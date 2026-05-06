Muslims in the UAE are preparing for Eid Al Adha 2026, with Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department confirming official Qurbani prices for the Hajj season 1447 AH

The approved rates aim to ensure fairness, transparency and proper distribution of sacrificial animals to families in need both locally and abroad

Astronomical calculations suggest Eid will begin on Wednesday, May 27, though the exact date depends on the sighting of the crescent moon

Eid Al Adha 2026 is approaching, and Islamic authorities in Dubai have confirmed the official prices for the Qurbani project during the Hajj season 1447 AH.

The announcement was made by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), which worked closely with accredited charitable associations and institutions to ensure fairness, transparency and clarity for donors.

Eid Al Adha 2026 in Dubai highlights unity as IACAD sets official Qurbani prices for donors. Photo credit: Selimaksan/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Khaleej Times, the approved prices are set as follows. A local sacrifice in the country of donation is Dh350, which is about 95 dollars, with slaughter and distribution taking place abroad. A Kenyan Qurbani is Dh490, around 133 dollars, sacrificed abroad but distributed inside the UAE.

An Ethiopian Qurbani is also Dh490, about 133 dollars, sacrificed abroad and distributed inside the UAE. A Somali Qurbani is Dh800, approximately 218 dollars, sacrificed and distributed inside the UAE.

IACAD explained that the decision was taken to unify the pricing of sacrificial coupons among accredited charitable entities.

“The approval of these prices comes as part of the Department’s efforts to unify the pricing of sacrificial coupons among accredited charitable entities... It also contributes to improving resource management efficiency and ensuring fairness in service delivery, guaranteeing that support reaches its rightful beneficiaries in accordance with best humanitarian practices.”

The department reaffirmed its commitment to providing accessible and well-organised services that strengthen Dubai’s charitable system, in line with the government’s strategy for sustainable community development. Donors are encouraged to perform the Qurbani ritual through trusted charitable channels in Dubai.

As for the timing of Eid Al Adha 2026, astronomical calculations by the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy indicate that the festival will begin on Wednesday, May 27. The crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah will be sighted in the UAE on May 17. If the crescent is not visible that night, the month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on May 19, and Eid Al Adha will fall on Thursday, May 28.

This announcement provides clarity for donors ahead of the festival, ensuring that charitable contributions are managed fairly and that support reaches families in need both locally and internationally.

Eid Al Adha 2026 in the UAE begins with charitable giving through approved Qurbani channels. Photo credit: Dinodia/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

UAE to enjoy long holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the biggest festival in the Islamic world is upon us, and luckily and coincidentally, many Muslims in the United Arab Emirates and around the globe will enjoy probably the longest holiday off work during this time.

Eid Al-Adha, combined with Arafah Day and surrounding weekends, is expected to offer residents an extended break that stands out on the 2026 calendar.

early projections suggest that Dhu Al Hijjah, the final month in the Islamic calendar, will begin around May 18. Based on this timeline, Arafah Day is likely to fall on Tuesday, May 26, followed by Eid Al-Adha celebrations starting on Wednesday, May 27 and running through Friday, May 29.

Source: Legit.ng