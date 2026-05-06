The 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings have taken a major shift after the UEFA Champions League finalists were confirmed

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will face off in the final at the Ferenc Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026

Arsenal eliminated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate, while Paris Saint-Germain eliminated Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate

The 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings have taken a major shift after the finalists for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final were confirmed.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will face off in the final at the Ferenc Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026.

The French club eliminated German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate, while Arsenal overcame Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-final.

Legit.ng looks at the top five favourites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of the Champions League final.

Updated 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings

1. Ousmane Dembele

Dembele won the 2025 Ballon d'Or after an impressive treble-winning season for PSG, beating Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal.

The French international continues in his footsteps and could retain his crown if PSG win the French Ligue and retain their Champions League crown, having reached the final. He would also be a key player for France at the 2026 World Cup.

2. Harry Kane

Kane has arguably been the best striker in the world since moving to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, breaking his Tottenham Hotspur trophy jinx.

He has been one of the standout performers in Europe this season, hitting 60 goals for club and country to help Bayern Munich win the title, and they also reached the semi-final of the UCL. He is one of the first names on Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad, making him a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or.

3. Lamine Yamal

Yamal finished second on the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings behind winner Dembele after an impressive 2024/25 season for the teenager at Barcelona. He has kept his momentum this season, helping Barcelona move close to winning the La Liga title.

Even though they were eliminated in the UCL quarter-final, he remains a strong contender for his performances and will be a key player for Spain at the World Cup.

4. Michael Olise

Olise has been at the peak of his powers this season, blossoming in his second season at Bayern Munich, since joining from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024.

He has a goal contribution at an average of one per game, helping Bayern Munich secure the Bundesliga title. He will also be part of Didier Deschamps’ France squad for the 2026 World Cup.

5. Declan Rice

Rice has been Arsenal’s best and most consistent player this season and is leading the Gunners as they seek to break the jinx in the Premier League and Champions League.

The Gunners are close to winning the English top-flight title for the first time since 2004 and the UCL for the first time in history. He is also a key member of the England squad who will compete for their first FIFA World Cup since 1966.

Source: Legit.ng