What's new on Paramount plus in May 2025? Here's what to stream now

TV Shows

by  Naomi Karina 10 min read

Paramount Plus has a variety of new content as well as returning popular TV shows coming in May. Wondering what is new on Paramount Plus in May 2025? Some of the highly anticipated new movies and TV shows include The Comeback Trail, Hard Truths, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and RuPaul's Drag Race.

Posters of the 2025 American Music Awards, Criminal Minds, and The Chi
Posters for the 2025 American Music Awards, Criminal Minds, and The Chi, all airing this May on Paramount Plus. Photo: @amas, @criminalminds, @itsjasonweaver on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Paramount Plus will add over 90 movies to its library starting on 1 May 2025.
  • The month of May brings highly anticipated premieres of new shows like Beckham & Friends Live and the American Music Awards.
  • Paramount Plus will air returning seasons of popular shows, including The Chi and SkyMed.

What's new on Paramount Plus in May 2025?

May is fast approaching and shaping up to be an exciting month on Paramount Plus, thanks to the diverse line-up of new and returning content. Here are all the exciting new films and shows to expect.

Highly anticipated Paramount movies in May 2025

Paramount Plus has selected several top-rated movies to stream in May 2025, featuring comedy, crime, action, and drama. Below are some new movies you must watch on Paramount Plus this May:

1. The Comeback Trail (2020)

  • Genres: Comedy, crime
  • Director: George Gallo
  • Major actors: Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, Morgan Freeman
  • Initial release: 9 October 2020
  • Available on Paramount Plus: From 1 May 2025

The Comeback Trail is a comedy film directed by George Gallo. It features notable actors like Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, and Morgan Freeman. The film was released on February 21, 2025, in selected theatres and on various platforms.

The movie revolves around a filmmaker who tries to make money from an insurance company to pay off his debt. However, he realises that the film he is shooting is more than just a film.

2. Hard Truths (2024)

  • Genres: Comedy, drama
  • Director: Mike Leigh
  • Major actors: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Michele Austin, David Webber
  • Initial release: 6 December 2024
  • Available on Paramount Plus: From 12 May 2025

Hard Truths is a comedy-drama named among the top 10 independent films of 2024 by the National Board of Review. The story follows an angry and depressed Pansy, played by English actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste, who lashes out at family and strangers. This behaviour makes her isolated from people except for her sister Chantelle, played by Michele Austin, who remains sympathetic.

3. Assassin Club (2023)

  • Genres: Action, thriller
  • Director: Camille Delamarre
  • Major actors: Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace, Daniela Melchior
  • Initial release: 16 May 2023
  • Available on Paramount Plus: From 14 May 2025

Assassin Club is an action packed thriller movie released in 2023. The story revolves around an elite assassin Morgan Gaines portrayed by American actor Henry Golding. He gets contracted to what he believes is his final job. However, he discovers that even the hunter becomes the hunted when top assasins are hired to eliminated each other.

Besides the above movies, there are over 90 exciting titles viewers can stream on Paramount Plus in May, including:

Table 1

MovieYear of releaseParamount Plus release date
A Very Brady Sequel 19961 May 2025
Addams Family Values 19931 May 2025
Aeon Flux 20051 May 2025
Atlantic City 19801 May 2025
Awake20091 May 2025
Black Rain 19891 May 2025
Book Club20181 May 2025
Bound19961 May 2025
Bride & Prejudice20041 May 2025
Bruce Lee, The Legend19731 May 2025
Charlotte's Web20061 May 2025
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs20091 May 2025
Clueless19951 May 2025
Crocodile Dundee19861 May 2025
Crocodile Dundee II19981 May 2025
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles20011 May 2025
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon20001 May 2025
Cursed 20051 May 2025
Days of Thunder19901 May 2025
Dreamland20191 May 2025
Drillbit Taylor20081 May 2025
Duplex20031 May 2025
Erin Brockovich 20001 May 2025
Extraordinary Measures20101 May 2025
Finding Neverland20041 May 2025
Flight Of The Intruder19911 May 2025
Frank Miller's Sin City 20051 May 2025
Freedom Writers 20071 May 2025
G.I. Jane 19971 May 2025

