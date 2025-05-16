Urban Legend cast then and now: a look at the actors' journeys

Urban Legend cast have evolved since the American horror and crime film that was released in 1998. The film featured a talented cast of actors and actresses, including Jared Leto, Alicia Witt, Rebecca Gayheart, Loretta Devine, Brad Dourif, and Michael Rosenbaum. Most of these cast members have remained active in television, film, and other professional endeavours.

Urban Legend cast and crew filming in Toronto in 1998. Photo: @horrorweekly on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Urban Legend is a horror and crime movie released on 25 September 1998 .

is a horror and crime movie released on . The film, which was directed by Jamie Blanks, grossed $72.5 million at the box office.

at the box office. Most of the cast continued to pursue their acting career while others diversified to other areas in the entertainment industry.

Urban Legend cast then and now

Urban Legend became successful thanks to its talented cast. Most of its cast members have continued, enjoying successful careers in the entertainment industry. Here is a look at the Urban Legend cast members, then and now.

Jared Leto (Paul Gardner)

Jared Leto during the Special Screening of “Urban Legend” (L). The actor attends CinemaCon 2025 on April 3, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada (R). Photo: Jim Smeal, Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jared Joseph Leto

: Jared Joseph Leto Date of birth : 26 December 1971

: 26 December 1971 Age : 53 years old (as of May 2025)

: 53 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Bossier City, Louisiana, United States

In 1998, when Urban Legend was released, Jared Leto was establishing himself as a young, charismatic actor with a promising future. He featured in several TV series and films, including My So-Called Life, How to Make an American Quilt, and Prefontaine. In the film, he played Paul Gardner, a journalism student.

Today, Jared Leto is a very well-known actor and musician. Some of his notable works include Blade Runner 2049, The Little Things, and House of Gucci. The actor won an Academy Award for his role in Dallas Buyers Club.

Jared Leto is also a musician. He is the lead vocalist and guitarist for the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, with his brother, Shannon Leto. Furthermore, he continues to take on diverse and challenging roles in the film industry.

Alicia Roanne Witt (Natalie Simon)

Alicia Witt, star of at Planet Hollywood (R). The actress attends the J. Fox Foundation at The Fisher Centre for the Performing Arts (R). Photo: Jason Kempin, Richard Corkery (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Alicia Roanne Witt

: Alicia Roanne Witt Date of birth : 21 August 1975

: 21 August 1975 Age : 49 years old (as of May 2025)

: 49 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Worcester, Massachusetts, United States

When Alicia joined the show in 1998, she had already built a solid career, appearing in films and TV series, including Dune, Twin Peaks, and Cybill. In Urban Legend, she played the lead role of Natalie Simon, a college student.

After Urban Legend ended, Alicia Witt continued to be active in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in various films, including Vanilla Sky, I Care A Lot, and Longlegs. The American actress has featured in numerous TV shows, including The Walking Dead, Friday Night Lights, and Orange Is the New Black.

Alicia is also a talented pianist, singer, and songwriter. The musician has released several albums, including Live at Rockwood, Revisionary History, and The Conduit. Witt was diagnosed with cancer, which she battled in 2021. She underwent chemotherapy and a mastectomy and has been cancer-free since 2022.

Rebecca Gayheart (Brenda Bates)

Rebecca Gayheart pose at Beverly Hilton Hotel on 9 October 1999 (L). The actress attends the 20th Anniversary Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in 2022 (R). Photo: J. Vespa, Rich Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Rebecca Gayheart

: Rebecca Gayheart Date of birth : 12 August 1971

: 12 August 1971 Age : 53 years old (as of May 2025)

: 53 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Hazard, Kentucky, United States

Rebecca Gayheart is an American actress and model. She debuted her career as a teen model in the 1980s, appearing in her first acting role in a short film by Brett Ratner. Gayheart also played Hannah Mayberry in Loving, Bess Martin in Earth 2, and a sorority sister in Scream 2. In Urban Legend, she played the role of Brenda Bates.

Rebecca Gayheart has continued to work as an actress, appearing in films like Jawbreaker, Shadow Hours, and Grey Lady. She also starred in the Urban Legends: Final Cut. The American actress has also appeared in TV series and Broadway shows.

Besides acting and modelling, Rebecca is a wife and a mother. According Us Weekly, she is married to Eric Dane, and they have two daughters.

