Eku Edewor is not a novice in the entertainment industry as she has paid her dues across board, from modelling to presenting and then making movies

She started off in the fashion world and spent a few years there before moving to presenting and finally into the movie industry

The talented producer was applauded for her latest flick 'Breath of Life' which was produced in 2003 and for her role as Bridget in the film

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Actress, model and TV host, Eku Edewor, became a trending sensation for her brilliance in the production of blockbuster movie, 'Breath of Life'.

Her film was nominated in 11 categories at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award, AMVCA. However, it only clinched five categories including Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actress and a few others.

Meet Eku Edewor, producer of Breath of Life. Photo credit @ekuedewor

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights a few things many don't know about her and her journey into the movie industry.

1. Eku Edewor is a British Nigerian

Many did not know that the beautiful producer of the most awarded film at the AMVCA is of British descent. She was born into the family of Hugh Thorley, a British, who has worked in the food, beverage, supply and logistics industries for many years. Her mother, Juliana Edewor, is a Nigerian, an interior designer, restaurateur, and art collector originally from Delta state. On her maternal side, she is the granddaughter of billionaire Chief James Edewor. Her parents divorced when she was young, and they individually got married again. Her late stepfather, Peter Thomas, was a businessman and lawyer from Lagos. Furthermore, her mother later remarried for the third time to Dr Victor Izegbu. Her father acted in the Breath of Life as the judge who pronounced her death in the film.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2.Edewor is a twin

Born as Georgina Chloe Eku Edewor-Thorley and her twin sister, Kessiana Thorley, at the at Portland Hospital in London in December 1986. Her twin sister, Kessiana is an interior décor expert and furniture designer. She is happily married to Jide Odunsi, a British-Nigerian, co-founder and co-CEO of Moove, the world’s first mobility fintech start-up.

3. Edewor is a mother of one

A lot of her fans would be shocked to know that Eku Edewor is a mother of one beautiful daughter. She had a short fling with Chini Odogw and welcomed her first baby in 2016. Odogwu, is the son of wealthy businessman, Sunny Odogwu. Here ex-lover, Chini is a photographer and entrepreneur. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Wellbrook Studio. Though, the two did not get married, they are happily co-parenting their child together.

4. She started her career as a model

The fashion icon started as a TV model in 2006, when she competed in the reality show British Next Super Model and later worked with Damian Jones as production assistant. She featured in two movies abroad, Party Girl, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll. But has had a great time appearing in numerous films in Nigeria.

Edewor returned to Nigeria after losing her stepfather in 2010. She worked with her mother, in Chardonnay Restaurant and Bar, while her mother focused on being an interior designer. When she stopped working for her mom, the mother of one auditioned as a co-presenter for 53 Extra, an M-Net production. She was fortunate to be pickled for the role, which did for a couple of years. She also hosted Big Brother Naija All Stars red carpet in 2010 and was the host of Pepsi Top Ten Countdown.

5.Edewor schooled both in Nigeria and abroad

Raised in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom, Edewor, had her primary school education in both St Saviours School and Grange School. She continued at Benenden School for Girls as a boarding house student abroad. For her higher institution, she attended Warwick University in Coventry, England, where she studied English literature and Theatre Studies. She also attended the New York Film Academy.

6.Eku is in love with sport

The movie producer was a sport person while growing up. She won accolades in the 100m indoor athletic in both primary and secondary school, and also in the long jump. She played football and was part of her school team in England. However, she felt she does not have the discipline of being a professional athlete.

Meet Damilola Ogunsi, white man in Anikulapo

Legit.ng had reported that Ogunsi came into the spotlight after he was featured in Kunle Afolayan's movie, 'Anikulapo -Rise of the Specter'.

The actor made his debut in the movie industry about a decade ago. He has featured in over 30 films and still aiming high.

He had to reply fans who mistook him for a white man in Afolayan's movie.

Source: Legit.ng