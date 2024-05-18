President Bola Tinubu has unveiled the appointment of the former chairman of INEC, Attahiru Jega, as the chairman of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University's governing council

Jega's appointment was among the 155 list of others appointed as chairmen of the governing council of chairmen by President Tinubu

President Tinubu's move followed a threat by ASUU to embark on a nationwide industrial strike over the failure of the government to constitute governing councils of universities

Aso-Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Professor Attahiru Jega, the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as the chairman of the governing council of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Sokoto State.

The former INEC boss's appointment was among the 155 others President Tinubu approved to serve as the chairmen and members of the governing councils of tertiary institutions in the country.

Tinubu appoints Jega as UDUS governing council chairman Photo Credit: @DeeOneAyekooto, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's move was followed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) threatening to shut down the country through industrial action over the government's refusal to constitute governing councils in Nigerian universities.

ASUU threatens Tinubu with strike

ASUU issued a two-week ultimatum to the government on Tuesday, May 14, demanding that the government do what is needed within the stipulated period.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has urged university lecturers to be patient with the government, stating that it is doing everything possible to constitute university councils.

On Jega's appointment, Leadership reported that a source revealed other board members such as Dr Anthony Usoro, R.O. Kazeem, Miss Mary Nyieor Yisa, and Professor Usman Musa.

Tinubu makes 155 appointments

Bayo Onanuga, one of President Tinubu's spokespersons, tweeted the full list of the university's governing councils' chairmen on Saturday, May 18.

Onanuga's tweet reads:

"The full list of members of the governing councils of Federal tertiary institutions as approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

See the tweet here:

