Anita Joseph has reacted to the allegations made by her ex-husband, MC Fish, about their marriage

The hype man claimed that they both cheated while they were together, alleging that she was involved with some of her colleagues

Her response caught the attention of many people, who questioned how she ended up with the hype man in the first place

Anita Joseph has reacted after her husband accused her of cheating in their marriage.

The once lovey-dovey couple went their separate ways in 2026, and the actress also confirmed that the marriage had hit the rocks.

Reactions as Anita Joseph breaks silence on cheating allegation made by her ex-husband. Photo credit@realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

However, while speaking about Frank Edoho's marriage saga, MC Fish, the estranged husband of the actress, opened up about what led to the collapse of their union.

He claimed that they both cheated while they were together and alleged that she was involved with some of her colleagues and other people.

Anita Joseph's post on cheating allegation

In her post, the actress referred to the Bible and noted that boundaries are biblical.

According to her, even Jesus walked away from some people, as she backed up her statement with laughing emojis. She also called herself “Mkpulumma Elroi,” meaning a small seed watched over by God.

Anita Joseph shares a biblical quote to reply ex-husband. Photo credit@realnamitajoseph

Source: Instagram

Fans defend Anita Joseph over allegation

Fans came to her defence as they questioned how she met MC Fish before they got married and how she allegedly shielded and made him more presentable to the public.

Others noted that it was better for her not to respond to any of his videos because he was only seeking attention. They advised him to move on since the marriage did not work out and allow the actress to live her quiet life.

Some people also compared her marriage to that of her colleague, May Edochie, and wondered how both women coped in their unions for many years.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Fans react to Anita Joseph's response

Reacting to the clip, many fans told the actress not to respond to anything he says about her again. Here are comments below:

@ikre.edith wrote:

"My only question: what magic did you use? Because when I see that man, he looks really cute and responsible. What then happen the guy now? Wow. When they see women covering their husband I deeply understand better in the case of May and AnIta."

@neswigs said:

"Protect your peace. Not every battle deserves your energy."

@neswigs shared

"Sometimes the strongest thing you can do is walk away quietly. Choose peace over drama, every single time, and not every door you close is a loss. Some are protection."

@jelingfor_sure reacted:

"You so packaged an Odiegwu and made him look like an Odogwu, now his real place is beginning to show!! Odiegwu Odiegwu."

@legboh commented:

"Please don't reply that your husband. You are seriously wounding him with your silence, and he's trying so hard to get your attention. Ignore him, please."

Seer shares vision about Anita Joseph

Legit.ng had reported that a woman seer had sent a message and warning to Anita Joseph and her husband, Mc Fish, about their calling.

The seer, who also saw Jnr Pope's death, was heard in a video saying that the couple cannot run away from their calling.

She noted that the actress is a mummy GO. She also acknowledged that it might not be an easy journey for them.

Source: Legit.ng