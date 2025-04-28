What's new on Paramount plus in May 2025? Here's what to stream now

Paramount Plus has a variety of new content as well as returning popular TV shows coming in May. Wondering what is new on Paramount Plus in May 2025? Some of the highly anticipated new movies and TV shows include The Comeback Trail, Hard Truths, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and RuPaul's Drag Race.

Posters for the 2025 American Music Awards, Criminal Minds, and The Chi, all airing this May on Paramount Plus. Photo: @amas, @criminalminds, @itsjasonweaver on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Paramount Plus will add over 90 movies to its library starting on 1 May 2025.

to its library starting on 1 May 2025. The month of May brings highly anticipated premieres of new shows like Beckham & Friends Live and the American Music Awards .

and the . Paramount Plus will air returning seasons of popular shows, including The Chi and SkyMed.

What's new on Paramount Plus in May 2025?

May is fast approaching and shaping up to be an exciting month on Paramount Plus, thanks to the diverse line-up of new and returning content. Here are all the exciting new films and shows to expect.

Highly anticipated Paramount movies in May 2025

Paramount Plus has selected several top-rated movies to stream in May 2025, featuring comedy, crime, action, and drama. Below are some new movies you must watch on Paramount Plus this May:

1. The Comeback Trail (2020)

Genres : Comedy, crime

: Comedy, crime Director : George Gallo

: George Gallo Major actors : Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, Morgan Freeman

: Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, Morgan Freeman Initial release : 9 October 2020

: 9 October 2020 Available on Paramount Plus: From 1 May 2025

The Comeback Trail is a comedy film directed by George Gallo. It features notable actors like Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, and Morgan Freeman. The film was released on February 21, 2025, in selected theatres and on various platforms.

The movie revolves around a filmmaker who tries to make money from an insurance company to pay off his debt. However, he realises that the film he is shooting is more than just a film.

2. Hard Truths (2024)

Genres : Comedy, drama

: Comedy, drama Director : Mike Leigh

: Mike Leigh Major actors : Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Michele Austin, David Webber

: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Michele Austin, David Webber Initial release : 6 December 2024

: 6 December 2024 Available on Paramount Plus: From 12 May 2025

Hard Truths is a comedy-drama named among the top 10 independent films of 2024 by the National Board of Review. The story follows an angry and depressed Pansy, played by English actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste, who lashes out at family and strangers. This behaviour makes her isolated from people except for her sister Chantelle, played by Michele Austin, who remains sympathetic.

3. Assassin Club (2023)

Genres : Action, thriller

: Action, thriller Director : Camille Delamarre

: Camille Delamarre Major actors : Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace, Daniela Melchior

: Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace, Daniela Melchior Initial release : 16 May 2023

: 16 May 2023 Available on Paramount Plus: From 14 May 2025

Assassin Club is an action packed thriller movie released in 2023. The story revolves around an elite assassin Morgan Gaines portrayed by American actor Henry Golding. He gets contracted to what he believes is his final job. However, he discovers that even the hunter becomes the hunted when top assasins are hired to eliminated each other.

Besides the above movies, there are over 90 exciting titles viewers can stream on Paramount Plus in May, including:

Table 1

Movie Year of release Paramount Plus release date A Very Brady Sequel 1996 1 May 2025 Addams Family Values 1993 1 May 2025 Aeon Flux 2005 1 May 2025 Atlantic City 1980 1 May 2025 Awake 2009 1 May 2025 Black Rain 1989 1 May 2025 Book Club 2018 1 May 2025 Bound 1996 1 May 2025 Bride & Prejudice 2004 1 May 2025 Bruce Lee, The Legend 1973 1 May 2025 Charlotte's Web 2006 1 May 2025 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2009 1 May 2025 Clueless 1995 1 May 2025 Crocodile Dundee 1986 1 May 2025 Crocodile Dundee II 1998 1 May 2025 Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles 2001 1 May 2025 Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 2000 1 May 2025 Cursed 2005 1 May 2025 Days of Thunder 1990 1 May 2025 Dreamland 2019 1 May 2025 Drillbit Taylor 2008 1 May 2025 Duplex 2003 1 May 2025 Erin Brockovich 2000 1 May 2025 Extraordinary Measures 2010 1 May 2025 Finding Neverland 2004 1 May 2025 Flight Of The Intruder 1991 1 May 2025 Frank Miller's Sin City 2005 1 May 2025 Freedom Writers 2007 1 May 2025 G.I. Jane 1997 1 May 2025

