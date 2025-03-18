Cast of Under the Dome: where are they now? Keeping up with the talented cast

Under the Dome is an American science-fiction horror mystery drama TV series that aired on the CBS network between June 2013 and September 2015. The talented cast of Under the Dome significantly contributed to its success. Since the show ended, most have remained active in the entertainment industry.

Under the Dome cast members Dean Norris, Rachelle Lefevre, and Eddie Cahill. Photo: Axelle/Bauer, Dominik Bindl, Sonia Recchia (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Under the Dome was loosely based on Stephen King's 2009 novel .

was loosely based on . The show is centred on the mysterious, invisible force field that descends upon the quiet town of Chester's Mill, Maine, trapping its residents and severing them from the outside world.

Under the Dome ran for 3 seasons and 39 episodes from June 2013 to September 2015.

Where are the cast of Under the Dome now?

Most Under the Dome cast members have continued to enjoy successful careers in television, film, and other ventures. Here are the main actors from the show and what they are doing now.

Alexander Koch as James 'Junior' Rennie

Alex Koch attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Black Bear" Premiere. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alexander Koch

Alexander Koch Date of birth: 24 February 1988

24 February 1988 Age: 37 years old (as of 2025)

37 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, United States

Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, United States Profession: Actor

Alexander Koch, the son of Joseph and Joya Koch, portrays James 'Junior' Rennie on CBS's Stephen King teledrama Under the Dome. He was inspired to act at a tender age as he attended multiple Detroit-area court trials where his dad served as a criminal prosecutor.

After the show ended, Alexander continued acting. He has starred in films and TV series such as Happiness for Beginners, Sightless, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and The Code. He has also appeared in music videos such as the singer-songwriter Julie Michaels' Issues (2017) and Vivian Girl's Something to Do (2019).

Rachelle Lefevre as Julia Shumway

Actress Rachelle Lefevre attends the Build Series to discuss "Proven Innocent". Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rachelle Marie Lefevre

Rachelle Marie Lefevre Date of birth: 1 February 1979

1 February 1979 Age: 46 years old (as of 2025)

46 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Montreal, Canada

Montreal, Canada Profession: Actress

Rachelle Lefevre is a Canadian actress who starred in Under the Dome as Julia Shumway. She was discovered by a Canadian film producer, who helped her to land her first acting role. The actress made her acting debut in 1999 after appearing in the TV series Big Wolf on Campus.

After the science-fiction horror mystery drama ended, Rachelle still thrives in acting. Her most recent credits include starring in films and TV series such as Proven Innocent, Moriah's Lighthouse, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, and the upcoming Liz Here Now, and Someone Saved My Life.

Mike Vogel as Dale 'Barbie' Barbara

Mike Vogel attends the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Blumhouse's Fantasy Island". Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael James Vogel

Michael James Vogel Date of birth: 17 July 1979

17 July 1979 Age: 45 years old (as of March 2025)

45 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Abington Township, Pennsylvania, United States

Abington Township, Pennsylvania, United States Profession: Actor

Mike Vogel was the main member of the Under the Dome cast and appeared in all 39 episodes. Before his role in the film, he was already an established actor with several acting credits including Grounded for Life, Havoc, Pan Am, and The Deaths of Ian Stone.

Mike is still in the film industry and has been featured in several films and TV series. He is known for appearing in Lost and Found Part One: The Hunter, The Case for Christ, The Brave, Law & Order, and the upcoming Scarpetta. As for his personal life, he has been married to Courtney Vogel since 2003.

Dean Norris as James 'Big Jim' Rennie

Dean Norris attends "The Parenting" Premiere. Photo: Adela Loconte

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dean Joseph Norris

Dean Joseph Norris Date of birth: 8 April 1963

8 April 1963 Age: 61 years (as of March 2025)

61 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth: South Bend, Indiana, United States

South Bend, Indiana, United States Profession: Actor

Actor Dean Norris was James 'Big Jim' Rennie in Under the Dome. He debuted in acting in 1968 in Beyond Our Control. The had prominent roles in Police Story: Gladiator School, Lethal Weapon 2, and Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

After starring in Under the Dome, he continued his prolific acting, appearing in about 181 films and TV series. His most recent acting credits include Carry-On, Ghosts, Shrek 5: The Contract- A Fan-Made Film, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Eddie Cahill as Sam Verdreaux

Eddie Cahill attends the Meet & Greet of the Cast and Creators of David Adjmi's 3C. Photo: Walter McBride

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Edmund Patrick Cahill

Edmund Patrick Cahill Date of birth: 15 January 1978

15 January 1978 Age: 47 years old (as of 2025)

47 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States

The Bronx, New York, United States Profession: Actor

Edmund Cahill was born on 15 January 1978 in The Bronx, New York, United States. He starred in Under the Dome as Sam Verdreaux. Besides Under the Dome, his other famous acting credits include Miracle, Lords of Dogtown, and CSI: NY.

