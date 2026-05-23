Regina Daniels has shared a photo collage of the romantic gift she received from a mysterious man on her Instagram page

In the post, she was seen smelling the fragrance of the red roses sent to her as she showed off the short romantic note that came with the bouquet

The gift sparked speculation among fans, who expressed happiness that she may have found love again after her reported breakup

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has flaunted the romantic gifts she received from a mystery man on her Instagram page.

The mother of two showed off a bouquet of yellow and red roses alongside a romantic note from the admirer.

Reactions as Regina Daniels flaunts roses, love note from mystery man, gushes. Photo credit@itsregina.daniels

Source: Instagram

She was seen smelling the fragrance of the flowers while holding one of the roses. A red balloon tied to the bouquet carried the inscription, “To Reggie with love.”

The actress was also seen smiling as she held and read the note from the mystery man.

Regina Daniels shares content of lover’s note

In another slide, Regina Daniels showed fans the content of the handwritten note, although many complained that they could not clearly read the man’s handwriting.

Regina Daniels shares gifts she got from a mystery man. Photo credit@itsregina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the note, the admirer promised to build an empire with the actress and stated that it was a promise he intended to keep “in a heartbeat.” He also wished the actress happiness in the short but romantic message.

Fans react to Regina Daniels’ post

Reacting to the post, many fans expressed happiness that the actress appeared to have moved on after her reported marital crisis a few months ago.

Some wished her well and taunted her ex-husband, Ned Nwoko, claiming he would not be pleased with the post. Others, however, alleged that Regina Daniels was only trying to stir reactions because of the conversations surrounding the recent APC primaries.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Regina Daniels' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress about her gift. Many were happy for her, and they shared their observations. Here are comments below:

@sackyross wrote:

"The card is from a Doctor, what a handwriting, almost looks like mine."

@nnadozie_judith shared:

"It took me minutes to read, oh, doctors handwriting."

@omah_jhay reacted:

"The handwriting. As long as you’re happy We are all happy."

@pretty_dibua shared:

"Beautiful Gina, you deserve all the love."

@ dr_stanzz said:

"Omo, Reggy don fall in love with her age grade member, beautiful."

@leekk09 wrote:

"If this is a content to spite ur ex, it’s nice, but if it’s true, be careful, men can propose to you inside the moon and still dish you. Grow silently. No noise needed."

@ officialstacia_ commented:

"Someone should check on Epa. If you never kill ma, you no rest."

Regina Daniels's husband showers her with praises

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Nwoko showered praises on Regina Daniels for what she did for him before they both stepped out.

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting together, and the actress shared a video from the event.

While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife gave him the needed support to grace the event.

Source: Legit.ng