Table 2

MovieYear of releaseParamount Plus release date
Green Book 20181 May 2025
Hostage 20051 May 2025
Gandhi19821 May 2025
I.Q. 19941 May 2025
In The Bedroom20011 May 2025
Memoirs of a Geisha20051 May 2025
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle 20041 May 2025
Kate & Leopold20091 May 2025
Hotel for Dogs 20091 May 2025
Kingpin19961 May 2025
Monster Trucks20161 May 2025
Nebraska20131 May 2025
Once Upon a Time in America19841 May 2025
Oldboy20031 May 2025
Once Upon a Time in The West19681 May 2025
Parasite20191 May 2025
Norbit20071 May 2025
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown19771 May 2025
Just Friends 20051 May 2025
Just Like Heaven20051 May 2025
In Her Skin20091 May 2025
Romeo Must Die20001 May 2025
Patriots Day20161 May 2025
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back20011 May 2025
Private Parts19971 May 2025
Rango20111 May 2025
Some Kind of Wonderful19871 May 2025
Terminator: Dark Fate20191 May 2025
Rio Grande19501 May 2025

Table 3

MovieYear of releaseParamount Plus release date
Scary Movie 220011 May 2025
Scary Movie 3 20031 May 2025
Sahara20051 May 2025
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl20051 May 2025
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button20081 May 2025
The Ghost and the Darkness19961 May 2025
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie20041 May 2025
Stardust 20071 May 2025
Things We Lost In The Fire 20071 May 2025
The Prince and Me 20041 May 2025
Son of Rambow20071 May 2025
The Edge of Seventeen20161 May 2025
The Last Airbender20101 May 2025
We Were Soldiers20021 May 2025
The Weather Man20051 May 2025
The Brady Bunch Movie19951 May 2025
The Four Feathers20021 May 2025
Southside of You20161 May 2025
The Addams Family20191 May 2025
Texas Rangers20011 May 2025
The Comeback Trail20201 May 2025
Spell20201 May 2025
Pride20071 May 2025
Paycheck20031 May 2025
The Two Jakes19901 May 2025
The Mist20071 May 2025
Top Five20141 May 2025
Yours, Mine & Ours20051 May 2025
We Were Soldiers20021 May 2025

Highly anticipated Paramount Plus shows in May 2025

Paramount Plus will be serving a thrilling lineup of new TV series as well as new seasons of returning fan favourite TV shows. Here are the most anticipated TV shows on Paramount Plus for May 2025.

1. Beckham & Friends Live (Season 1)

  • Genres: Live show
  • Creators: CBS Sports, UEFA Champions League
  • Host: David Beckham
  • Guests: Thierry Henry, Gordon Ramsay, Tom Cruise, Ryan Reynolds
  • Available on Paramount Plus: From 6 May 2025

David Beckham will be offering live commentary on UEFA Champions League matches. The semifinals will air on 6 May and 7 May, while the finals will be held in Munich on 31 May. David will bring fun conversation along with some of his closest friends, including former professional soccer player Thierry Henry, chef Gordon Ramsay, and American actor Tom Cruise.

2. Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 18)

  • Genres: Drama
  • Creator: Jeff Davis
  • Major actors: Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler,
  • Initial release: 22 September 2005
  • Available on Paramount Plus: From 8 May 2025

Criminal Minds Season 18 will see a return of every main character from the last season, including the main suspect, Elias Voit. However, there is a new main character, Dr. Julia Ochoa, who will be portrayed by American actress Aimee Garcia.

3. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 10)

  • Genres: Reality
  • Host: RuPaul
  • Major actors: Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Jorgeous, Ginger Minj
  • Initial release: 22 October 2012
  • Available on Paramount Plus: From 9 May 2025

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will be returning for its 10th season, premiering on 9 May 2025. For the first time, the show will have more than one set of family members competing against each other. Bosco from Season 14 and Irene the Alien from Season 15 are drag sisters, while Nicole Paige Brooks of Season 2 is the drag mother of Phoenix from Season 3.

4. SkyMed (Season 3)

  • Genres: Medical drama
  • Creator: Julie Puckrin
  • Major actors: Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla
  • Initial release: 10 July 2022
  • Available on Paramount Plus: From 15 May 2025

SkyMed is a medical drama that revolves around the triumphs and tribulations of young medics and pilots in Northern Canada. It weaves together intense journeys with medical rescues taking place in the remote areas. You can watch the medical responders face new challenges and navigate their everyday lives.

5. The Chi (Season 7)

  • Genres: Drama
  • Creator: Lena Waithe
  • Major actors: Jason Mitchell, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore
  • Initial release: 7 January 2018
  • Available on Paramount Plus: From 16 May 2025

Lena Waithe's series The Chi revolves around life in a neighbourhood on the South Side of Chicago. The residents of the South Side neighbourhood, Brandon, Emmett, Kevin, and Ronnie, are bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

6. Couples Therapy (Season 4)

  • Genres: Documentary, reality
  • Directors: Eli Despres, Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman, Kim Roberts
  • Host: Dr. Orna Guralnik
  • Initial release: 6 September 2019
  • Available on Paramount Plus: From 23 May 2025

The Couples Therapy documentary show is coming back for its fourth season with nine new episodes. The show follows Dr. Orna Guralnik, a psychologist who helps couples work through their problems in real therapy sessions.

7. American Music Awards

  • Genres: Music, reality
  • Broadcast by: CBS
  • Host: Jennifer Lopez
  • Most nominations: Kendrick Lamar (10)
  • Initial release: 19 February 1974
  • Available on Paramount Plus: From 26 May 2025

Jennifer Lopez will be hosting the 2025 American Music Awards show on 26 May 2025. The show allows fans to vote for their favourite musicians of the year. The 2025 awards will be taking place on Memorial Day starting this year to honour and remember the soldiers and people who have served in the U.S. military.

8. Rock Paper Scissors (Season 1)

  • Genres: Action, comedy
  • Creators: Josh Lehrman, Kyle Stegina
  • Major voice actors: Ron Funches, Thomas Lennon, Carlos Alazraqui, Melissa Villaseñor
  • Initial release: 11 February 2024
  • Available on Paramount Plus: From 28 May 2025

Rock Paper Scissors released its first episode on 11 February 2024 in the theatre. The TV series follows the story of three cartoon characters who share an apartment and fight all the time. Every week, they have problems that keep getting out of hand.

Paramount Plus has many other TV shows lined up for May 2025. Below is a list of TV series you can binge-watch on the platform.

TV showSeasonParamount Plus release date
Air Disasters Season 2114 May 2025
First Wives Club Seasons 1 & 214 May 2025
The Family BusinessSeasons 1-314 May 2025
Tyler Perry's Sistas Season 414 May 2025
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 414 May 2025
American Gangster: Trap QueensSeasons 1&221 May 2025
Tyler Perry's Zatima Seasons 1&221 May 2025

How often is Paramount Plus updated?

The streaming platform adds new episodes of current shows a day after they air. However, the platform adds full movies and complete seasons of TV shows in batches throughout the month.

Is Rock Paper Scissors on Paramount Plus?

Rock Paper Scissors on Paramount Plus is not yet available on Paramount Plus as of April 2025. However, the show will air its first episode on 28 May 2025 on the platform.

Why does Paramount Plus keep dropping?

Paramount Plus may keep dropping due to a network connection. Ensure you're streaming with a high-speed internet connection of 2 Mbps or more for video on demand and live TV, and 25 Mbps to get Ultra High Definition (UHD).

May 2025 is going to be a busy month for Paramount Plus subscribers. The platform is prepared to deliver a wide range of content, catering to a wide range of audiences. Paramount Plus will add over 90 movies, along with new and returning series, in May 2025.

Legit.ng published an article about the ages of the Southern Hospitality cast. The cast is drawn from different ages, as seen by how they experience life in Charleston. Their age differences come with relationships dramas, making the show more interesting.

Southern Hospitality is a reality show that represents the charm, drama, and friendly spirit of the people of the American South. Knowing when each cast member was born helps viewers understand what they've been through and what they bring to the show. Find out how old each cast member of the Southern Hospitality reality show is.

