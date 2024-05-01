Nigerian national senior women's team goalkeeper won the best goalkeeper award in France after a sublime performance last season

The goalkeeper had the best saving record of the season, beating stiff competition from the stalwart PSG goalkeeper

The club president reacted positively to the achievement, noting that it will draw eyes from different corners of the world to her

The Nigerian women's national team goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, beat off competitions to win the French D1 Arkema Goalkeeper of the Year.

The Super Falcons shot-stopper, with that honour, etched her name in the history books as she became the first Nigerian and African to claim the prestigious accolade.

Nnadozie won the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year in 2023 Image: Getty Images

Nnadozie, Paris FC's No. 1, surpassed big names to clinch the individual trophy, including Olympique Lyon’s Christiane Endler and Katarzyna Kiedrzynek of Paris Saint-Germain, the PUNCH reported.

The Nigerian international had a remarkable season between the posts, making a whopping seven penalty saves throughout the season, the highest in Europe.

The 2023 CAF Goalkeeper of the Year's efforts in goal ensured that Paris FC secured 42 points, just eight points shy of local rival PSG, and 11 points below the league leader, Lyon.

Reacting to the award, the club president, Pierre Ferracci, noted that it was a well-deserved recognition of Nnadozie's outstanding season.

He mentioned that the award will attract attention from across the continent, suggesting that big clubs will be interested in recruiting her services ahead of next season

He said:

'“It’s very pleasing because she deserves it, and she achieved an exceptional Champions League, and not only on penalties. She is adorable. It is deserved. We know that she will be courted this summer, but we will try to keep her"

The player also took to her social media page to celebrate herself, captioning a picture of her holding the glittering award with:

"Excited to have won the French D1 Arkema Goalkeeper of the Year. A big thanks to everyone who voted for me and also a special appreciation to my coaches and teammates for all the support and encouragement, to amazing family and Naija fans Una too much. GOD DID.”

