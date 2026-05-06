A blogger known as Palace of Justice reportedly accused actor Apama of using his own son for money rituals several years ago

Despite the blogger approaching Apama to offer a formal apology for the past defamation, the actor "lost it"

Following the physical assault, the victim took to social media to further beg for forgiveness, claiming he "deserved" the beating

A tense confrontation between Nollywood actor Apama and a blogger identified as Palace of Justice has drawn attention online after a video of the incident surfaced.

The altercation is said to be linked to a controversial allegation made years ago, in which the blogger accused the actor of using his son for ritual purposes.

In the now widely shared clip, Apama was seen physically confronting the blogger, delivering multiple slaps while onlookers watched.

Blogger Palace of Justice accuses Apama of using his own son for money rituals several years ago. Photos: Apama/Palace of Justice.

Source: Instagram

Although the exact location and circumstances leading up to the encounter remain unclear, reports suggest that the blogger had approached the actor in an attempt to apologise for the earlier accusation.

Following the encounter, the blogger took to Facebook to share his side of the story, expressing regret over the past and acknowledging the consequences he faced.

He wrote:

“I never recovered from the beating Apama gave me today, which I deserved… where I went for peace. And I am still begging Apama, please forgive me… I am on my knees in my late father’s grave who died when I was just 10 years… forgive me,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Apama's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@SpecialOBK stated:

"If you support the boy God suppose take ur kids then make person use am do joke make you know how you go feel, if it was me that boy go too collect"

@itsleeswhag wrote:

"Well, I will do exactly what he did if I don’t keep my emotions in check. The boy came there looking for what he got because he was told to leave the place and refused. SHALOM"

@ava86841 shared:

"lol this king thing no fit ever happen to me unless you go carry police take me to station but say slap me all of Una go kuku beat me be that"

@Kene_Nnewi

"That banger boy Palace Of Justice is a weapon fashioned against his own self....He started content creating before majority of them including Apama...Most of those guys he started before them have all built houses, got married, built hotels, bought landed property, exotic cars but he's still there struggling to have daily meals due to the nature of his own contents...All he does is take your picture post it on his page and be talking all manner of bad about you...."

Actor Apama Nolly announces US citizenship

Legit.ng also previously reported how Apama called on fans and colleagues to thank God on his behalf.

The comic actor was spotted brandishing his new US passport as he announced that he doesn’t intend to return to Nigeria.

Osinachi’s post sparked hilarious reactions from online community members, with some people noting that the passport didn't belong to him.

Source: Legit.ng