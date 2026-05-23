A Nigerian mother has shared a funny experience about her young daughter, who kept losing her water bottles

According to the mother, she had warned the girl that she would put her water in a nylon bag if she kept losing the bottles

When she got fed up with her daughter’s careless attitude towards the bottles despite several warnings, she finally carried out her threat

A Nigerian mother drew attention online after revealing the unusual method she adopted to deal with her daughter’s habit of misplacing water bottles.

The woman explained that she had grown tired of repeatedly replacing the containers despite issuing several warnings, and eventually followed through on a threat she had made earlier.

Daughter carries water to school in nylon bag. Photo credit: @MineBrown/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mother puts daughter's water in nylon bag

Identified on TikTok as @MineBrown, the mother shared a short video showing her daughter walking towards her school bus while carrying water in a clear plastic bag.

The mother explained how the situation had reached a point where she felt compelled to act after losing track of ten bottles.

She noted that she had not been so careless during her own childhood and expressed frustration at what she saw as her daughter’s assumption that replacements were always available.

According to her, she had repeatedly told the child that any further loss would result in her drink being carried in a plastic bag instead of a bottle.

The warning was ignored, and the girl continued to misplace the bottles.

When the incident occurred again, the mother carried out what she had promised and sent the child to school with water secured in a plastic bag.

She admitted that the arrangement looked messy and caused some spillage, but maintained that it was a deliberate response to the repeated losses.

Mum shares why she sent daughter to school with nylon bag filled with water. Photo credit: @MineBrown/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The mother added that if the behaviour continued, she would consider providing only a cup and spoon instead.

She also asked other parents whether they had faced similar challenges, inviting them to share their own experiences.

In her words:

"10 after bottles down and I delivered my promise. I did not stress my mother like this. My daughter has been losing her water bottles like I be dangote. Because I sell them, she thinks there is always another one. I kept warning her “Next time you lose it, I will put your water in a plastic bag”. She kept daring me. Today I kept my promise. Water was served in a plastic bag. Sorry cellophine. Now everywhere don blur. Try me again I’ll give you cup and spoon. Please who else is in this boat with me?"

Reactions as mum puts daughter's water in plastic bag

The video quickly attracted comments from viewers on TikTok who related to the situation and offered their suggestions.

@lianajoseph268 said:

"Any solutions for lost pencils, eraser's and sharpeners everyday I have to give my son these things, and a week or so they reappear."

@annieberrysempire said:

"I’m not in support of this at all at all, y you no double the cellophine make e for no burst or leak throwaway abeg double am next time Biko."

@Eniola’s POV commented:

"And there will be children who will cry and insist they take water in nylon to school the next day."

@Favour Boluwatife said:

"My mum did this to me then, but she just gave me sachet water to school, she will put two in my lunch box, she got tired of me coming with a very dirty wet lunch box and bought me a water bottle, I lost it again, two days later."

@Maryam added:

"This is the last bottle I bought, she don spoil this one too, now she's using moimoi nylon too and I don't give a fuckk , I don spent like 40k on bottle alone this session."

See the post below:

Mum speaks about daughter's bad behavior in school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother shared her hilarious experience after arriving at her daughter's school to sit in class with the pupils.

According to the mother, she heard bad reports about her daughter's behaviour and she took it upon herself to stay in her daughter's class.

Source: Legit.ng