Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is not one of the names heavily mentioned to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or despite an impressive season

Kvaratskhelia has been central to Paris Saint-Germain reaching a second consecutive UEFA Champions League final

However, the Georgian’s push for the Ballon d'Or ends after the Champions League final, while other favourites push on.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is not one of the names highly ranked on the favourites list to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or despite an impressive season for Paris Saint-Germain.

Kvaratskhelia has arguably been the best player in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final and was key to PSG reaching a second consecutive final.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after PSG reached Champions League final. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, the Georgian winger has 10 goals and six assists in 15 matches in the Champions League to fuel PSG’s journey to the final.

The winger, speaking after providing the assist for the goal that helped PSG reach the final, admitted that they have played their most difficult game this season and promised to keep fighting for the team.

“Very happy we're in the final. We know it will be difficult against Arsenal. Bayern is one of the best teams right now. It was very difficult. The hardest one in the season. We showed we can play against these teams. I will give everything for this badge,” he said as quoted by Football London.

The French Ligue 1 giants are also on the verge of retaining their domestic title crown, needing only one win from their remaining three matches to edge RC Lens.

Osimhen tips Kvaratskhelia for Ballon d'Or

Galatasaray forward and Kvaratskhelia’s former teammate Victor Osimhen at Napoli, has tipped the winger to win the Ballon d'Or one day with his impressive performances at PSG.

Osimhen named Kvara as his best teammate so far and tops him for big things in his career.

“He’s such an amazing player, he’s a top guy. I mean, in the dressing room and on the pitch, he’s that guy. He’s an amazing person, and when he came to Naples, I used to say, ‘Inshallah, in the near future, he can win the Ballon d’Or.’ He can really do that,” he said on 360 Experience.

Why Kvaratskhelia isn't favourite for Ballon d'Or

There is not much buzz around Kvaratskhelia despite his impressive displays this season, and some fans have argued it's because of his name, which is difficult to pronounce for average fans.

Probably his father could have taken a cue from Robert Lewandowski's father, who named his son Robert so he could have an internationally recognisable name when he becomes popular.

However, that is not why he is not one of the favourites for this year’s Ballon d'Or, despite his performances; it is simply because it is the World Cup year.

Lionel Messi won his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or after winning the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, underlining how important the Mundial is.

Kvaratskhelia will not be at the World Cup as Georgia failed to qualify, finishing third in Group E of the qualifying series, winning just one game.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Georgia failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Giorgi Arjevanidze/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

This will greatly impact the winger’s chances as all of the other favourites, including his teammate Ousmane Dembele, Bayern stars Harry Kane and Michael Olise, and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, will all be at the World Cup.

An exceptional outing for any of those players, coupled with an already great season, limits his chances, though he could surpass his previous rankings of 17th in 2023 and 12th in 2025.

Updated 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings

Legit.ng previously analysed the updated 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings after the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League finalists were confirmed.

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will face off in the final, putting current holder Ousmane Dembele at the top of the favourites list again this year.

Source: Legit.ng