Loretta Devine (Reese Wilson)

Loretta Devine at the screening of 'Urban Legend' (L). The actress attends the NAACP Image Awards Nominees Reception on February 20, 2025 (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Loretta Devine

: Loretta Devine Date of birth : 21 August 1949

: 21 August 1949 Age : 75 years old (as of May 2025)

: 75 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

Loretta Devine was a well-established actress best known for her Broadway role of Lorrell Robinson in Dreamgirls. She played the role of Reese Wilson, a campus security guard in Urban Legend. By the time she got the role, she had already featured in films and plays like Woman Thou Art Loosed, Waiting to Exhale, and The Preacher's Wife.

Today, Loretta Devine is a highly respected and prolific American actress with a long and successful career. She has won numerous awards, including an Emmy and a Gracie Allen Award. The actress has appeared in a wide range of films, TV shows, and stage productions. Some of her post-Urban Legend works include Boston Public, Crash, Family Reunion, and Grey's Anatomy.

Loretta Devine has been married to Glenn Marshall for 57 years. She has a son named James Lawrence Tyler from her previous relationship with Lamar Tyler.

Michael Rosenbaum (Parker Riley)

Michael Rosenbaum at the Special Screening of "Urban Legend"(L). The actor the "Becoming Led Zeppelin" Premiere on January 27, 2025 (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Michael Rosenbaum

: Michael Rosenbaum Date of birth : 11 July 1972

: 11 July 1972 Age : 52 years old (as of May 2025)

: 52 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Oceanside, New York, United States

Michael Rosenbaum is an American actor, producer, director, comedian, and podcaster. In Urban Legend, he portrayed a college student named Parker Riley.

Before then, he had appeared in arguably his most iconic role, as Lex Luthor in Smallville for seven seasons. Michael received a Saturn Award for the role. He also starred in Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, The Tom Show, and Zoe, Duncan, Jack & Jane.

Michael Rosenbaum has continued to work in television and film, appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 &3, Breaking In, and Justice League. The actor is also a voice actor in various animated projects, including Infinite Crisis, Dark Sector, and Batman: Arkham Knight.

Besides acting, Michael is also a director and film producer. He directed and executive produced the film Back in the Day and the TV series Impastor. Rosenbaum is also a singer and songwriter. He is a member and lead singer of the Sun Spin band. The band released its debut album, Best Days, in 2021.

Michael is also a renowned podcaster. He hosts the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast. The podcaster co-hosts the Smallville rewatch podcast TalkVille alongside Tom Welling.

Joshua Jackson (Damon Brooks)

Joshua Jackson at The 1999 Radio Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States (L). The actor attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards (R). Photo: SGranitz, Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Joshua Carter Jackson

: Joshua Carter Jackson Date of birth : 11 June 1978

: 11 June 1978 Age : 46 years old (as of May 2025)

: 46 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Vancouver, Canada

Joshua Jackson is a renowned Canadian-American actor. The actor was widely recognised for portraying Pacey Witter in the hit TV and film series Dawson's Creek. He also played Charlie Conway in The Mighty Ducks. In the Urban Legend, he played Damon Brooks in the film.

Joshua Jackson has gone on to have a successful acting career. He has starred in numerous TV series such as Fringe, The Affair, Dr. Death, and Doctor Odyssey. Joshua has also appeared in films like Inescapable, One Week, and Shutter. Jackson has won numerous accolades, including Teen Choice Awards, Genie Award, and a Young Hollywood Award.

Tara Reid (Sasha Thomas)

Tara Reid, of “Urban Legend” pose at Planet Hollywood (L). The actress at AMC The Grove 14 on March 26, 2025 (R). Photo: Richard Corkery, John Sciulli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Tara Donna Reid

: Tara Donna Reid Date of birth : 8 November 1975

: 8 November 1975 Age : 49 years old (as of May 2025)

: 49 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Wyckoff, New Jersey, United States

Tara Reid is an actress and model from the United States. She began acting at a young age of six, appearing on the kids' game show Child's Play. She later appeared in over 100 commercials and made guest appearances on series like Saved by the Bell, Days of Our Lives, and California Dreams.

In 1998, when she played Sasha Thomas in Urban Legend, Tara had starred in The Big Lebowski the same year. After the horror film, the actress continued acting, getting major roles in films like Van Wilder, My Boss's Daughter, and American Pie.

Reid has also starred in various television projects, including Scrubs, Sharknado, and the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. As a model, she has appeared on the covers of major publications including Cosmopolitan, Rolling Stone, and Maxim.

Robert Englund (Professor Wexler)

Robert Englund at the Special Screening of "Urban Legend" (L). The actor attends the premiere of "Natty Knocks" at Harmony Gold (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Robert Barton Englund

: Robert Barton Englund Date of birth : 6 June 1947

: 6 June 1947 Age : 77 years old (as of May 2025)

: 77 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Glendale, California, United States

Robert Englund is an actor and film director from the United States. He was already a horror icon when he appeared in the Urban Legend in 1998. Englund was famous for his role as Freddy Krueger in the A Nightmare on Elm Street TV series.

Robert was also a popular figure at horror conventions, hosting the Horror Hall of Fame awards show for three years straight. In the Urban Legend, he portrayed Professor Wexler, adding to his horror film legacy.

Robert Englund remains a prominent figure in the horror genre. He continues to act in horror films and TV shows, appearing in Hatchet, Maniacs, and Fear Clinic. Robert has won several awards, including a Time-Machine Honorary Award, OFTA Film Hall of Fame Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Brad Dourif (Michael McDonnell)

Brad Dourif at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood (L). The actor at the premiere of "Deadwood" at The Cinerama Dome (R). Photo: Jean-Paul Aussenard, Chris Delmas (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Bradford Claude Dourif

: Bradford Claude Dourif Date of birth : 18 March 1950

: 18 March 1950 Age : 75 years old (as of May 2025)

: 75 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Huntington, West Virginia, United States

Brad Dourif was an established character actor by the time he shot Urban Legend. He had already received an Oscar nomination for his role in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. The actor was known for his intense and memorable performances in films like Child's Play, where he voiced Chucky.

Brad Dourif continues to be a sought-after character actor, particularly in the horror and science fiction genres. He has appeared in numerous films and TV series, including The Wild Blue Yonder, Deadwood, and Chucky.

In April 2024, Brad retired from acting, except for any Chucky-related projects. The actor has been married twice and has two daughters, Christina Dourif and actress Fiona Dourif.

Danielle Harris (Tosh Guaneri)

Danielle Harris attends the "Urban Legend" Westwood Premiere (L). The actress attends the premiere of "Natty Knocks" at Harmony Gold (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Danielle Harris

: Danielle Harris Date of birth : 1 June 1977

: 1 June 1977 Age : 47 years old (as of May 2025)

: 47 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Plainview, New York, United States

Danielle Harris, also known as the 'scream queen', was already a familiar face to horror fans when she starred in Urban Legend. She debuted her acting career as a child actress, where she starred in films like Marked for Death, The Last Boy Scout, Free Willy, and Daylight. She also appeared in the Halloween franchise as Jamie Lloyd.

Danielle Harris has continued acting mainly in horror films. She has starred in numerous leading roles in Stake Land, Hatchet, and Among Friends. Besides acting, Harris made her directorial debut with the horror comedy series Among Friends.

In 2021, Harris started a podcast titled Talk Scary to Me with her Halloween co-star Scout Taylor-Compton. The digital content creator is married to David Gross, and they have a son.

Natasha Gregson Wagner (Michelle Mancini)

Natasha Gregson Wagner at the premiere of "Urban Legend."(L). The actress attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah (R). Photo: Brenda Chase, Morgan Lieberman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Natasha Gregson Wagner

: Natasha Gregson Wagner Date of birth : 29 September 1970

: 29 September 1970 Age : 54 years old (as of May 2025)

: 54 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Natasha Gregson Wagner is the daughter of actress Natalie Wood. Before then, she was building her acting career and had featured in a variety of film and TV roles. Some TV and film roles she had played before Urban Legend include Dragstrip Girl, Lost Highway, and Quiet Days.

Natasha Gregson Wagner has since continued to act in films and TV shows. She has appeared in numerous roles, including High Fidelity, Stranger Than Fiction, and Wonderland. The actress has recently guest-starred in TV shows like Cold Case, Medium, and Date My Dad.

Besides work, Natasha is a wife and a mother. She is married to American actor Barry Watson, and they have a daughter named Clover Clementyne.

The cast of the horror crime film Urban Legend was talented and had dynamic personalities, making the film a success. Since the film was released over two decades ago, the cast has evolved, with most doing major acting projects. Some have even earned major awards and continue to pursue their dreams.

Legit.ng recently published an interesting article about the cast of Growing Pains. Growing Pains is an American sitcom that aired between 1985 and 1992. After the show ended, many cast members remained active in the entertainment industry, while some faced personal problems.

Growing Pains cast members pursued different careers, while some remained in Hollywood. The cast included Joanna Kerns, Kirk Cameron, Tracy Gold and Jeremy Miller. Learn more about what happened to them.

Source: Legit.ng