Mama Rainbow Writes Open Letter to God at 82, Fans Drool Over Her Look: “Looking 40, More Blessings"
- Mama Rainbow has shared a lovely video as she marked her 82nd birthday in a special way on social media
- In her post, she wrote an open letter to God about her feeling and how grateful she was as she turned a new age
- Congratulatory messages poured in from fans as they also admired how the veteran actress looked at her age
Veteran Nollywood actress, Idowu Philips, professionally known as Mama Rainbow, has written an open letter to God to appreciate her 82 years on earth.
The movie star, who went to Jerusalem last year, was so excited that she gushed over her feeling in the short note.
According to her, God has been guiding her since she was born in 1942 till date. She added that God's grace, love, and mercy sustained her through all trail and triumphs.
Mama Rainbow appreciates God
In her post, the prophetess, who got an award at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award, thanked God for his unwavering presence and for lifting her.
Mama Rainbow further thanked God for his strength and his faithfulness.
See the post here:
Fans react to Mama Rainbow's post
Netizens shared their opinion about the post made by the veteran actress. Here are some of comments below:
@self_sufficient23:
"Live long grandma, enu ope yin koni kan."
@iambimpeakintunde:
"Maami."
@aderinola.olusola.75:
"Imagine how she dresses even at 80, love u maami."
@abimbolaadeyemiqueen:
"Thank God for everything maami."
@jummiesfoods:
"Wow! 82 like 40. May The rest of your days be the best of your days Ma mamarainbowofficial."
@kemaruking:
"More grace, ma'am look at her Melanie popping skin, no wrinkles ,that's what u get when u leave ur skin unbleached."
@ajoke3913:
"Forever grateful to you my faithful father."
@folasadeoreke:
"1942. All I see is grace."
