : 6 August 2019

: 6 August 2019 Available on Hulu: From 15 May 2025

Undercover Billionaire is a reality TV show that premiered on the Discovery Channel in 2019. The show showcases the life of a rich and successful businessperson who goes to a faraway town in the United States. They have $100, a truck, and must start a million-dollar business in three months.

Although each season features different business people and locations, the objective remains. Find out if these business titans can use their skills and knowledge to achieve the American dream without their wealth or contacts.

3. Welcome to Wrexham (Season 4)

Genre : Sports access-all-areas docuseries

: Sports access-all-areas docuseries Executive producers : John Henion, Andrew Fried, Sarina Roma, Dane Lillegard

: John Henion, Andrew Fried, Sarina Roma, Dane Lillegard Major actors : Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Humphrey Ker, Fleur Robinson, Shaun Harvey

: Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Humphrey Ker, Fleur Robinson, Shaun Harvey Initial release : 24 August 2022

: 24 August 2022 Available on Hulu: From 16 May 2025

Welcome to Wrexham is a sports documentary TV series from the United States. The show premiered on 24 August 2022 on FX. The show follows American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who buy Wrexham A.F.C., a Welsh association football club.

Welcome to Wrexham has several accolades and awards, including eight Primetime Emmy Awards, two Critics' Choice Television Awards, and is critically acclaimed. Check out season 4 on Hulu from 16 May 2025.

4. Nine Perfect Strangers (Season 2)

Genre : Thriller, mystery, drama

: Thriller, mystery, drama Creators : Samantha Strauss, David E. Kelley, John-Henry Butterworth

: Samantha Strauss, David E. Kelley, John-Henry Butterworth Major actors : Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans

: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans Initial release : 18 August 2021

: 18 August 2021 Available on Hulu: From 21 May 2025

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 shifts focus from California, USA to the Austrian Alps. Nicole Kidman, who plays Masha Dmitrichenko, returns as she welcomes a new group of strangers to a wellness and transformation retreat. The quack Russian wellness expert pushes everyone to their limits with her unconventional healing methods. Watch the drama unfold and secrets unravel starting 21 May 2025.

5. Adults (Season 1)

Genre : Comedy

: Comedy Creators : Ben Kronengold, Rebecca Shaw

: Ben Kronengold, Rebecca Shaw Major actors : Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Paul Baker

: Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Paul Baker Initial releas e: 28 May 2025

e: 28 May 2025 Available on Hulu: From 29 May 2025

Adults is an American comedy series that revolves around young adults residing in New York City. The five codependent housemates try to navigate their 20s together despite their differences and flaws. Watch what happens when they find out someone they know is in the national headlines. The comedy series is set to premiere on Hulu on 29 May 2025.

6. Mysteries at the Museum (Season 24)

Genre : Reality

: Reality Presented by : Guy Fieri

: Guy Fieri Producers : Guy Fieri, Brian Lando, Francesco Giuseppe Pace, Bryan Johnson

: Guy Fieri, Brian Lando, Francesco Giuseppe Pace, Bryan Johnson Initial release : 4 March 2020

: 4 March 2020 Available on Hulu: From 31 May 2025

Mysteries at the Museum is a history reality TV show that tells interesting and strange stories about things kept in American museums. The show, which premiered in 2010, has captivated people because of the true history, coupled with exciting stories and acts.

These stories may involve secrets, adventures, crimes, and hard-to-explain events. Tune in from 31 May to see what bizarre things and stories the show has this season.

Besides the above-mentioned series, Hulu has released many other interesting TV shows you can enjoy this May. See below:

TV show Season Hulu release date Beach Hunters Season 7 15 May 2025 Container Homes Season 1 15 May 2025 Curb Appeal Season 25 15 May 2025 Cutthroat Kitchen Season 4&5 15 May 2025 Dr. Pimple Popper Season 5 15 May 2025 Extreme Homes Season 5 15 May 2025 Flea Market Flip Season 10&14 15 May 2025 Island Life Season 19&20 15 May 2025 My 600-lb Life Season 3 15 May 2025 My Strange Addiction Season 5&6 15 May 2025 Naked and Afraid Season 9 15 May 2025 Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta Season 7 15 May 2025 Tanked Seasons 13, 14, &15 15 May 2025 The Last Alaskans Season 4 15 May 2025 Unusual Suspects Season 7 15 May 2025 Worst Cooks in America Season 24 15 May 2025 Cake Boss Season 15 15 May 2025 Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special 2025 16 May 2025 Death by Fame Season 1 17 May 2025 Destinations of the Damned With Zak Bagans Season 1 17 May 2025 Expedition X Season 6&7 17 May 2025 Spring Baking Championship Seasons 1,2,&3 17 May 2025 Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape 2018 17 May 2025 Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time 2019 17 May 2025

