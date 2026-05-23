President Donald Trump directed Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking green cards to return to their home countries during the application process

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services said the new immigration rule was designed to restore the original intent of American immigration law

Immigration lawyers, Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups criticised the policy and warned about its impact on families and businesses

United States President Donald Trump has introduced a new immigration rule requiring Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking green cards to leave the United States and complete their applications from their home countries.

The policy, announced by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services on Friday, May 23, marks a major shift in how legal permanent residency applications will be handled under the Trump administration.

Trump directed Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking green cards to return home. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

Immigration officials said the move is intended to return the immigration system to what they described as its original legal framework, Punch reported.

Trump immigration rule targets applicants

Under the directive, people living temporarily in the US on student, tourist and work visas will no longer be allowed to remain in the country while pursuing green card applications, except in special situations, CNN reported.

USCIS said residency applications would now be processed mainly through American consular offices abroad under the supervision of the US Department of State.

“We’re returning to the original intent of the law to ensure aliens navigate our nation’s immigration system properly. From now on, an alien who is in the U.S. temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances.”

USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler defended the decision and said the administration believes the change would discourage illegal stay after failed applications.

“This policy allows our immigration system to function as the law intended instead of incentivising loopholes. When aliens apply from their home country, it reduces the need to find and remove those who decide to slip into the shadows and remain in the U.S. illegally after being denied residency.”

The agency added that temporary visas were never designed to become pathways to permanent residency from within the United States.

“Nonimmigrants, like students, temporary workers, or people on tourist visas, come to the U.S. for a short time and for a specific purpose. Our system is designed for them to leave when their visit is over. Their visit should not function as the first step in the Green Card process.”

Critics warned that the new immigration directive could separate families and disrupt businesses. Photo: Getty

Source: AFP

Critics fault Trump green card policy

The announcement has triggered criticism from immigration lawyers, Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups. Critics argued that the new rule could disrupt families, careers and businesses across the country.

CNN reported that the policy could affect hundreds of thousands of immigrants currently living legally in the United States while seeking permanent residency. Department of Homeland Security data showed that about 1.4 million people obtained lawful permanent residence in the 2024 fiscal year.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the decision on X and said the rule “betrays the very promise that built this country.”

Arizona Congressman Greg Stanton also criticised the policy.

“Trump just made legal immigration harder — on purpose. America is able to attract the top researchers, doctors, & engineers because of our worker visa programs.”

US introduces tough visa rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that tourists from dozens of countries, including the UK, could be asked to provide a five-year social media history as a condition of entry to the US, under a new proposal unveiled by American officials.

The new condition would affect people from dozens of countries who are eligible to visit the US for 90 days without a visa, as long as they have filled out an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) form.

Source: Legit.ng