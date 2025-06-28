Nollywood, Nigeria's dynamic movie industry, is home to a wealth of talented actresses who continue to captivate audiences, even as they age gracefully

Some of these remarkable women have been acting for over five decades, consistently delivering performances that showcase their exceptional skills

In this article, Legit.ng highlights a few of Nollywood’s oldest living actresses who have remained active in the industry, delighting fans with their talents

Some iconic Nollywood stars from the golden era are still very much active, living vibrant lives, and making occasional star appearances in films. Many of them are in their seventies or beyond, while others are soon to reach this milestone.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some of the oldest living actresses who continue to bless the Nigerian movie industry with their timeless talent and contributions.

Iya Osogbo emerges oldest living actress, Mama Rainbow. Mama Awero make list. Photo credit@lagebjoiyaosogbo/@mamarianbow/@mamaawero

Source: Instagram

1.Iya Osogbo, who started acting on stage

Nollywood actress in the Yoruba genre, Grace Oyin Adejobi, is one of the oldest actresses the movie industry has today. She was born on August 23, 1929, in Osogbo.

Her father was from Osogbo, while her mother was from Offa in Kwara State. The veteran actress' father was a bricklayer, while her mother sold palm wine and solid pap, popularly known as ‘eko’ in Yoruba or ‘agidi’ in Igbo.

Iya Osogbo began her acting career through her husband, Chief Oyin Adejobi, who had a drama troupe known as the Adejobi Musical Party.

She was active in the troupe and served as a trailblazer for women joining stage plays.

In an interview, Iya Osogbo reminisced about her acting career. She noted that acting, though not initially a profession, brought her great joy and fulfillment. For her, acting painted a picture of life lived to the fullest. She acted for over six decades in the movie industry.

Despite turning 93 in 2023, Iya Osogbo still warm hearts with her simple but interesting lifestyle.

2.Mama Rainbow: Actress, MC, prophetess

Veteran Nollywood actress, Idowu Philips, professionally known as Mama Rainbow, was born in October 1942 in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Before fully committing to acting, Mama Rainbow worked as a healthcare practitioner in general hospitals in Nigeria and featured in a few theatre plays.

She decided to pursue acting after the death of her husband, Augustine Ayanfemi Phillips, who had worked closely with Hubert Ogunde.

As a result of her acting prowess, Mama Rainbow won the Industry Merit Award at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. Mama Rainbow turned 82 in 2024 and penned a heartfelt letter to God about her life and experiences.

Despite her age, fans continue to admire her for her great physique and charming looks. She remains active in the movie industry and recently featured in Femi Adebayo’s movie Seven Doors. Additionally, she is a prophetess and master of ceremonies.

3. Iya Awero's active years in acting

Veteran actress Lanre Hassan is another legendary figure whose contributions to Nollywood cannot be overlooked.

Born in October 1950, Lanre marked her 73rd birthday in 2023. The actress, whose meme has appeared in numerous funny videos, began her acting career as a teenager with Ojo Ladipo’s group, the Young Stars Concert Party, which later became the Ojo Ladipo Theatre Group.

Lanre Hassan has appeared in many films and was still actively going to movie locations until 2022. Although she took a break due to old age, the talented actress continues to support younger stars in the industry.

She recently voiced her opinion on the debate over who founded Nollywood and attended the premiere of Femi Adebayo’s Seven Doors in 2024.

4 Taiwo Ajai-Lycett: Actress, journalist, cosmetologist

Veteran actress Taiwo Ajai-Lycett wears many hats. In addition to being an accomplished actress, she is a trained cosmetologist, having studied at the Christine Shaw School of Beauty Science in London.

She is also a journalist and television presenter. Born in February 1941, her acting career began in 1966 with Wole Soyinka’s Lion and the Jewel, which was staged at the Royal Court Theatre in London.

Iya 2D makes list of oldest living actress. Photo credit@iya2d

Source: Instagram

Taiwo Ajai-Lycett received her formal training as an actress at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

She has appeared in numerous movies and television series, both in Nigeria and abroad, including Tinsel, Olobiri, the British sitcom Some Mothers Do 'Av 'Em with Frank Spencer, and the Nigerian series Winds Against My Soul.

4. Olajumoke Ray Eyiwunmi, Muka Ray’s mother

Olajumoke Ray Eyiwunmi, better known as Mama Ray, is the matriarch of the Ray family, which is known for its significant contributions to Yoruba theatre.

Her husband, the late Eyinwunmi Ray, who passed away in 1989, was an actor and one of the pioneers of Yoruba theatre in the 1970s.

Mama Ray started acting after marrying her actor husband and spent over 55 years in the industry before taking a break. She was born in 1950.

5. Iya 2D: From stage plays to film

Veteran Yoruba actress Asunmo Mistura, popularly known as Iya 2D, was born in 1942. She began her acting career in stage theatre in 1959 and was trained by Ishow Pepper and Duro Ladipo.

After her training, she joined the Oshinlalu Cultural Party at Agree Adodo before later joining Ojo Oladipo's theatre group.

Iya 2D was part of the first Yoruba film in Nigeria, Ajayi Ogun, where she played the role of Ojo Oladipo’s wife, Honorable Odun Abayomi’s wife.

Despite her old age, Iya 2D has continued to enjoy good health and still thrill her fans with funny moments online.

6. Patience Ozokwo: Actress, singer, fashion designer

Patience Ozokwo, better known as Mama G, was born in September 1958 in Enugu State. She is renowned for playing villainous roles and portraying mothers in Nollywood films.

Mama G started her career as an announcer at Radio Nigeria before transitioning into acting. She has appeared in numerous films and has been active in the industry for 46 years and counting.

7. Margaret Bandele Olayinka, aka Iya Gbonkan

Veteran actress Margaret Olayinka, fondly called Iya Gbonkan, was born in September 1958.

She began her acting career decades ago, but it was in the 1970s, after starring in Yemi Elebu'bon, a television series by Ifa Olokun, that she gained widespread recognition.

Known for her eerie facial expressions in roles as a mean witch, Iya Gbonkan became a household name. She is also famous for her role in Yekinni Ajileye's Koto Orun.

8.Tola Oladokun: Former fabric merchant

Veteran actress Tola Oladokun, better known as Mama Jenůfa or Iya Sulia, was born in 1959 in Oyo State. Before pursuing acting, she was a fabric merchant.

She developed an interest in acting in 1983 and joined the late actor Deji Aderemi, also known as Olofa Ina, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Patience Ozokwo speaks on reason actors beg

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo was so concerned about what was happening in the movie industry that she had to address some issues.

In a video online, she stated the reason actor beg whenever they fall sick.

The actress added that when an actor becomes sick, such a person will manage with the money available till he exhausts it. Fans were able to reason with her as they applauded her and advised her colleagues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng