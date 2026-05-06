Davido recently arrived in Osun state to kick off his new role as the Head of Youth Mobilisation for his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke's campaign council, ahead of the polls

The singer addressed the youthful campaign team and expressed deep confidence that they would secure a massive and early victory

Many Nigerians took to social media to share different opinions after the singer publicly made the bold declaration

Afrobeats superstar Davido has declared his full commitment to his uncle, Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke, ahead of the governorship election scheduled for August 2026.

His remarks came weeks after his formal appointment as Head of Youth Mobilisation for Ademola Adeleke’s campaign council.

Legit.ng earlier reported that upon the singer's arrival in Osun yesterday, the governor welcomed him, explaining that the singer brings energy, influence, and passion needed to mobilise and inspire the vibrant youth population.

Afrobeats star Davido promises a safe election and predicts victory before noon for his uncle, Governor Adeleke, in Osun state governorship race. Photo: davido/aadeleke001

Source: Instagram

Speaking to members of the youth mobilisation team in a video circulating online, Davido explained that he was ready to use his influence and energy to rally young voters across the state.

The Timeless crooner made strong claims, expressing confidence that the Accord Party candidate, Governor Adeleke, would secure victory early on the day of the gubernatorial election.

The 30BG boss assured the youths that they would be celebrating a safe and successful outcome before 12 pm on August 15. He prayed that no life would be lost during the entire voting process.

“As of this day May 5th, 2026. We have a lot of works to do. I’m ready and I’m active to get more support for Mr Governor. And before 12pm on August 15, we shall be thanking God already, not only for a successful election, but a safe election. In Jesus name, no life will be lost.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Davido's claim

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@short_movies1 said:

"If no be family matter OBO no for come out! Massive love for how these Adelekes role!"

@HardeyNova commented:

"Na the way this whole family dey support each other for me. No be the ones wey go Dey send juju to each other."

@Official_Oye reacted:

"Davido is OG, always showing support for his uncle ❤️."

@legendrizzsound wrote:

"My guy, I'm always proud of this man of God."

@skood009 said:

"Osun people should not allow someone who isn't even concerned about how they live to come back every four years to deceive them into voting. I do not want the APC to win, but they should open their eyes and vote for the best person. Davido will be living his life in america while they suffer bad governance if they vote based on his speech."

@SammySteve_ commented:

"Davido only has one mission, and that's to make sure his uncle is re-elected as the governor of Osun state."

Davido tells youth mobilisers that celebrations will begin before 12 pm on election day. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido sings Wizkid's song in viral video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a recent video of Davido and his crew on a road trip made waves online.

The viral clip showed the moment the 30BG boss sang to his colleague Wizkid's recent jam Jogodo, featuring Asake.

The spontaneous act caught fans by surprise as the 5ive hitmaker seemed unaware of his actions while he sang a line from the song and continued chatting with the people in the car with him, sparking conversations about the rift between the two stars.

Source: Legit.ng