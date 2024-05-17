In a very sad turn of events, Nigerian actor Junior Pope has finally been laid to rest following his unfortunate demise

A new video from the burial ceremony saw actor Zubby Michael in attendance to pay his last respect

The solemn event took place in the late actor's hometown in Ukehe, in Nsukka, Igboetiti LGA of Enugu state

Nigerian actor Zubby Michael was seen at the burial of the late actor Jnr Pope, better known as John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo.

Recall that the actor was recently slammed by a Nigerian for failing to mourn the death of his colleague, Jnr Pope.

Reactions as Zubby Michael shows up at his colleague's funeral Credit: @jnrpope, @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Zubby all smiles at Jnr Pope's burial

Foremost Nigerian actor Zubby Michael is trending over his attendance at his late colleague, Jnr Pope's burial ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The actor, who was dragged for mourning the late actor, two weeks after his demise was seen escorted by some men of the force.

In a viral clip, he was seen smiling as he wove at his fans, who were eagerly saying hello.

Watch video below:

Recall that the actor was also knocked for returning to business as usual just two days after Jnr Pope's demise. He did this with his alleged lover, Destiny Etiko.

The news broke after Destiny shared a behind-the-scenes clip of a movie location.

Nigerians react to video of Zubby

In the trail of events, Nigerians have now reacted to the video of Zubby at his late colleague's burial. Some also criticized him for attending with soldiers, who were seen flanking him from the crowd.

See some below:

@eshiemogiehappiness:

"Soldiers even follow zubby."

@lyndaccj:

"I will not die young,my family and loved ones will not die young. This is heartbreaking"

@ellafrancis16:

"Oga, u are not suppose to shine teeth."

@official_divinegodson:

"God please don’t ever leave this kids side, guard them, protect them, they will be very successful and will be known all over the world, their star will shine bright Amen."

@symplybarbz:

"This is so sad. Those kids are still so young, God please comfort this family. I just de avoid post about the burial on blogs since cos it’s just too sad."

@jane_boughie:

"This wan pain me..don't even wish my enemies this pain...may we not die while hustling for our daily food for our family!!!"

@annike.21:

"What is Zuby scared of that he carried troop of NPF."

@mizprechywise:

"I hope this family heal out of this pain especially the first son really hard to watch."

Zubby Michael filmed on boat without life jackets

Legit.ng reported that Destiny Etiko shared a video from her ongoing movie production on social media.

The video sparked reactions after netizens noticed she and her male colleague, Zubby Michael, were spotted on a boat without life jackets.

They expressed concerns about their safety as it comes after the death of Junior Pope and four others.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng