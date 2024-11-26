Mama Rainbow has shared a lovely video as she marked her 82nd birthday in a special way on social media

In her post, she wrote an open letter to God about her feeling and how grateful she was as she turned a new age

Congratulatory messages poured in from fans as they also admired how the veteran actress looked at her age

Veteran Nollywood actress, Idowu Philips, professionally known as Mama Rainbow, has written an open letter to God to appreciate her 82 years on earth.

The movie star, who went to Jerusalem last year, was so excited that she gushed over her feeling in the short note.

Mama Rainbow wows fans with video. Photo credit@mamarainbow

Source: Instagram

According to her, God has been guiding her since she was born in 1942 till date. She added that God's grace, love, and mercy sustained her through all trail and triumphs.

Mama Rainbow appreciates God

In her post, the prophetess, who got an award at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award, thanked God for his unwavering presence and for lifting her.

Mama Rainbow further thanked God for his strength and his faithfulness.

See the post here:

Fans react to Mama Rainbow's post

Netizens shared their opinion about the post made by the veteran actress. Here are some of comments below:

@self_sufficient23:

"Live long grandma, enu ope yin koni kan."

@iambimpeakintunde:

"Maami."

@aderinola.olusola.75:

"Imagine how she dresses even at 80, love u maami."

@abimbolaadeyemiqueen:

"Thank God for everything maami."

@jummiesfoods:

"Wow! 82 like 40. May The rest of your days be the best of your days Ma mamarainbowofficial."

@kemaruking:

"More grace, ma'am look at her Melanie popping skin, no wrinkles ,that's what u get when u leave ur skin unbleached."

@ajoke3913:

"Forever grateful to you my faithful father."

@folasadeoreke:

"1942. All I see is grace."

Sola Sobowale's daughter marks her birthday

Legit.ng had reported that the actress's daughter staged a surprise private lunch for her dear mother on her 60th birthday.

The actress who clocked 60 a few weeks ago was shocked to see her family members dining with her.

She wore a lovely gown made with traditional aso oke with matching headgear to the venue of the event.

Source: Legit.ng