Anita Joseph’s ex-husband has shared what led to the collapse of their marriage months after moving out of the house

In a video making the rounds online, he said he did not absolve himself of blame but noted that he was part of what happened

The hypeman named a few people who contributed to the collapse, as fans dragged him for speaking out at this time

Michael Olagunju, popularly known as Mc Fish, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, has opened up about the crash of their marriage.

A few months ago, Stanley Ontop announced that the couple had gone their separate ways and alleged that the actress threw the hypeman’s belongings out of the house.

Reactions as Anita Joseph’s ex-husband makes rare confession about their crashed marriage. Photo credit@anitajoseph

Source: Instagram

While fans continued asking questions, Anita Joseph later confirmed that they were no longer husband and wife.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Mc Fish confessed that both of them cheated while they were together.

MC Fish shares more about marriage

According to him, he would not absolve himself of blame because he also cheated, but he alleged that his ex-wife was involved with some colleagues and several other people.

He added that he left the marriage in July 2025, although news about the breakup surfaced online in December.

The hypeman also claimed that the actress was the one who publicly spoke about their failed marriage first.

He further stated that he had to cut off all ties with her and people close to her.

Fans defend Anita Joseph over ex-husband's video about their marriage. Photo credit@anitajoseph

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Mc Fish’s video

Reacting to the clip, many fans were unimpressed with what he said. Some noted that both parties had already moved on and questioned why the issue was being revisited.

Others argued that there are more pressing issues in Nigeria that deserve attention rather than discussions about a marriage many people had already forgotten about.

A few commenters also referenced the ongoing saga involving Frank Edoho and Sandra, saying they were already tired of relationship controversies online.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by Mc Fish. Here are comments below:

@kamtolicious reacted:

"Thank you for opening another chapter, like you already knew we were tired of the Frank and Sandra matter. Social media court, oya over to you."

@goldentravellogistics said:

"Na now e resemble fish truly."

@kitchen_luxuries shared:

"Who even finds you attractive, pple de marry sha."

@adaife_olyvea wrote:

"Wetin Anita see for this guy body sev? Nawoa oo. Love is blind, shaa."

@ahu_naya commented:

"This guy is clearly not over Anita, it’s written all over."

Seer shares vision about Anita Joseph

Legit.ng had reported that a woman seer had sent a message and warning to Anita Joseph and her husband, Mc Fish, about their calling.

The seer, who also saw Jnr Pope's death, was heard in a video saying that the couple cannot run away from their calling. She noted that the actress is a mummy GO. She also acknowledged that it might not be an easy journey for them.

Source: Legit.ng