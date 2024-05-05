The Edo culture is one of the richest, most enduring and stubborn of the great West African traditions

Nollywood is the second most followed movie industry in the world after Hollywood, and some of its most prominent actresses are of Edo origin, like Toyin Abraham, Nancy Isime and more

Legit.ng in this article pays tribute to the contributions of the Edo kingdom to Nollywood by celebrating some of the top actresses from the former West African empire

The Nigerian movie industry is a cesspool of talents from different parts of the country. However, one particular region has been a huge contributor to the immense growth of the Nigerian film industry.

Over the years, Edo state has shown that it is a great producer of thespians and entertainers. Some of the greatest actresses and filmmakers to have graced Nollywood are of Edo origin.

Meet Nollywood's top seven actresses who are of Edo ancestry. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe/@nancyisime/@officialosas

Legit.ng, in this article, has decided to celebrate the contribution of the Edo/Benin empire in Nollywood by exalting some of the great actresses from the state who are currently doing very well for themselves in the movie industry.

1. Toyin Abraham Mrs Alakada

It isn't possible to talk about the history of the Nigerian movie in the 21st century without Toyin Abraham getting a page dedicated to her.

She rose from being the Edo girl who grew up in Ibadan to being one of Nollywood's finest actresses.

Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi has made history as one of Nigeria's best filmmakers and a box office queen.

She currently holds the record for the second highest-selling movie in Nigerian cinemas with her film, Ijakumo.

Love or hate her, she's the perfect embodiment of what an entertainer should be. From acing it as an English actress to Yoruba cinemas and owning up to her Edo origin, she's the queen.

2. Mercy Aigbe - Osas Omoge Benin

Another Edo queen of the Benin ancestry is Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti. Since getting her big break in the movie industry in the late 2000s, Mercy Aigbe has grown tremendously.

She has honed her skills as an actress and filmmaker. Mercy's big break was in 2012 when she released her first movie, Osas Omoge Benin.

Since then, it has grown year in and year out. Mercy recently debuted at the box office with the movie Ada Omo Daddy.

She didn't do okay as it was her first time; she held her own as her other colleagues, including Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham, welcomed her into the cinema movie space.

3. Nancy Isime the new face of Nollywood

Nancy Isime is a former TV presenter turned movie star. She started acting in 2011 when she starred in the series Echoes.

Since her first sojourn into the movie industry in 2011, she has starred in several box office movies, cornering numerous awards and nominations.

Nancy Isime is another Edo queen who has become a force to reckon with in the Nigerian movie industry. She is of Esan descent.

4. Osas Ighodaro is Africa's best actress

According to the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award, Edo state-born actress Osas Ighodaro is the best actress on the black continent.

It would be wrong to talk about Nigeria's best actress at the moment, not Osariemen Martha Elizabeth.

She started her career as a model before transitioning to TV as a show host and then as an actress.

In 2010, Osas won the American beauty pageantry, Miss Black USA; since then, it's been one record after the other.

Osas emerged as the highest-grossing Nollywood actress in 2018 and has consecutively picked up the AMVCA gong for Best Actress in a Drama for two years.

5. Ini Dima-Okojie is the Lagos Edo girl:

Ini Dima Okojie is a Nigerian actress from Edo state. She resigned from her job as an investment banker to enrol at the New York Film Academy.

She made her TV debut on Nigeria's first Telenovela, Taste of Love. Since then, Ini has featured and starred in several movies.

One of her biggest movies is the Netflix originals Namaste Wahala and Blood Sisters, released in 2022.

6. Ruth Kadiri is a veteran in the making

Nollywood star Ruth Kadiri-Ezerika is one of the most underrated Edo queens in the Nigerian movie industry.

She started her career in 2007 with her role in the movie Boys Cott alongside other notable Nollywood stars like Uche Jumbo, Mike Ezuronye, Jim Iyke and Nonso Diobi.

Ruth Kadiri is also a seasoned scriptwriter and producer. Auchi-born Edo queen has carved a place for herself in the Nigerian movie industry and has found a way to stay relevant even though she has been away from the big screens over the last few years.

7. Yvonne Jegede - Video vixen turned movie star

Nollywood superstar Yvonne Jegede is one of Nigeria's most famous music video vixens.

Yvonne Jegede started her career in the entertainment industry as a vixen with her famous appearance in the music video African Queen by 2face.

Since appearing in 2face's music video in 2004, she has made a name for herself as an actress, model and movie producer.

One of her best works to date was her role in the movie, "3 is Company."