Table 2

Movie Year of release Paramount Plus release date Green Book 2018 1 May 2025 Hostage 2005 1 May 2025 Gandhi 1982 1 May 2025 I.Q. 1994 1 May 2025 In The Bedroom 2001 1 May 2025 Memoirs of a Geisha 2005 1 May 2025 Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle 2004 1 May 2025 Kate & Leopold 2009 1 May 2025 Hotel for Dogs 2009 1 May 2025 Kingpin 1996 1 May 2025 Monster Trucks 2016 1 May 2025 Nebraska 2013 1 May 2025 Once Upon a Time in America 1984 1 May 2025 Oldboy 2003 1 May 2025 Once Upon a Time in The West 1968 1 May 2025 Parasite 2019 1 May 2025 Norbit 2007 1 May 2025 Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown 1977 1 May 2025 Just Friends 2005 1 May 2025 Just Like Heaven 2005 1 May 2025 In Her Skin 2009 1 May 2025 Romeo Must Die 2000 1 May 2025 Patriots Day 2016 1 May 2025 Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back 2001 1 May 2025 Private Parts 1997 1 May 2025 Rango 2011 1 May 2025 Some Kind of Wonderful 1987 1 May 2025 Terminator: Dark Fate 2019 1 May 2025 Rio Grande 1950 1 May 2025

Table 3

Movie Year of release Paramount Plus release date Scary Movie 2 2001 1 May 2025 Scary Movie 3 2003 1 May 2025 Sahara 2005 1 May 2025 The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 2005 1 May 2025 The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 2008 1 May 2025 The Ghost and the Darkness 1996 1 May 2025 The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie 2004 1 May 2025 Stardust 2007 1 May 2025 Things We Lost In The Fire 2007 1 May 2025 The Prince and Me 2004 1 May 2025 Son of Rambow 2007 1 May 2025 The Edge of Seventeen 2016 1 May 2025 The Last Airbender 2010 1 May 2025 We Were Soldiers 2002 1 May 2025 The Weather Man 2005 1 May 2025 The Brady Bunch Movie 1995 1 May 2025 The Four Feathers 2002 1 May 2025 Southside of You 2016 1 May 2025 The Addams Family 2019 1 May 2025 Texas Rangers 2001 1 May 2025 The Comeback Trail 2020 1 May 2025 Spell 2020 1 May 2025 Pride 2007 1 May 2025 Paycheck 2003 1 May 2025 The Two Jakes 1990 1 May 2025 The Mist 2007 1 May 2025 Top Five 2014 1 May 2025 Yours, Mine & Ours 2005 1 May 2025 We Were Soldiers 2002 1 May 2025

Highly anticipated Paramount Plus shows in May 2025

Paramount Plus will be serving a thrilling lineup of new TV series as well as new seasons of returning fan favourite TV shows. Here are the most anticipated TV shows on Paramount Plus for May 2025.

1. Beckham & Friends Live (Season 1)

Genres : Live show

: Live show Creators : CBS Sports, UEFA Champions League

: CBS Sports, UEFA Champions League Host : David Beckham

: David Beckham Guests : Thierry Henry, Gordon Ramsay, Tom Cruise, Ryan Reynolds

: Thierry Henry, Gordon Ramsay, Tom Cruise, Ryan Reynolds Available on Paramount Plus: From 6 May 2025

David Beckham will be offering live commentary on UEFA Champions League matches. The semifinals will air on 6 May and 7 May, while the finals will be held in Munich on 31 May. David will bring fun conversation along with some of his closest friends, including former professional soccer player Thierry Henry, chef Gordon Ramsay, and American actor Tom Cruise.

2. Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 18)

Genres : Drama

: Drama Creator : Jeff Davis

: Jeff Davis Major actors : Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler,

: Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Initial release : 22 September 2005

: 22 September 2005 Available on Paramount Plus: From 8 May 2025

Criminal Minds Season 18 will see a return of every main character from the last season, including the main suspect, Elias Voit. However, there is a new main character, Dr. Julia Ochoa, who will be portrayed by American actress Aimee Garcia.

3. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 10)

Genres : Reality

: Reality Host : RuPaul

: RuPaul Major actors : Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Jorgeous, Ginger Minj

: Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Jorgeous, Ginger Minj Initial release : 22 October 2012

: 22 October 2012 Available on Paramount Plus: From 9 May 2025

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will be returning for its 10th season, premiering on 9 May 2025. For the first time, the show will have more than one set of family members competing against each other. Bosco from Season 14 and Irene the Alien from Season 15 are drag sisters, while Nicole Paige Brooks of Season 2 is the drag mother of Phoenix from Season 3.

