Toyin Abraham has opened up on her choice of cast for her latest movie 'Malika'

She was a guest on the TVC morning show "Your View" where she spoke about her film

The actress said she took the risk to bring the actor back to the screen since its been a long he acted last

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has stated that she took a big risk to bring back her senior colleague Emeka Ike to the screen.

Legit.ng had reported that Ike had opened up about his crashed marriage while making a comeback to the big screen.

Speaking about her movie on the TVC morning show "Your View", the mother of one said that she started communicating with the actor last year. Toyin Abraham added that she saw him as the best person to interpret the role and decided to invite him over.

She added that everyone deserves a second chance

Toyin Abraham says Emeka Ike was reluctant to return to Nollywood

Speaking about the actor, the highest grossing actress said Ike didn't want to come back because of what happened to his first marriage. He tried to exonerate himself from the allegations leveled against him.

Fans react the interview granted by Toyin Abraham

Reactions have trailed the video of the interview granted by Toyin Abraham.

"Emeka Ike was a victim of the society! Thank you @toyin_abraham for bringing him back to the industry."

"Toyin you are so exceptional. "I don't mind taking the risk" wow..... This is just it @toyin_abraham."

"Maami sabi day one."

"So thoughtful of her."

"Haaa Toyin, you are a wise woman. My love for u not from this world ."

"Such a humble soul that connects with everyone individual."

"World best for a reason."

"Everybody deserve a second chance."

"That so thoughtful of you."

"May God bless you ma."