After Under the Dome, he continued acting and has appeared in films and TV series such as Omni Loop, NCIS: New Orleans, Conviction, and Fantasy Island. He is married to Nikki Uberti and they have a son, Henry Cahill.

Natalie Martinez as Deputy Linda Esquirel

Actress Natalie Martinez attends Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Natalie Martinez

Natalie Martinez Date of birth: 12 July 1984

12 July 1984 Age: 40 years (as of March 2025)

40 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States

Miami, Florida, United States Profession: Actress, model

Natalie Martinez is an American model and actress. She began modelling at the age of 15 before venturing into acting. Natalie made her professional acting debut in 2006, starring in the TV series Fashion House.

Natalie starred in 14 episodes of Under the Dome. After that, she continued acting in movies and TV series such as Secrets and Lies, Kingdom, APB, The Crossing, The Fugitive, and Bad Monkey.

Colin Ford as Joe McAlister

Colin Ford during the 31st Annual Movieguide Awards Gala held. Photo: River Callaway

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Colin Lee Ford

Colin Lee Ford Date of birth: 12 September 1996

12 September 1996 Age: 28 years old (as of March 2025)

28 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Nashville, Tennessee, United States Profession: Actor

Colin Lee Ford portrays Joe McAlister in the teledrama Under the Dome. He began acting at the age of 5 playing Clinton Jr. in Sweet Home Alabama. Before landing a role in Under the Dome, he had been featured in Moved, Smallville, and Can You Teach My Alligator Manners?

Since Under the Dome ended, he has been featured in several movies and TV series including Supernatural, American Dad!, Extracurricular Activities, The Rookie, A Thousand Tomorrows, and 9-1-1.

Aisha Hinds as Carolyn Hill

Aisha Hinds during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Aisha Hinds

Aisha Hinds Date of birth: 13 November 1975

13 November 1975 Age: 49 years old (as of March 2025)

49 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Actress

Aisha Hinds is an actress born in Brooklyn, New York, United States. She graduated from the High School of Performing Arts in New York. Aisha debuted in acting in 2003 in a minor role in NYPD Blue. Her breakthrough came in 2024 when she starred in the crime drama The Shield.

Aisha appeared in 16 episodes of the Under the Dome. She is still in the film industry and has been featured in films and TV shows such as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Shots Fired, First Day Back, and 9-1-1.

Mackenzie Lintz as Eleanor 'Norrie' Calvert-Hill

Actress Mackenzie Lintz attends the "Bosch" premiere screening at The Dome. Photo: Vincent Sandoval (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mackenzie Coleman

Mackenzie Coleman Date of birth: 22 November 1996

22 November 1996 Age: 28 years old (as of March 2025)

28 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

New York, New York, United States Profession: Actress, lawyer

Mackenzie is an actress born in New York, New York, United States. Her mother Kelly Collins Lintz is an actress. Mackenzie appeared in all the episodes of Under the Dome. Before her role in the show, she starred in two acting credits, Drop Dead Diva and The Hunger Games.

After the show, she has been featured in Love, Simon (2018) and Flying Cars (2019). She graduated from Charleston School of Law in May 2023 and is now pursuing a career in law.

Britt Robertson as Angie McAlister

Britt Robertson attends the Last Chance for Animals 40th Anniversary Gala. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Brittany Leanna Robertson-Floyd

Brittany Leanna Robertson-Floyd Date of birth: 18 April 1990

18 April 1990 Age: 34 years old (as of March 2025)

34 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Charlotte, North Carolina, United States

Charlotte, North Carolina, United States Profession: Actress

Brett Robertson is one of the memorable Under the Dome's actors. She debuted in acting in 2000 when she starred in a minor role in Sheena. After Under the Dome ended, Brett continued featuring in notable roles in films and TV shows such as The Longest Ride, Mr. Church, Girlboss, For The People, and The Rookie.

Why was Under the Dome cancelled?

Under the Dome was cancelled after 3 seasons and 39 episodes due to declining ratings and increasingly negative reviews. The show's viewership dropped significantly in season 3, falling from 7.2 million weekly viewers to 4.6 million.

Why did Under the Dome fail?

The Under the Dome ultimately failed because of issues like the absence of engaging characters, and inconsistent writing, which led to the show's inability to maintain a clear focus. Additionally, there were plot twists in the subsequent seasons.

Is Under the Dome based on a true story?

Under the Dome is not based on a true story. It's a fictional science fiction horror mystery drama.

Many of the cast of Under the Dome have enjoyed diverse careers in the entertainment industry after the show was cancelled. They continue captivating audiences with their talents in various acclaimed projects and personal endeavours.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Knots Landing cast. Knots Landing is an American prime-time TV soap opera that aired for 14 seasons and 344 episodes. It evolved around the personal and professional lives of the residents of Seaview Circle, a cul-de-sac in the suburb of Knots Landing.

Knots Landing first aired on the CBS network in 1979. Some crew on the Knots Landing include William Devane, Ted Shackelford, Donna Mills, and Joan Van Ark. Read the post to know their whereabouts now.

Source: Legit.ng