Popular Yoruba movie star, Mistura Asunmo better known as Iya 2d, turned a new age on August 24, to the joy of fans

To mark the special occasion, the movie veteran shared series of stunning photos of herself on social media

Iya 2d’s colleague, Toyin Adegbola, also made the occasion special by singing and dancing for the celebrant on her big day

Yoruba movie veteran, Mistura Asunmo, also known as Iya 2d, recently marked her 79th birthday in a special way.

The film star who turned a year older on August 24, 2021, released stunning photos of herself on her timeline to the joy of fans.

Iya 2d accompanied her birthday photos with special note of thanks to God as she praised Him for making her see a new year.

She wrote:

“It's just Privilege! So it worth giving thanks to the most high✋, Alhamdulilah to almighty God, stepping to my year of prosperity, AMIN ❤️.”

See her snaps below:

Iya 2d was all smiles as she posed for the camera in this photo.

79 never looked better.

The movie veteran’s colleagues also made sure to join in the celebration. Fellow movie star, Toyin Adegbola, shared a video of herself singing and dancing as she celebrated Iya 2d’s 79th birthday.

See the heartwarming video below:

Fans and colleagues drop heartfelt messages

Some of Iya 2d’s fans and colleagues in the film industry also made sure to share their well-wishes with the celebrant. Read some of their messages below:

Lola_idije1959:

"Happy birthday to you mama May your year be long."

Otekunrin_tomi:

"Happy birthday Mama ..we love so much. Igba odun odun Kan."

Kunleafod:

"Happy birthday to you ma."

Iamolabisinafisat:

"More life in good health and wealth ❤️."

Happy birthday to Iya 2d.

Source: Legit