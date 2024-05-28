Nollywood actor, Patience Ozokwo is set to roll out the drums in celebration of her 45 years as a thespian

The no nonsense woman made a video where she appreciated God for the journey so far as she also thanked Nigerian and Africans for their love

She asked for their support so that her anniversary can be a grand one, as she displayed the number to call for assistance

Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, professionally known as Mama G is basking in the euphoria of her achievements as one of the notable veterans in the film making industry.

The woman, who led her colleagues in prayers and also to Pastor Jerry Eze's church, made a video to thank Nigerians and Africans for their support in her course of her career. She announced that she was set to mark her 45 years of acting in a few months.

According to her, her journey into acting started with sold out plays in secondary schools and Teacher's Training College.

Patience Ozokwo set to mark 45 years as an actor. Photo credit @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Mama G asks fans for support

In the recording, Mama G, who was gifted some items by Mercy Johnson asked Nigerians to support her.

She noted that it was better to celebrate her now. Patroranking's hit song, 'Celebrate Me' was playing in the background while the actress was addressing her fans.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress about her anniversary. Here are some of the comments below:

@chachaekefaani:

"45 years on Screen."

@darlene_ubah:

"G for General love you mama."

@johnbadaiki:

"So Mama don they act before then born so many of us. Congratulations.'

@chinazam9b:

"Sweet mummy."

@elvis_alphy:

"Mama G, G for General, congratulations.'

@stephla_cute:

"Congratulations Mam G.God continue to bless and keep you.'

@onyidera22:

"Wow 45yrs? Congratulations."

@faith___ehi:

"Mama G,G for General,General in America and all the special joints around."

@oforiwaa_oyo:

"45 years, wow… congratulations Mama G and thanking you for sharing your talents with us."

@the_akoredebello_:

"You made our childhood fun and it never ends! You are phenomenal and worth celebrating, MAMA G to the world."

Patience Ozokwo explains reasons actors beg

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo had given reasons actors begs for money when they are sick.

According to her, most of them are well-paid, but they spend their money on frivolous things.

The actress noted that when an actor falls sick, the person will manage with what he or she has until they exhaust it.

Source: Legit.ng