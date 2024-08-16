Joshua and Mackenzie Ackles revealed: Meet Jensen Ackles' siblings

Jensen Ackles is an actor and musician from the United States of America. He is best known for his role as Dean Winchester in the drama series Supernatural. His role in Supernatural has earned him awards such as People’s Choice, Russian National Movie Awards, and Teen Choice awards. Despite her brother's fame in the entertainment industry, little is known about his siblings. Learn more about Joshua and Mackenzie Ackles.

Jensen during the "The Boys - Season 3" at Le Grand Rex (L). Jensen during the "Supernatural" 300th Episode Celebration (R). Photo: Kristy Sparow, Phillip Chin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jensen Ackles entered the entertainment industry in 1995 when he played Michael Duss in the television series Wishbone. He is known for his notable roles in films such as Buddy Games, Still Life, and Smallville. His siblings Joshua and Mackenzie are also in the industry.

Profile summary

Full name Jensen Ross Ackles Gender Male Date of birth 1 March 1978 Age 46 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States of America Current residence Austin, Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1'' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 183 Weight in kilograms 83 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Donna Joan Schaffer Father Alan Roger Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Danneel Ackles Children 3 School Apollo Junior High School, Lloyd V. Berkner High School Profession Actor, musician Instagram @jensenackles Facebook @jensenackles X (Twitter) @jensenackles

Jensen Ackles’ siblings

His parents are Donna Joan Schaffer and Alan Roger. Does Jensen Ackles have a brother? Yes, the American actor has an older brother and a younger sister. Find out more details about the below.

Joshua Ackles

Joshua Ackles and his wife during a Christmas party (L). Jensen Ackles posing in a black outfit (R). Photo: @josh_ackles on X(Twitter), @jensenackles on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Joshua Ackles

Joshua Ackles Date of birth: 20 December 1974

20 December 1974 Age: 49 years old (as of 2024)

49 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Occupation: Actor, producer

Joshua Ackles is Jensen Ackles' elder sibling. He was born in 1974. What is Joshua Ackles’ age? He is 49 years old as of July 2024. According to a tweet, he celebrates his birthday on 20 December. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Joshua Ackles is an actor and producer known for his work in the films Devour, Prison Break, and Supernatural. Joshua is married to Ellie, and they have three sons. His youngest child, Levi, was born with Down Syndrome. The genetic condition led Joshua and his wife to become activists to raise awareness about Down syndrome.

Joshua is also a philanthropist with Team Levi, committed to raising awareness and supporting people with Down syndrome. He is a dedicated advocate for the rights of people with Down syndrome and is involved in organisations supporting those individuals and their families.

Joshua educates the public to enable them to understand more about people living with Down syndrome. He participates in the annual Buddy Walk. Likewise, his brother Jensen participated in the 2013 Buddy Walk to help raise money for people with Down syndrome.

Mackenzie Ackles

Full name: Mackenzie Joan Ackles

Mackenzie Joan Ackles Date of birth: 26 June 1985

26 June 1985 Age: 39 years old (as of 2024)

39 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Occupation: Actress

Mackenzie Ackles is an actress from the United States of America. She was born on 26 June in the United States of America. Mackenzie is the youngest in her family. What is Mackenzie Ackles’ age? She is 39 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

She is known for her appearance in several episodes of The CW dark fantasy drama Supernatural. What episodes in Supernatural is Mackenzie Ackles in? The American actress is known for Season 2, Episode 3 (Bloodlust), and Season 7, Episode 6 (Slash Fiction). She appeared with her brother in the fantasy drama alongside their father, Alan.

Who is Mackenzie Ackles’ husband?

The American actress has maintained a low profile, unlike her two brothers, Jensen and Joshua, and therefore, not much is known about her personal life. Even so, she married Jeremy L. Stauffer in 2010. The couple is blessed with three children.

FAQs

Who is Jensen Ackles? He is an American actor and musician widely known for his role as Dean Winchester in Supernatural. Who is Jensen Ackles’ twin brother? The American actor does not have a twin brother. He has an older brother, Joshua. How many siblings does Jensen Ackles have? He has two siblings. Who is Jensen Ackles' wife? He is married to Danneel Ackles. Who are Jensen Ackles' parents? His parents are Alan Roger and Donna Joan Schaffer. What is Jensen Ackles's nationality? He is American. Does Jensen Ackles have a sister? His sister is Mackenzie Ackles. Does Mackenzie Ackles have kids? The actress and her husband have three children.

Jensen Ackles is an American actor and musician. His fame has made many curious about his siblings. The actor has an older brother, Joshua, and a younger sister, Mackenzie Ackles. They have also pursued careers in the entertainment industry. Joshua is also an activist for people living with Down syndrome.

Source: Legit.ng