Veteran Nollywood actress, Iya Osogbo, has now left fans gushing on social media after one of her videos went viral

The 93-year-old movie star jumped on the trending ‘I’m not the bride’ social media challenge with her grandchildren

A number of netizens gushed over the strength of the actress despite her age among other things

Legendary Nigerian actress, Grace Oyin Adejobi aka Iya Osogbo, has once again stolen the hearts of fans with her latest social media move.

Just recently, a video made the rounds of the 93-year-old movie star participating in a trending social media challenge with her grandchildren.

Sweet video of Iya Osogbo with her grandkids causes a stir. Photos: @profara1

In the video which was posted on TikTok by @profara1 and spotted by Legit.ng, Iya Osogbo, and her clan were seen doing their version of the popular ‘I’m not the bride’ challenge.

The clip showed a group of youngsters on a line as they noted that they were not Iya Osogbo but they explained who they were to her. They included her theater grandchild, her best girl, her grandson, and more.

At the end of the line was Iya Osogbo who majestically stood up from the chair she was sitting on to introduce herself as the real deal. After she announced herself, her grandkids all ran to hug her as they smiled for the camera.

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as 93-year-old actress Iya Osogbo does ‘I’m not the bride’ challenge

The video of Iya Osogbo with her grandkids melted the hearts of netizens. Many of them gushed over their loving display. Read some of their comments below:

sofiatadeyeye:

“The way the woman still put herself in character for me. See the expression mehn.”

b_etty_o:

“This movie that gave me sleepless night growing up.. may God continue to strengthen her.”

_nefertiitii:

“She‘s surrounded by love, she‘ll definitely have long life.”

opueneall:

“Awwh this is emotional… her face at the end.”

kate_e_bassey:

“Oh wow…. Good to know she is still alive.”

edos_artistry:

“I love this so much.”

ayodele_ee:

“Omo, Long Life to her I pray long life for myself too Insha Allahu.”

nickicarl_:

“This is beautiful to watch❤️.”

gosfabrics:

“Aging gracefully..she is such a great actress.”

How Iya Osogbo ruled the stage for over 6 decades

