A Nigerian girl schooling in ABU, Zaria, has expressed her excitement after seeing her UTME score

The brilliant girl who intends to switch her course to pharmacy said she had no other option than to rewrite UTME

Social media users stormed the comments section to applaud her over her result while seeking clarification on some other issues

A Nigerian girl, Salawu Juwairat, has shared her academic journey after writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) three times.

Juwairat, a student studying Botany in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, said she wasn't given her desired course.

University student gets 293 in third UTME Photo credit: Salawu Juwairat/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

University student writes UTME again

Taking to Facebook, Juwairat, said she had to write the examination for the third time to get another chance to study her dream course, pharmacy.

According to her, the journey wasn't easy since she had to read for her first semester exam and UTME at the same time.

However, she was able to hit an aggregate score of 293 and she used her story as a motivation for students never to give up.

In her words:

"First JAMB 2022, 258,I applied for ABU. Second JAMB 2023, 247 I applied for KASU. But that same year ABU gave me admission to Botany(faculty of life sciences) and I accepted.

"I registered for JAMB again while in school, it wasn't easy because I had to read for my first semester exam and JAMB and I mustn't fail anyone between the two. And now my JAMB results is out and I scored 293 and all I can say is Alhamdulillah.

"So do not give up cos Its my third time writing JAMB and I still passed it. So even if you failed this year you can still write another JAMB and you will make it Inshallah."

Reactions as student writes JAMB 3rd time

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to her story.

Otor Ochuole said:

"My brother has been unable to check his scores for 2days now. It keeps giving “connection timed out”. Anyone knows the cause or solution?"

Itz Divine reacted:

"But that mean you have wasted two years?"

Mary Ogwuche said:

"God just dey butter our bread oo congratulations dear."

Princess White added:

"I passed too."