TV show Season Hulu release date Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal 2020 17 May 2025 Zarna Garg: One in a Billion 2023 17 May 2025 Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam Season 1 20 May 2025 Nine Puzzles Season 1 21 May 2025 Ancient Aliens Season 20 22 May 2025 Intervention Season 25 22 May 2025 Jump! Season 1 22 May 2025 Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes Season 1 22 May 2025 BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Anderson V. Burrell Season 4 24 May 2025 Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern Season 3 24 May 2025 Fixer Upper: Welcome Home Season 1 24 May 2025 Gold Rush Season 1 24 May 2025 Homestead Rescue Season 12 24 May 2025 Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 1 27 May 2025 Re: Zero Season 1 27 May 2025 Tower of God Season 1 27 May 2025 Rickey Smiley 2025 30 May 2025 House Hunters Season 253 31 May 2025 House Hunters International Season 18 31 May 2025 Tournament of Champions Season 1 31 May 2025 Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery Season 1 31 May 2025 Leanne Morgan: So Yummy 2018 31 May 2025

Hulu's new movies in May 2025

There are several new specials and old movies featuring comedy, crime, action, and drama genres to stream on Hulu from 15 May 2025. Check out the list below for some new movies you can watch on Hulu in the second half of May:

1. The Last Breath (2025)

Genre : Drama

: Drama Director : Alex Parkinson

: Alex Parkinson Major actor s: Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, Finn Cole, and Cliff Curtis

s: Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, Finn Cole, and Cliff Curtis Initial release : 28 February 2025

: 28 February 2025 Available on Hulu: From 16 May 2025

The Last Breath is a new drama film released in February 2025. The film is based on the true events of a deep-sea diving accident that occurred in the North Sea in 2012. The Last Breath will keep you on the edge of your seat as you follow the intense underwater journey of human resilience and comradeship. Major actors included Finn Cole, Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, and Mark Bonnar.

2. Night Call (2024)

Genre : Thriller, action

: Thriller, action Director : Michiel Blanchart

: Michiel Blanchart Major actor s: Jonathan Feltre, Natacha Krief, Jonas Bloquet, Thomas Mustin

s: Jonathan Feltre, Natacha Krief, Jonas Bloquet, Thomas Mustin Initial release : 28 August 2024

: 28 August 2024 Available on Hulu: From 20 May 2025

Night Call, originally titled The Night Drags On, is an action thriller directed by Michiel Blanchart. The film unfolds in Brussels, Belgium, during the Black Lives Matter protests. Night Call follows Mady Bala, a young, Black college student working as a night locksmith. His life takes a dangerous turn when he answers a late-night call from Claire, claiming to be locked out of her apartment.

3. The Last Showgirl (2024)

Genre : Drama

: Drama Director : Gia Coppola

: Gia Coppola Major actors : Pamela Anderson, Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song, Billie Lourd

: Pamela Anderson, Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song, Billie Lourd Initial release : 8 January 2025

: 8 January 2025 Available on Hulu: From 23 May 2025

The Last Showgirl is an American drama film that follows the story of Shelly, portrayed by American actress Pamela Anderson, a showgirl in Las Vegas. Her famous Vegas show is ending, and she faces uncertainty in her life. She tries to navigate her new reality as she leans on her best friend Annette, who is a former showgirl. Shelly also tries to reconnect with her estranged daughter.

4. The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Genre : Crime, drama

: Crime, drama Director : Mohammad Rasoulof

: Mohammad Rasoulof Major actors : Soheila Najmeh, Mahsa Rezvan, Missagh Iman, Setareh Sana

: Soheila Najmeh, Mahsa Rezvan, Missagh Iman, Setareh Sana Initial release : 18 September 2024

: 18 September 2024 Available on Hulu: From 27 May 2025

The Oscar-nominated film is one of the most anticipated new movies. The film is directed by Iranian political activist Mohammad Rasoulof. The Seed of the Sacred Fig film production was done in secret to avoid arrest by authorities.

The plot unfolds against the backdrop of the 2022 Iranian protests and is centred around a family living in Tehran. When an investigative judge in Iran loses his gun, he begins to mistrust his wife and daughter. His family starts to fall apart following his harsh treatment.

Hulu will drop a few other movies from 15 May 2025. See the list below for more captivating films you can stream.

Movie Year of release Hulu release date Crossroads 2002 16 May 2025 American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story 2021 20 May 2025 Taken in Plain Sight 2024 22 May 2025 How to Please a Woman 2022 25 May 2025 The Silencing 2020 29 May 2025 Into the Deep 2024 30 May 2025

What is coming to Hulu in May 2025?

Numerous shows and movies are coming to Hulu in May 2025. The most anticipated include Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Nine Perfect Strangers, Adults Season 1 and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

What is the most-watched series on Hulu?

There are several most-watched shows on Hulu. They include The Rookie, The Masked Singer, The Handmaid's Tale, Will Trent, and The Stolen Girl.

The above is Hulu's mid-May watch list that will keep fans entertained. These titles offers something for everyone from thrillers, drama, comedy and thrilling action.

