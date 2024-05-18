An education stakeholder, Adesegun Ogungbayi, has described as "clueless" all the state actors setting 18 years as the minimum entry age into tertiary institutions

In an interview with Legit.ng, Ogungbayi said these policymakers are not worthy of the leading educational sector in Nigeria

Ogungbayi questioned why Tahir Mamman, the minister of education, would be changing the university entrance age during UTME "while they have failed to put all necessary measures that will aid students"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, Lagos, Adesegun Ogungbayi, has said the federal government did not put enough measures in place at the time 16 years of age was fixed as the minimum entry age into tertiary institutions.

The measures, according to Ogungbayi, were supposed to ensure that Nigerian pupils from primary to secondary school achieve their educational goals before seeking admission into the university.

Education stakeholder, Adesegun Ogungbayi urged the FG not to enforce 18 years’ age limit. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Legit.ng, Ogungbayi queried Tahir Mamman, the minister of education, on how he verified the current curriculum before asserting that age 16 is not the right age to be seeking admission into the university again.

He said:

"How did the federal ministry of education know that it is the innocent children that refused to be mature enough and not the curriculum that was put in place that could not inspire, instil discipline and maturity in the generality of the children?

"Can the minister of education explain how 15-year-old and 16-year-old students are scoring 340, 350, and above in JAMB if they are not mature enough?"

Govt urged to review school curriculum

Speaking further, Ogungbayi argued that globally, children have been securing admission into universities at lesser ages below 16.

He asked Nigerian authorities to review and enhance the curricula for basic and tertiary learning institutes in the country instead of amending the university admission age.

Ogungbayi said:

"By all standards, reviewing university entrance admission age upward from 16 to 18 is not the solution.

"Federal ministry of education needs to review the curriculum to include all activities that will strengthen the generality of the students to maturity before age 16.

"Also, parents should stop falsifying the age of their children. They should guide and mentor them."

16 years age for admission hasn't changed

Legit.ng earlier reported that the senate assured Nigerians that the 16-year age requirement for applicants seeking admission to tertiary institutions in the country has not been changed.

The red chamber insisted that the comments about increasing the age limit to 18 years for university admission in Nigeria remains a matter to be legislated upon.

Source: Legit.ng