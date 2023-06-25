Before Nigeria’s film industry, Nollywood, became a thing, there were a number of veteran entertainers who started out with stage plays, music and other forms of entertainment before it became less popular.

One of such people is Grace Oyin Adejobi, 93, who is said to be Nigeria’s oldest actress, she is popularly known as Iya Osogbo. She was born on August 23, 1929.

Iya Osogbo started acting through her late husband, Chief Oyin Adejobi. He was a composer, playwright, actor and more.

Iya Osogbo’s background

Grace Oyin Adejobi hails from Osun state’s capital, Osogbo. Her father was from Osogbo while her mother was from Offa in Kwara state. The veteran actress’ father was a bricklayer while her mother used to sell palm wine and solid pap popularly known as ‘eko’ in Yoruba or ‘agidi’ in Igbo.

Iya Osogbo’s father used to travel a lot due to his profession as a bricklayer and this made him able to speak many languages including Gambari, Igbo and English.

How Iya Osogbo met her famous actor husband Oyin Adejobi

In a number of interviews, Iya Osogbo revealed that she and her husband attended the same school, All Saints School, in Osogbo and they also used to live very close to each other.

She revealed that despite them being in the same school, he was her senior by many years and he eventually left school in 1948 while she was still there. Oyin Adejobi went to Lagos to stay with his older sibling, Primate Adeleke Adejobi and that was the period he started entertainment. His group was called the Adejobi Musical Party.

Oyin Adejobi returned to Osogbo in 1953 and by that time Iya Osogbo was already part of the All Saints Choir and he would come around to teach them music in school. According to Iya Osogbo, when he would come to the school, students used to play with his walking stick and it used to anger her. The aged actress revealed that she never knew that she and Adejobi would get close to the point of getting married but then both of their families knew each other.

Iya Osogbo on husband Oyin Adejobi’s disability

According to Grace Oyin Adejobi, her husband was not disabled from birth. According to her, he had been that way since he was about seven-years old. However, despite being the way he was, her late husband never liked people to look at him with pity as he did not let his disability hinder his life. The actress said that before her husband passed on, he used to say that a person’s disability should not turn them into beggars. Iya Osogbo married her husband despite his disability and she said that he was from a good home.

Stage is king, anybody can do film - Iya Osogbo

Before the veteran actress quit acting, she was a part of her late husband’s drama group. According to her, stage is king. Iya Osogbo explained that unlike in stage acting, anybody can be in film due to the editing that happens after recording. Meanwhile it is not that way with stage because they stand and act in front of large crowds while performing their memorised lines.

Iya Osogbo is of the opinion that anybody who could not sing at the time her career started could not dare to join acting. This was because most of the lines in their plays were sung to each other but later on people started to dialogue.

The veteran movie star grew up in a time when acting was considered as a job for riffraffs and her mother in law did not want her son to act because he was also from a royal family. However, she eventually agreed. At the time, there were not many female actors and men used to play feminine roles by dressing up as women. This was generally because of the way the society perceived actors and many of them did not want their daughters dabbling with such crowds. Iya Osogbo’s parents were part of such people but they eventually allowed her to act because she was married and it was also her husband’s job. The first play they did together was Paradise Lost.

Iya Osogbo and her husband’s drama troupe used to tour many states in the country and he used to pay them. She revealed that she used to collect N10 and from that money she would buy clothes, save and enjoy herself. According to her, acting is really sweet and sometimes when they go on tour for two months, it feels like they should not return home.

Iya Osogbo and her husband’s polygamy

Iya Osogbo’s husband, Oyin Adejobi, was known to have married many wives but the veteran actress seemed to have no issues with it. According to her, she wasn’t a person who had any rivalry inside her. The actress explained in an interview with Nigbati TV that whenever they would travel on tour, they would meet many ladies and give them roles in their play after teaching them all the lines. However, it might be a day to the event when the ladies’ parents would come and take their children away so she advised her husband to marry the ladies if they were willing so they will become a part of their family.

Iya Osogbo said her husband used to take turns eating the food of his wives and she, as well as her kids, also used to eat from their food without any fear.

Nobody taught Oyin Adejobi acting - Iya Osogbo

Iya Osogbo has said countless times that her husband, Oyin Adejobi’s acting skill was a gift from God. According to her, nobody taught him how to act. She shut down claims that Oyin Adejobi was influenced by Ogunde, Duro Ladipupo, Ogunmola and more. She stated matter of factly that Adejobi and Ogunde used to act at Glover Hall in Lagos and they both respected each other.

Why Iya Osogbo is no longer acting

The veteran actress who is also a staunch Christian stopped acting in movies so as to use the rest of her life for the glory of God. According to her, she is no longer interested in doing secular drama. She explained in an interview with Mogbede TV that the world already knows her and she wants heaven to know her too. According to her, there’s nothing in the world and a person cannot suffer on earth and still suffer in heaven.

