A corps member trends on social media after she saved her entire NYSC allowance and bought multiple solar panels with it for her business

The young lady mentioned in her TikTok video that she sacrificed a lot to save the money and showed a video of what her solar inverter looks like

The video also shows the moment the solar panels were installed on her roof, as well as a description that helps explain her solar story

A youth corps member has escaped poor power supply in the country as she saved her entire NYSC allowance and displayed what she bought with it.

The young lady shared the news on her social media page, explaining that she made a lot of sacrifices, but it is worth it.

NYSC corps member installs solar panels with entire allowance, video goes viral. Photo Source: Tiktok/ranny.ochy

Source: TikTok

Corps member buys solar inverter, posts video

@ranny.ochy wrote that she would no longer experience darkness, but steady electricity and progress in her business as a result of the solar system she just installed.

She wrote:

“No more darkness, just steady light and steady business.”

Corps member trends after using NYSC allowance to install solar system for business. Photo Source: Tiktok/ranny.ochy

Source: TikTok

She continued in the TikTok video, explaining that she is now experiencing growth as she transforms from just a corps member to a CEO.

Her statement:

“From corper life to CEO moves… growth looks good on me. Every naira saved, every sacrifice made—worth it 🙏 #rbc_interior.”

Her solar purchase and inverter caught the attention of many people, who took to the comments section of the post to congratulate her on her progress.

Reactions as lady installs solar inverter

Isoken Royalty added:

"Congratulations RBC💕 more wins dear."

AUCHI PARFAIT/ PASTRY VENDOR noted:

"Congratulations my love."

firstdaughter495 noted:

"God is this a sign."

ABJ CAKE & PASTRIES said:

"Congratulations."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man went viral online after showcasing his 6kVA solar inverter setup, which he said now gives him 24-hour electricity at home.

He explained that he installed lithium batteries and multiple solar panels to power his system, and also shared the total cost breakdown of the entire installation, including additional expenses caused by his landlord’s refusal to allow rooftop panel installation.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man shared his experience using a 1kVA solar generator he purchased about a month ago. He explained that he bought it alongside a 390W solar panel and gave a breakdown of the cost, adding that the system has been powering his appliances and providing him with steady electricity usage, including TV, fan, and other chargeable devices.

Man raises alarm as inverter gets hot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a worried man took to social media to seek advice after trying to use his 4.2kVA solar inverter to pump water at home.

He explained that he attempted to power a 1hp pumping machine as advised by his installer on a sunny day, but noticed that the inverter did not function as expected and became unusually hot, sparking concerns about whether his setup was adequate.

Source: Legit.ng