Tein T.S. Jack-Rich officially submits nomination forms to contest Rivers West Senate seat in 2027

He stresses the need for balance between founding members and new entrants in the APC

Jack-Rich highlights his oil sector experience as vital for effective legislative representation

FCT, Abuja - Tein T.S. Jack-Rich has formally submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms under the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the Rivers West Senatorial District seat in the 2027 general elections.

He made the submission in Abuja on Wednesday, stating that his decision was informed by long-term commitment to the party and a desire to strengthen representation for his constituency.

Top Rivers Leader Submits Senatorial Nomination Form Ahead of 2027 Election

Source: Original

‘I came to submit my form’ says aspirant

Jack-Rich confirmed his intention to run, describing the move as part of his ongoing political engagement within the APC.

“Today, I came to submit my form for expression of interest and nomination for the seat of Senate of Rivers West, Rivers State, because I am from Rivers State,” he said.

He also emphasised the need for balance within the party between longstanding members and new entrants.

“What is important to the party is to continue to recognise and honour legacy members who have been there from inception, while also accommodating new entrants for growth,” he added.

Calls for balance between old and new party members

The APC chieftain stressed that internal cohesion required fairness to founding members while still allowing room for political expansion.

“It is important to hold dearly your biological child while adopting new children. That balance must be maintained,” he said.

Jack-Rich noted that he had supported the party at various levels over the years, including electoral and organisational efforts.

Jack-Rich warns against sidelining founding members

He also cautioned against what he described as attempts to sideline long-standing party members following the influx of new entrants.

“We were there when they called us names. I was there when they didn’t believe in us and when they tried to stop us,” he said.

“Today that we have a president, some people are coming in hard and trying to push us out. We will not accept it,” he warned.

Optimistic about securing APC ticket

Despite internal competition, Jack-Rich expressed confidence in emerging victorious at the party primaries, pledging sustained effort towards securing the ticket.

“I am happy to say I have submitted my form, and I am going to work hard for the primaries. I believe strongly that I will win the Senate seat. Rivers West will be great again,” he said.

Jack-Rich cites oil sector experience and legislative vision

Highlighting his professional background, Jack-Rich said his experience in the oil industry would be valuable in legislative duties if elected.

“I bring knowledge and experience. We need a senator who understands the oil industry and can support the president with bills and ideas that will help us produce more oil,” he said.

Jack-Rich describes Rivers West as strategic oil hub

He described Rivers West Senatorial District as Nigeria’s major oil-producing region, stressing his familiarity with its terrain and challenges.

“The Rivers West Senatorial District is the largest in the state in terms of landmass and it is the oil bank of Nigeria,” he said.

“My field is in Rivers West, so I understand the terrain and the issues,” he added.

Dismisses claims of political inactivity

Jack-Rich also rejected suggestions that he only becomes active during election seasons, insisting he has remained involved in party affairs.

“I belong to the finance committee at the last convention, and I have participated in virtually all party activities, even if I am not very loud about it,” he said.

He concluded by pledging to bring fresh ideas and innovative thinking to the National Assembly if elected.

“I am bringing new ideation and ingenuity that will help parliament deliver results that align with the objectives of the progressive movement,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng