Dylan Is In Trouble's biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Dylan is a content creator known for his self-titled YouTube channel, Dylan Is In Trouble. He has been able to accumulate a large fan base from his videos. Take a look at his biography to find out more about him.

Despite being a celebrity, Dylan does not reveal much about his personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Dylan Matthews

Dylan Matthews Gender: Male

Male Famous as: Dylan Is In Trouble

Dylan Is In Trouble Date of birth: June 21st, 1991

June 21st, 1991 Dylan Is In Trouble's age: 30 years (as of 2021)

30 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Wisconsin, USA

Wisconsin, USA Current residence: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'4"

6'4" Height in centimetres: 193

193 Eye color: Green

Green Hair color: Brown

Brown Marital status: Single

Single Occupation: YouTuber

YouTuber Net worth: $877,000

How old is Dylan Is In Trouble?

The YouTube star was born on June 21st, 1991, in Wisconsin, US. As of 2021, he is 30 years old. He has a brother (name unknown) and a sister named Kaylee.

Rise to fame

Dylan In Trouble is a successful YouTube star who has utilized the platform to entertain his fans. He first gained fame for his Dylan Will Not Participate YouTube channel.

Reaction videos, live music performances, and other intriguing stuff were featured on the channel, which was started in 2016.

In his recent video, he says that he enjoyed making the reaction videos on his previous channel.

He states that,

"When I started the channel, I used to make four videos a day and post four videos a day. So I'd sit down, a record like six to eight videos and then post four one day and then post four the next day and then keep on that cycle."

His current channel Dylan Is In Trouble, was created on March 27th, 2017. It has over 1 million subscribers with a total of over 200 million views on all its videos.

He uploads videos reacting to various films and shows and making comments on them. His first video, WORST FIRST DATE EVER, was uploaded on September 26th, 2017.

The YouTuber has gone so far as to create more videos entertaining his fans even more. He has produced more than 50 videos on his channel, with each having different and unique content.

The entertainer is also a gamer and has streamed games such as Detroit: Become Human, The Last of Us, and Until Dawn. He also worked on The Voice as a contestant production assistant.

Some of the commentary on the films and shows he has reacted to are:

After reaching 1 million subscribers on his main channel, Matthews recently created a side channel called Ooga Booga, where he posts stuff that does not fit the theme of Dylan is in Trouble. He came up with the name as a joke and put it on his YouTube gold plaque.

Who is Dylan Is In Trouble dating?

Who is Dylan Is In Trouble's girlfriend? The YouTuber is a rather private person, and it is unclear whether he is dating anyone at the moment.

Back in 2019, he had some clickbait-y titles, like Girlfriend FORCES me to do skin routine *PAINFUL*, featuring his friend Misoa. However, the video itself made it clear that the two were just friends.

Dylan Is In Trouble's height

The YouTuber is 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) tall. Matthews' height has become a running joke among the members of his community, especially on his subreddit YoTroublemakers. People often compare him to very tall trees, thin long sticks, and any other objects that are of abnormal size.

Dylan Is In Trouble's net worth

His net worth is exactly not known. However, from his YouTube video, My Net Worth LEAKED?!?, the YouTuber tries to reveal what he actually earns but doesn't state exactly how much he makes.

According to his video, he says that his net worth isn't exactly a million as some sources state. According to Statsmash, his net worth is estimated to be $877,000.

Dylan Is In Trouble's audience keeps growing, and the YouTube content creator has amassed a tremendous online presence.

