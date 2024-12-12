Funke Akindele joined her other colleagues to honour Femi Adebayo during his movie premiere on Wednesday

In the video sighted online, the mother of two had fun at the event, she was seen chatting with veteran actress Mama Awero

While she was speaking with Mama Awero, she shared her heart desire with the actress and fans hailed her for it

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has a heart desire that many of her fans are not aware of. The mother of two shared it publicly at an event.

Legit.ng had reported that K1 De Ultimate was part of the people, who attended Femi Adebayo's movie premiere on Wednesday.

Mama Awero speaks with Akindele at event. Photo credit@funkejenfaakindele/@mamaawero

Akindele also joined her friends at the event to celebrate Adebayo's achievement. While she was going to her seat, she spotted veteran actress, Lanre Hassan, better known as Mama Awero.

She shared her desire after Mama Awero complimented her look. She said she wanted to look young.

Funke Akindele shows respect

While at the event, she met some veterans actors and actresses, and she respectfully greeted all of them before going to her seat.

Funke Akindele was looking radiant and showed off her playful side as she met some of her colleagues.

Recall that the talented actress also staged her movie premiere a few days ago. She also invited some music artists and praised one of them for what he did for her.

What fans said about Funke Akindele's video

Netizens reacted to what Funke Akindele said after meeting Mama Awero. Here are some of the comments below:

@teeoluade:

"Vibes on vibes. No dull moment with this babe."

@faizehi:

"The Queen of films."

@ceo_mercys_beauty_world:

"Suliya give us."

@siltoksfashion:

"My favouirte actress."

@ayobola_yargiwa:

“She is on fire."

Funke Akindele claps back at critic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the actress had gone public with her prayer session while on location with her cast and crew.

She prayed fervently in Yoruba language, and a man noticed her and tried to question the motive behind her action.

The actress was corrected by her supporters as they shared reason she was not supposed to post the video on social media.