4. SkyMed (Season 3)

Genres : Medical drama

: Medical drama Creator : Julie Puckrin

: Julie Puckrin Major actors : Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla

: Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla Initial release : 10 July 2022

: 10 July 2022 Available on Paramount Plus: From 15 May 2025

SkyMed is a medical drama that revolves around the triumphs and tribulations of young medics and pilots in Northern Canada. It weaves together intense journeys with medical rescues taking place in the remote areas. You can watch the medical responders face new challenges and navigate their everyday lives.

5. The Chi (Season 7)

Genres : Drama

: Drama Creator : Lena Waithe

: Lena Waithe Major actors : Jason Mitchell, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore

: Jason Mitchell, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore Initial release : 7 January 2018

: 7 January 2018 Available on Paramount Plus: From 16 May 2025

Lena Waithe's series The Chi revolves around life in a neighbourhood on the South Side of Chicago. The residents of the South Side neighbourhood, Brandon, Emmett, Kevin, and Ronnie, are bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

6. Couples Therapy (Season 4)

Genres : Documentary, reality

: Documentary, reality Directors : Eli Despres, Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman, Kim Roberts

: Eli Despres, Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman, Kim Roberts Host : Dr. Orna Guralnik

: Dr. Orna Guralnik Initial release : 6 September 2019

: 6 September 2019 Available on Paramount Plus: From 23 May 2025

The Couples Therapy documentary show is coming back for its fourth season with nine new episodes. The show follows Dr. Orna Guralnik, a psychologist who helps couples work through their problems in real therapy sessions.

7. American Music Awards

Genres : Music, reality

: Music, reality Broadcast by : CBS

: CBS Host : Jennifer Lopez

: Jennifer Lopez Most nominations : Kendrick Lamar (10)

: Kendrick Lamar (10) Initial release : 19 February 1974

: 19 February 1974 Available on Paramount Plus: From 26 May 2025

Jennifer Lopez will be hosting the 2025 American Music Awards show on 26 May 2025. The show allows fans to vote for their favourite musicians of the year. The 2025 awards will be taking place on Memorial Day starting this year to honour and remember the soldiers and people who have served in the U.S. military.

8. Rock Paper Scissors (Season 1)

Genres : Action, comedy

: Action, comedy Creators : Josh Lehrman, Kyle Stegina

: Josh Lehrman, Kyle Stegina Major voice actors : Ron Funches, Thomas Lennon, Carlos Alazraqui, Melissa Villaseñor

: Ron Funches, Thomas Lennon, Carlos Alazraqui, Melissa Villaseñor Initial release : 11 February 2024

: 11 February 2024 Available on Paramount Plus: From 28 May 2025

Rock Paper Scissors released its first episode on 11 February 2024 in the theatre. The TV series follows the story of three cartoon characters who share an apartment and fight all the time. Every week, they have problems that keep getting out of hand.

Paramount Plus has many other TV shows lined up for May 2025. Below is a list of TV series you can binge-watch on the platform.

TV show Season Paramount Plus release date Air Disasters Season 21 14 May 2025 First Wives Club Seasons 1 & 2 14 May 2025 The Family Business Seasons 1-3 14 May 2025 Tyler Perry's Sistas Season 4 14 May 2025 Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 4 14 May 2025 American Gangster: Trap Queens Seasons 1&2 21 May 2025 Tyler Perry's Zatima Seasons 1&2 21 May 2025

The streaming platform adds new episodes of current shows a day after they air. However, the platform adds full movies and complete seasons of TV shows in batches throughout the month.

Is Rock Paper Scissors on Paramount Plus?

Rock Paper Scissors on Paramount Plus is not yet available on Paramount Plus as of April 2025. However, the show will air its first episode on 28 May 2025 on the platform.

Why does Paramount Plus keep dropping?

Paramount Plus may keep dropping due to a network connection. Ensure you're streaming with a high-speed internet connection of 2 Mbps or more for video on demand and live TV, and 25 Mbps to get Ultra High Definition (UHD).

May 2025 is going to be a busy month for Paramount Plus subscribers. The platform is prepared to deliver a wide range of content, catering to a wide range of audiences. Paramount Plus will add over 90 movies, along with new and returning series, in May 2025.

Legit.ng published an article about the ages of the Southern Hospitality cast. The cast is drawn from different ages, as seen by how they experience life in Charleston. Their age differences come with relationships dramas, making the show more interesting.

Southern Hospitality is a reality show that represents the charm, drama, and friendly spirit of the people of the American South. Knowing when each cast member was born helps viewers understand what they've been through and what they bring to the show. Find out how old each cast member of the Southern Hospitality reality show is.

Source: Legit.ng