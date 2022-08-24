One of Nollywood oldest actresses who has also been in the game for a long time, Mistura Asumo, also known as Iya 2D, clocks 80 years today, August 24

The actress took to her Instagram page to share some birthday pictures as she also thanked God for adding another year to her age

Congratulations have continued to flow in for Iya 2D as her lovers also gave her surprise birthday treats

Veteran Nollywood actress Mistura Asunmo, popularly known as Iya Ika Lomo Ejo or Iya 2D, is celebrating her 80th birthday today, August 24, and she is doing that in style.

In some pictures and videos she shared on her Instagram page, the veteran actress expressed how blessed she felt when some of her lovers gave her a surprise birthday treat.

Veteran actress Iya 2D celebrates 80th birthday. Credit: @iya_2d

Source: Instagram

Iya 2D also shared some birthday shots on her Instagram page, thanking God for adding another year to her age.

However, in the spirit of her 80th birthday celebration, the actress spoke about how she got the names Iya Ika Lomo Ejo and Iya 2D in an interview with BBC Yoruba.

She also revealed why she doesn't have a car yet at age 80 and after having produced three movies.

According to her, by now, she should be able to boast of having a car to her name, but piracy wouldn't allow her to reap the profit from her movie productions.

Check out the video of her interview below:

Below are birthday posts from her Instagram page:

A video of the birthday surprise treat can be found below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Iya 2D on her 80th birthday

Iamfunkeetti:

"HBD SWEET GRAMMA❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Wumibello_wumioyo:

"Many more years come to celebrate in good health and wealth inshallah ramon amin mama dadaa."

Adejokeotufo:

"Happy birthday to you ma, you will continue to live in good health and sound mind in Jesus name."

Olorladey

"Happy birthday mama ..God bless you with good health mami."

Source: Legit.ng