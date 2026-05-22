Apostle Johnson Suleman sparked reactions after warning women against men who keep long malice, as Nigerians linked his message to Frank Edoho’s trending marital crisis

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan also stirred conversations online after joking about keeping malice while explaining why he avoids speaking carelessly on trending matters

Social media users quickly connected both messages to Frank Edoho’s recent interview, where he described silent treatment as his preferred punishment during disagreements

Popular Nigerian cleric Apostle Johnson Suleman and gospel minister Dunsin Oyekan have spoken strongly against malice and silent grudges in relationships, at a time when TV host Frank Edoho is facing a public marital crisis with his estranged wife Sandra.

Frank and Sandra's matter has been trending online after allegations of a secret affair with singer Chike, which many linked to Frank Edoho's statement about keeping malice in his household.

Apostle Johnson Suleman and Dunsin Oyekan spark reactions as Nigerians link their malice sermons to Frank Edoho’s marital crisis. Photo: johnson_suleman_official/frankedoho/dunsinoyekan

Source: Instagram

During an old interview with Teju Babyface, Frank Edoho explained that malice was his preferred way of punishing his partner, saying he could stay in the same house with his wife without speaking to her for a long time if she crossed the line.

His words quickly drew attention as many linked the ongoing crisis to this behaviour.

Apostle Johnson Suleman teaches on malice

However, in a video currently trending on social media, Apostle Johnson Suleman told his congregation that men who keep malice are dangerous, stressing that such behaviour can destroy marriages.

He illustrated how a man who blocks and unblocks his partner on social media repeatedly is still better than one who stays silent for days.

The clergyman urged ladies to run away from such partners, as they are worse than herbalists, and are capable of enslaving their wives in the relationship

“A man that keeps malice is worse than a herbalist. If you get married, it’s trouble. You’ll be in the same house and always be the one saying sorry. That is like slavery.”

Nigerians react after Apostle Johnson Suleman and Dunsin Oyekan address malice amid Frank Edoho’s trending marriage crisis. Photo: johnson_suleman_official/frankedoho/dunsinoyekan

Source: Instagram

Dunsin Oyekan speaks on malice

Another trending clip showed gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan teaching his church that he avoids speaking on issues until he understands God’s perspective.

The soulful singer noted that while people may hear noise and thunder, God’s voice is often quiet, before joking about his own ability to keep malice.

“If you wonder why I don’t talk on many issues online, it’s because I want to first understand from God’s perspective before I open mouth and talk… Ah, you don’t know me. I can keep malice.”

Immediately, he mentioned "I can keep malice", the church members who know the story of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host burst into loud cheers and laughter.

Though neither minister mentioned Frank Edoho directly, many worshippers connected their words to Frank's recent statement.

The video has ignited online debates as it continues to trend.

Watch the combined video below:

Reactions trail video of Apostle Johnson Suleman

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@PreshAyo25:

“Bvllets Dey hot Frank Edoho”

@PlacidChief:

“This chike matter isn't ending anytime soon🤣”

@Marybeyin:

“Communication solves a lot of issues faster than pride ever will, keeping malice is evil.”

@sunky004:

“There is no manual for this thing, a manipulative soul can block and unblock you just to waste your time”

@chrisbrokes:

“Some people use “I’m just protecting my peace” to justify silent punishment. Communication solves more than malice ever will.”

@iamjshadow1:

“It's better to be a malice keeping guy than to be a woman beater”

Shan George reacts to Frank Edoho's marital saga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran actress Shan George reacted to the marital controversy involving Frank Edoho and his estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya Edoho, over allegations linked to singer Chike.

The actress stated that intimacy with another man’s wife remains unacceptable regardless of issues happening inside the marriage, including quarrels or malice between couples.

Shan George also urged Chike to apologise to Frank Edoho and advised men to avoid getting involved with married women, warning that such actions carry serious spiritual and traditional consequences.

Source: Legit.ng